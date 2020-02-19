Hi Crush : 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Log in
02/19/2020

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

February 2020

Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE: HCR)

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, and contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as "may," "should," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "hope," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," "likely," or "continue," and similar expressions are used to identify forward- looking statements. They can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward- looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hi-Crush Inc.'s reports filed with the SEC, including those described under Item 1A of Hi-Crush Inc.'s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC or the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward looking statements include: the volume of frac sand we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell frac sand; the outcome of any pending litigation, claims or assessments, including unasserted claims; changes in the price and availability of natural gas or electricity; changes in prevailing economic conditions; and difficulty collecting receivables. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Hi-Crush Inc.'s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Hi-Crush Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

This presentation may include non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to Hi-Crush Inc.'s most recent earnings release at www.hicrushinc.com.

Investor Presentation | February 2020

2

Operational Update & Strategy

Fully-Integrated Solutions Offering

Benefits of our efficient, reliable, high- quality, technology-enabled solutions:

Increased drilling & completion efficiency

Lower cost for us and our customers

Ability to remain responsive to customer needs

Differentiated sustainability & safety benefits

Investor Presentation | February 2020

4

Differentiation in a Fragmented Industry

We are the only full-servicesolutions provider in highly-fragmented industry

Fully-integrated platform reduces costs for us and customers

Partners closely with E&P customers

Uses technology to drive productivity & deepen customer integration

Generates sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders

Delivers higher margin via increased operational efficiency

Enhances operational leverage across basins

Investor Presentation | February 2020

5

4Q and FY19 Results

4Q19 and FY19

  • Last mile truckloads delivered were steady for much of 4Q19; seasonal decline in the last two weeks of December
  • FY19 total truckloads of ~264,000
  • Deployed next generation NexStage silos to major Permian E&P
  • Reported 4Q19 frac sand sales volumes of 2.1mm tons, including 70% to E&Ps
  • Realized FY19 frac sand sales volumes of 9.9mm tons
  • Latest release improves integration with silo inventory systems and terminal assets, and improves data integrity to enable more accurate analysis

Current Updates

  • Achieved record monthly truckloads of ~30,700 in January 2020
  • Commencing work throughout 1Q20 for new logistics services customers
  • Deployed additional NexStage silos with existing customer during 1Q20
  • Scheduled additional deployments of silos with other E&Ps
  • Highest January frac sand sales volumes in company history realized in January 2020
  • Continued expansion of software capabilities and further integration with Hi-Crush logistics solutions

Investor Presentation | February 2020

6

Fully-Integrated Platform

Customer Solutions

Logistics

Mobile Solution

Equipment

Flexible solutions

Mobile processing units

Silos & container

Real-time logistics and inventory management software

In-Basin

Terminal Network

Northern White

Production facilities

Owned & operated

Production facilities

Fully-IntegratedPlatform

Investor Presentation | February 2020

7

Integrated Platform Tailored to Serve E&Ps

E&P Benefits

of Aligning with Hi-Crush

  • Dedicated frac sand provider with sand, silos, containers and integrated technology
  • Optionality in last mile and in-basin delivery points
  • Diversified operations across all major basins

Expansion of sales to E&P

customers driven by

accelerating adoption of

last-mile services

70%

of 4Q19 volumes sold to

E&P customers

66% 70%

Hi-Crush Benefits

of Aligning with E&Ps

  • E&Ps value strategic relationships with suppliers offering differentiated, reliable, fully-integrated solutions
  • Greater visibility into evolving activity, demand trends and market fundamentals

Integrated production and

51%

delivery process aligned with

dynamic planning cycles

33%

Reliable supply from multiple

frac sand production

14%

facilities

0%

Safety centric culture with a track-record among the best in industry

% of total quarterly sales volumes

  • Addressing E&Ps' need for a direct-sourced, preferred provider of flexible, full-scope proppant logistics solutions
  • Partnering with the right E&Ps enhances stability as drilling & completion "manufacturing" programs are more consistent through commodity cycles

Investor Presentation | February 2020

8

Our Operational Reach

All Basins

Bakken

Wisconsin

Marcellus / Utica

Highlights

  • Pronghorn last mile

solutions operating in all major basins

Powder River

DJ / Niobrara MidCon

Permian

Eagle Ford

  • NexStage deploying innovative equipment supporting efficient last mile delivery and wellsite management
  • Hi-Crushsand production facilities and terminal network meet customers demand for efficient sand supply
  • PropDispatch utilized for major market share of trucking logistics

Investor Presentation | February 2020

9

PropDispatch: Real-Time Logistics Management

Real-time monitoring of truckloads

between transload & well pad

Manages and displays well pad

inventory

Delivers real-time comprehensive

customer dashboards

Efficiently dispatches drivers based on location and proximity to supply

Key Benefits

  • Increased efficiency: Reduce landed sand cost with real-time data on turn times, driver performance, congestion and demurrage
  • Enhanced stage reporting: Delivers enhanced inventory management capabilities to plan for future stages and ordering
  • Weight surety: Assists drivers to ensure maximum weight per load
  • ELD connectivity: Integrates with electronic logging device platforms to capture driver availability and assist in dispatch process

Investor Presentation | February 2020

10

Corporate Values Evidence Commitment to ESG

Evidence of Our Commitment

Hi-Crush Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) 46% below industry average1

Lowest greenhouse gas emissions per ton of sand sold among reporting companies2

>90% reduction of particulate matter emissions >90% from wellsite sand operations from Pronghorn,

meeting OSHA PEL regulations

Our Wisconsin production facilities participate in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier Program as a Tier 1 participant

  1. Based on 1.3 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) for total company during 2019; sand mining industry average TRIR during 2019 of 1.9.
  2. Reported 0.022 MT of CO2 produced per ton of sand sold during 2018

Investor Presentation | February 2020

Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

(published December 2019)

To access our Responsibility materials: https://www.hicrushinc.com/responsibility

11

Last Mile Innovation

OnCore ProcessingTM - Mobile Unit Overview

Overview

  • Hi-Crushdesigned, engineered and commenced manufacturing of its first mobile processing unit
  • Units comprised of portable wet and dry plant equipment mounted on trailer chassis
  • Specialized equipment that allows for mobile-based washing, drying and sorting of frac sand
  • Reflects next step in chain of innovation

Development Plans

  • Patented equipment being manufactured through partnerships with third party equipment manufacturers
  • Exclusivity agreements in place with manufacturers
  • First OnCore unit to be delivered in 2Q20; second unit to be delivered shortly thereafter

OnCore Processing Units

Complements NexStage Silo

Solution

Investor Presentation | February 2020

13

OnCore Processing - Benefits & Impacts

Further supports our strategy to provide significant value to customers by

lowering costs and simplifying their supply chain

Benefits of OnCore Solution

  • Easy mobilization and onsite setup
  • Closer proximity to wellsite reduces trucking costs
  • Smaller footprint than traditional fixed plants
  • Ability to utilize full-range of power sources
  • Expandable silo storage capacity
  • Reduced manpower requirements to operate
  • Lower required investment than alternative solutions

ESG Benefits

Reduction of

1.2

million miles

in truck miles on

public roads1

Reduction of

>2,000

metric tons

in greenhouse gas

emissions1

1) Per OnCore Processing facility, per year

Investor Presentation | February 2020

14

OnCore Processing Schematic

Pronghorn truck

load-out

Dry plant

NexStage silos

WIP pile

Finished sand

conveyed into silos

Wet plant

Footprint Comparison

"Fixed Plant"

Mining Complex

10 1,000+

acres1acres

PATENT PENDING U.S. PAT. APP. NO. 62/901,848

  1. 5 acre equipment footprint plus 5 acre reserve minimum.

Investor Presentation | February 2020

15

Financial Update

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

Liquidity Update1

Debt Structure1

$57.6mm

+

No ABL

Senior Notes

ABL Facility

Borrowings

Cash

($43.9mm availability)

$450mm

$43.9mm of

No maturities

availability

$200mm total

$101.5mm

until August

2026

capacity

Total Liquidity

No ABL

borrowings

Liquidity

No near-term

Flexible

sufficient to

maturities

balance sheet

support

or covenant

position

business needs

restrictions

1) As of December 31, 2019.

Investor Presentation | February 2020

17

Key Financial Metrics

$ in 000s, except per ton

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Revenues

$ 162,235

$ 159,910

$ 178,001

$ 172,972

$ 125,487

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 14,889

$ 17,574

$ 24,701

$ 17,900

$ 7,205

Average selling price ($/ton)

$ 58

$ 48

$ 47

$ 43

$ 37

Sales volumes (tons)

1,976,805

2,411,262

2,662,086

2,685,736

2,106,622

Contribution margin ($/ton)2

$ 14.35

$ 12.19

$ 13.80

$ 10.99

$9.02

    • Revenues declined sequentially in 4Q19, driven by sales mix, lower volumes and reduced average pricing. Volume decline primarily driven by Northern White sand volumes.
    • Faced industry-wide weakness, as expected, driven by customer budget exhaustion and other seasonal factors.
    • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.2mm, driven by lower volumes and average pricing, partially offset by strong execution and cost management.
  2. EBITDA is defined as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net of interest income, and (iii) income tax expense (benefit). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA,
    plus: (i) non-cash impairments of goodwill and other assets, (ii) change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration, (iii) earnings (loss) from equity method investments, (iv) gain on remeasurement of equity method investments, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, and (vi) non-recurring business development costs and other items.
  3. Contribution margin is defined as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization.

Investor Presentation | February 2020

18

4Q 2019: Summary - Statements of Operations

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Revenues

$

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Gross profit

Operating costs and expenses:

General and administrative expenses

Depreciation and amortization

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

Asset impairments

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration

Other operating expenses, net

Income (loss) from operations

Other income (expense):

Earnings from equity method investments

Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment

Interest expense

Loss before income tax

Income tax expense (benefit)

Net loss

$

Loss per common share:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

162,235

$

159,910

$

178,001

$

172,972

$

125,487

133,877

130,522

141,272

143,460

106,492

9,762

11,272

14,062

14,320

11,662

18,596

18,116

22,667

15,192

7,333

16,982

12,613

15,210

12,020

11,741

1,457

1,676

1,697

1,773

1,609

125

129

130

107

128

-

-

-

346,384

11,110

-

-

(672)

(5,181)

(2,174)

1,072

431

469

658

235

(1,040)

3,267

5,833

(340,569)

(15,316)

1,250

1,116

1,284

1,880

1,733

-

-

3,612

-

-

(10,140)

(10,590)

(11,806)

(11,790)

(11,588)

(9,930)

(6,207)

(1,077)

(350,479)

(25,171)

-

-

116,407

(81,982)

(3,800)

(9,930)

$

(6,207)

$

(117,484)

$

(268,497)

$

(21,371)

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

$

(1.16)

$

(2.67)

$

(0.21)

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

$

(1.16)

$

(2.67)

$

(0.21)

Investor Presentation | February 2020

19

4Q 2019: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Unaudited EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Net loss

$

(9,930)

$

(6,207)

$

(117,484)

$

(268,497)

$

(21,371)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense

11,219

12,948

15,759

16,093

13,271

Interest expense

10,140

10,590

11,806

11,790

11,588

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

116,407

(81,982)

(3,800)

EBITDA

11,429

17,331

26,488

(322,596)

(312)

Non-cash impairments of assets

-

-

-

346,384

11,110

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

(672)

(5,181)

(2,174)

Earnings from equity method investments

(1,250)

(1,116)

(1,284)

(1,880)

(1,733)

Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment

-

-

(3,612)

-

-

Non-recurring business development costs and other items (1)

4,710

1,359

3,781

1,173

314

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,889

$

17,574

$

24,701

$

17,900

$

7,205

Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

2019 YTD

$

17,582

$

3,123

$

17,780

$

29,878

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(3,717)

(3,328)

(1,890)

(12,941)

Less: Growth capital expenditures (2)

(8,089)

(4,893)

(3,476)

(27,536)

Free cash flow

$

5,776

$

(5,098)

$

12,414

$

(10,599)

  1. Non-recurringbusiness development costs and other items for 4Q 2018 costs are associated with the acquisition of the sponsor and general partner, as well as severance costs. Non-recurring business development costs and other items for 2019 costs are primarily associated with the Conversion, business acquisitions and severance costs.
  2. We have excluded growth capital expenditures of $5,840, $174 and $31,219 spent during 2Q 2019, 3Q 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, related to construction projects associated with completion of our second Kermit facility and expansion at our Wyeville facility, both of which were fully-funded in 2018. There was no growth capital expenditures excluded from 4Q 2019. All other growth capital expenditures related to investments in our logistics and wellsite operations are included in the above.

Investor Presentation | February 2020

20

Investor Contacts

Caldwell Bailey

Manager, Investor Relations

Marc Silverberg

Managing Director (ICR, Inc.)

Phone: (713) 980-6270

E-mail: ir@hicrushinc.com

Investor Presentation | February 2020

21

Disclaimer

Hi-Crush Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:36:04 UTC
