Hi Ho Silver Resources Clarifies Technical Disclosure

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release to clarify our disclosure.

In May 2018, the Company disclosed a non-compliant inferred resource estimate for the Company's Fairview Gold Property in corporate presentations that were available on the Company's website. The corporate presentations also implied economic and technical viability of mineral resources for the property, contrary to National Instrument 43-101. The Company advises investors that the Company does not have have a current technical report supporting a mineral resource estimate at the Fairview Gold Property. These corporate presentations have now been removed from the website, and previous disclosure of a mineral resource on the property (on the Company's website and in investor materials such as corporate presentations) should not be relied upon until the Company is able to file a current and complete technical report. The Company is in the process of having a current and complete technical report for the Fairview Gold Property prepared and will provide an update when the technical report has been filed.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

