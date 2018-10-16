Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
HI-CRUSH PARTNERS LP (HCLP)
10/16/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer and Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13683493. The replay will be available until November 14, 2018.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Event Calendar section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The latest investor presentation will be available on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major basins. Our PropStream™ service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain.  Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst
Marc Silverberg, ICR
ir@hicrush.com 
(713) 980-6270

© GlobeNewswire 2018
