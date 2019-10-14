Hi-Crush Inc. Announces 8:00 a.m. CST Start for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
10/14/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or 'Hi-Crush', today announced that it has updated the timing of its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on November 6, 2019 to 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern). The call originally had been scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). All other aspects of the call remain unchanged, including a release of earnings results after the market close on November 5, 2019. The change is being made to accommodate the investor and analyst communities in light of another peer sand company hosting a conference call during the originally scheduled time.

The call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13694766. The replay will be available until November 20, 2019.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushinc.com in the Investors-Event Calendar section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The latest investor presentation will be available on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushinc.com in the Investors-Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Manager, Investor RelationsMarc Silverberg, ICR
(713) 980-6270
ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.

Disclaimer

Hi-Crush Inc. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 21:01:06 UTC
