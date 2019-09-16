Log in
Hi Ho Silver Resources Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

09/16/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") previously issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and disclosed in the Company's press release dated August 22, 2019. The CTO was issued for failure to file an updated technical report with respect to the Company's Fairview Property. The Company has now filed an updated technical report for the Fairview Property, which is available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:
William G. Jorgenson
C. 778-989-0770
Email: bill@hihoresources.com
Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47834


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Jorgenson Chairman, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Steve Jorgenson President & Director
Milan Gubash Director
Dennis Jorgenson Director
Kevin Jorgenson Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC0.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD8.47%123 628
BHP GROUP PLC11.19%123 628
RIO TINTO PLC18.65%92 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.89%92 842
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.61%34 131
