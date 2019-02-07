Log in
HI-CRUSH PARTNERS LP
News

Hi-Crush Partners LP to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/07/2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on February 12, 2019
  • JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on February 25, 2019
  • Simmons Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 27, 2019

Hi-Crush’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com. Webcast information, if applicable, will be made available on Hi-Crush’s website prior to the event.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States, and own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain.  Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst
Marc Silverberg, ICR
(713) 980-6270
ir@hicrushpartners.com

Source: Hi-Crush Partners LP

HiCrush_LP_NoTagline_PMS 549_Medium.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
