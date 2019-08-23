Log in
Hi-Crush Inc

HI-CRUSH INC

(HCR)
  Report  
08/23/2019
1.62 USD   -3.57%
06:19pHi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/06Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
News 
News

Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/23/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on August 27, 2019
  • Simmons European Energy Conference in Scotland on August 28-29, 2019
  • Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on September 5, 2019

Hi-Crush’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com.

About Hi-Crush
We are a fully-integrated, strategic provider of technology and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry.  Our integrated suite of offerings, including software, range of equipment solutions for wellsite storage and delivery of proppant, owned and operated terminals, and frac sand mining facilities, as well as third party sourcing for proppant, provides customers with mine-to-wellsite logistics solutions in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. 

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst
Marc Silverberg, ICR
(713) 980-6270
ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
