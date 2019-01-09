Log in
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC
01/09 02:55:14 pm
0.03 CAD   -14.29%
Hi Ho Silver Resources Clarifies Technical Disclosure

01/09/2019 | 03:10pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release to clarify our disclosure.

In May 2018, the Company disclosed a non-compliant inferred resource estimate for the Company's Fairview Gold Property in corporate presentations that were available on the Company's website. The corporate presentations also implied economic and technical viability of mineral resources for the property, contrary to National Instrument 43-101. The Company advises investors that the Company does not have have a current technical report supporting a mineral resource estimate at the Fairview Gold Property. These corporate presentations have now been removed from the website, and previous disclosure of a mineral resource on the property (on the Company's website and in investor materials such as corporate presentations) should not be relied upon until the Company is able to file a current and complete technical report. The Company is in the process of having a current and complete technical report for the Fairview Gold Property prepared and will provide an update when the technical report has been filed.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:
William G. Jorgenson
C. 778-989-0770
Email: bill@hihoresources.com
Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Jorgenson Chairman, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Steve Jorgenson President & Director
Milan Gubash Director
Dennis Jorgenson Director
Kevin Jorgenson Vice President
