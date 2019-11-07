Log in
Hi-Crush Inc.    HCR

HI-CRUSH INC.

(HCR)
Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/07/2019 | 05:02pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Stephens Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2019
  • Cowen Annual Energy Conference in New York, New York on December 9, 2019

Hi-Crush Inc.’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of its website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrushinc.com.

About Hi-Crush Inc.
Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Manager, Investor Relations
Marc Silverberg, ICR
(713) 980-6270
ir@hicrushinc.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
