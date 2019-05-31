Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:



RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Conference in New York, New York on June 4, 2019

JP Morgan Energy Conference in New York, New York on June 19, 2019

Simmons Energy London Energy Summit in London, England on June 25, 2019

Hi-Crush’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States, and own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.