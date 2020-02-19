Hi Crush : 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, and contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as "may," "should," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "hope," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," "likely," or "continue," and similar expressions are used to identify forward- looking statements. They can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward- looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hi-Crush Inc.'s reports filed with the SEC, including those described under Item 1A of Hi-Crush Inc.'s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC or the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward looking statements include: the volume of frac sand we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell frac sand; the outcome of any pending litigation, claims or assessments, including unasserted claims; changes in the price and availability of natural gas or electricity; changes in prevailing economic conditions; and difficulty collecting receivables. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Hi-Crush Inc.'s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Hi-Crush Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Information
This presentation may include non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to Hi-Crush Inc.'s most recent earnings release at www.hicrushinc.com.
Investor Presentation | February 2020
2
Operational Update & Strategy
Fully-Integrated Solutions Offering
Benefits of our efficient, reliable, high- quality, technology-enabled solutions:
Increased drilling & completion efficiency
Lower cost for us and our customers
Ability to remain responsive to customer needs
Differentiated sustainability & safety benefits
Investor Presentation | February 2020
4
Differentiation in a Fragmented Industry
We are the onlyfull-servicesolutions provider in highly-fragmented industry
Fully-integrated platform reduces costs for us and customers
Partners closely with E&P customers
Uses technology to drive productivity & deepen customer integration
Generates sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders
Delivers higher margin via increased operational efficiency
Enhances operational leverage across basins
Investor Presentation | February 2020
5
4Q and FY19 Results
4Q19 and FY19
Last mile truckloads delivered were steady for much of 4Q19; seasonal decline in the last two weeks of December
FY19 total truckloads of ~264,000
Deployed next generation NexStage silos to major Permian E&P
Reported 4Q19 frac sand sales volumes of 2.1mm tons, including 70% to E&Ps
Realized FY19 frac sand sales volumes of 9.9mm tons
Latest release improves integration with silo inventory systems and terminal assets, and improves data integrity to enable more accurate analysis
Current Updates
Achieved record monthly truckloads of ~30,700 in January 2020
Commencing work throughout 1Q20 for new logistics services customers
Deployed additional NexStage silos with existing customer during 1Q20
Scheduled additional deployments of silos with other E&Ps
Highest January frac sand sales volumes in company history realized in January 2020
Continued expansion of software capabilities and further integration with Hi-Crush logistics solutions
Investor Presentation | February 2020
6
Fully-Integrated Platform
Customer Solutions
Logistics
Mobile Solution
Equipment
Flexible solutions
Mobile processing units
Silos & container
Real-time logistics and inventory management software
In-Basin
Terminal Network
Northern White
Production facilities
Owned & operated
Production facilities
Fully-IntegratedPlatform
Investor Presentation | February 2020
7
Integrated Platform Tailored to Serve E&Ps
E&P Benefits
of Aligning with Hi-Crush
Dedicated frac sand provider with sand, silos, containers and integrated technology
Optionality in last mile and in-basin delivery points
Diversified operations across all major basins
Expansion of sales to E&P
customers driven by
accelerating adoption of
last-mile services
70%
of 4Q19 volumes sold to
E&P customers
66% 70%
Hi-Crush Benefits
of Aligning with E&Ps
E&Ps value strategic relationships with suppliers offering differentiated, reliable, fully-integrated solutions
Greater visibility into evolving activity, demand trends and market fundamentals
Integrated production and
51%
delivery process aligned with
dynamic planning cycles
33%
Reliable supply from multiple
frac sand production
14%
facilities
0%
Safety centric culture with a track-record among the best in industry
% of total quarterly sales volumes
Addressing E&Ps' need for a direct-sourced, preferred provider of flexible, full-scope proppant logistics solutions
Partnering with the right E&Ps enhances stability as drilling & completion "manufacturing" programs are more consistent through commodity cycles
Investor Presentation | February 2020
8
Our Operational Reach
All Basins
Bakken
Wisconsin
Marcellus / Utica
Highlights
Pronghornlast mile
solutions operating in all major basins
Powder River
DJ / NiobraraMidCon
Permian
Eagle Ford
NexStagedeploying innovative equipment supporting efficient last mile delivery and wellsite management
Hi-Crushsand production facilities and terminal network meet customers demand for efficient sand supply
PropDispatchutilized for major market share of trucking logistics
Investor Presentation | February 2020
9
PropDispatch: Real-Time Logistics Management
Real-time monitoring of truckloads
between transload & well pad
Manages and displays well pad
inventory
Delivers real-time comprehensive
customer dashboards
Efficiently dispatches drivers based on location and proximity to supply
Key Benefits
Increased efficiency: Reduce landed sand cost with real-time data on turn times, driver performance, congestion and demurrage
Enhanced stage reporting: Delivers enhanced inventory management capabilities to plan for future stages and ordering
Weight surety: Assists drivers to ensure maximum weight per load
ELD connectivity: Integrates with electronic logging device platforms to capture driver availability and assist in dispatch process
Investor Presentation | February 2020
10
Corporate Values Evidence Commitment to ESG
Evidence of Our Commitment
Hi-Crush Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) 46% below industry average1
Lowest greenhouse gas emissions per ton of sand sold among reporting companies2
>90% reduction of particulate matter emissions >90% from wellsite sand operations from Pronghorn,
meeting OSHA PEL regulations
Our Wisconsin production facilities participate in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier Program as a Tier 1 participant
Based on 1.3 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) for total company during 2019; sand mining industry average TRIR during 2019 of 1.9.
Reported 0.022 MT of CO2 produced per ton of sand sold during 2018
Hi-Crushdesigned, engineered and commenced manufacturing of its first mobile processing unit
Units comprised of portable wet and dry plant equipment mounted on trailer chassis
Specialized equipment that allows for mobile-based washing, drying and sorting of frac sand
Reflects next step in chain of innovation
Development Plans
Patented equipment being manufactured through partnerships with third party equipment manufacturers
Exclusivity agreements in place with manufacturers
First OnCore unit to be delivered in 2Q20; second unit to be delivered shortly thereafter
OnCore Processing Units
Complements NexStage Silo
Solution
Investor Presentation | February 2020
13
OnCore Processing - Benefits & Impacts
Further supports our strategy to provide significant value to customers by
lowering costs and simplifying their supply chain
Benefits of OnCore Solution
Easy mobilization and onsite setup
Closer proximity to wellsite reduces trucking costs
Smaller footprint than traditional fixed plants
Ability to utilize full-range of power sources
Expandable silo storage capacity
Reduced manpower requirements to operate
Lower required investment than alternative solutions
ESG Benefits
Reduction of
1.2
million miles
in truck miles on
public roads1
Reduction of
>2,000
metric tons
in greenhouse gas
emissions1
1) Per OnCore Processing facility, per year
Investor Presentation | February 2020
14
OnCore Processing Schematic
Pronghorn truck
load-out
Dry plant
NexStage silos
WIP pile
Finished sand
conveyed into silos
Wet plant
Footprint Comparison
"Fixed Plant"
Mining Complex
10 1,000+
acres1acres
PATENT PENDING U.S. PAT. APP. NO. 62/901,848
5 acre equipment footprint plus 5 acre reserve minimum.
Investor Presentation | February 2020
15
Financial Update
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
Liquidity Update1
Debt Structure1
$57.6mm
+
No ABL
Senior Notes
ABL Facility
Borrowings
Cash
($43.9mm availability)
• $450mm
• $43.9mm of
• No maturities
availability
• $200mm total
$101.5mm
until August
2026
capacity
Total Liquidity
• No ABL
borrowings
Liquidity
No near-term
Flexible
sufficient to
maturities
balance sheet
support
or covenant
position
business needs
restrictions
1) As of December 31, 2019.
Investor Presentation | February 2020
17
Key Financial Metrics
$ in 000s, except per ton
4Q 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
Revenues
$ 162,235
$ 159,910
$ 178,001
$ 172,972
$ 125,487
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 14,889
$ 17,574
$ 24,701
$ 17,900
$ 7,205
Average selling price ($/ton)
$ 58
$ 48
$ 47
$ 43
$ 37
Sales volumes (tons)
1,976,805
2,411,262
2,662,086
2,685,736
2,106,622
Contribution margin ($/ton)2
$ 14.35
$ 12.19
$ 13.80
$ 10.99
$9.02
Revenues declined sequentially in 4Q19, driven by sales mix, lower volumes and reduced average pricing. Volume decline primarily driven by Northern White sand volumes.
Faced industry-wide weakness, as expected, driven by customer budget exhaustion and other seasonal factors.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.2mm, driven by lower volumes and average pricing, partially offset by strong execution and cost management.
EBITDA is defined as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net of interest income, and (iii) income tax expense (benefit). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA,
plus: (i) non-cash impairments of goodwill and other assets, (ii) change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration, (iii) earnings (loss) from equity method investments, (iv) gain on remeasurement of equity method investments, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, and (vi) non-recurring business development costs and other items.
Contribution margin is defined as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization.
Investor Presentation | February 2020
18
4Q 2019: Summary - Statements of Operations
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
4Q 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
Revenues
$
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Gross profit
Operating costs and expenses:
General and administrative expenses
Depreciation and amortization
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
Asset impairments
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
Other operating expenses, net
Income (loss) from operations
Other income (expense):
Earnings from equity method investments
Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment
Interest expense
Loss before income tax
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net loss
$
Loss per common share:
Basic
$
Diluted
$
162,235
$
159,910
$
178,001
$
172,972
$
125,487
133,877
130,522
141,272
143,460
106,492
9,762
11,272
14,062
14,320
11,662
18,596
18,116
22,667
15,192
7,333
16,982
12,613
15,210
12,020
11,741
1,457
1,676
1,697
1,773
1,609
125
129
130
107
128
-
-
-
346,384
11,110
-
-
(672)
(5,181)
(2,174)
1,072
431
469
658
235
(1,040)
3,267
5,833
(340,569)
(15,316)
1,250
1,116
1,284
1,880
1,733
-
-
3,612
-
-
(10,140)
(10,590)
(11,806)
(11,790)
(11,588)
(9,930)
(6,207)
(1,077)
(350,479)
(25,171)
-
-
116,407
(81,982)
(3,800)
(9,930)
$
(6,207)
$
(117,484)
$
(268,497)
$
(21,371)
(0.08)
$
(0.06)
$
(1.16)
$
(2.67)
$
(0.21)
(0.08)
$
(0.06)
$
(1.16)
$
(2.67)
$
(0.21)
Investor Presentation | February 2020
19
4Q 2019: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
Unaudited EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:
4Q 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
Net loss
$
(9,930)
$
(6,207)
$
(117,484)
$
(268,497)
$
(21,371)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
11,219
12,948
15,759
16,093
13,271
Interest expense
10,140
10,590
11,806
11,790
11,588
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
116,407
(81,982)
(3,800)
EBITDA
11,429
17,331
26,488
(322,596)
(312)
Non-cash impairments of assets
-
-
-
346,384
11,110
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
(672)
(5,181)
(2,174)
Earnings from equity method investments
(1,250)
(1,116)
(1,284)
(1,880)
(1,733)
Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment
-
-
(3,612)
-
-
Non-recurring business development costs and other items (1)
4,710
1,359
3,781
1,173
314
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,889
$
17,574
$
24,701
$
17,900
$
7,205
Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
2019 YTD
$
17,582
$
3,123
$
17,780
$
29,878
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
(3,717)
(3,328)
(1,890)
(12,941)
Less: Growth capital expenditures (2)
(8,089)
(4,893)
(3,476)
(27,536)
Free cash flow
$
5,776
$
(5,098)
$
12,414
$
(10,599)
Non-recurringbusiness development costs and other items for 4Q 2018 costs are associated with the acquisition of the sponsor and general partner, as well as severance costs. Non-recurring business development costs and other items for 2019 costs are primarily associated with the Conversion, business acquisitions and severance costs.
We have excluded growth capital expenditures of $5,840, $174 and $31,219 spent during 2Q 2019, 3Q 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, related to construction projects associated with completion of our second Kermit facility and expansion at our Wyeville facility, both of which were fully-funded in 2018. There was no growth capital expenditures excluded from 4Q 2019. All other growth capital expenditures related to investments in our logistics and wellsite operations are included in the above.
Hi-Crush Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:36:04 UTC