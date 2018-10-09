Log in
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC
Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. Files Structural Analysis, Bralorne Holdings, Bridge River, B.C., Canada

10/09/2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) has filed a structural analysis of lineaments, and a comprehensive compilation of historical data, as well as current surface grab sampling as part of ongoing assessment requirements for the Bralorne Property, Bridge River, B.C., Canada. The extensive property includes three Mineral Tenures covering 1432.22 hA adjoining to the south the extensive productive operations of the Bralorne and Pioneer Mines operated by International Avino Mines Ltd., which have produced 4.1 million ounces of gold and 32 million ounces of silver, over the past century and a half.

The extensive report by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng., which will also be filed on the Hi Ho Silver website,includes a structural analysis of lineaments as derived from aerial photographs, as well as a compilation of all historical data on the property. Multiple gold-bearing vein systems on the property have historically been explored extensively but sporadically in several areas, including the historical extension of drifting southward from the Pioneer onto the current property which includes the Pioneer Extension.

Compilation of data by Sookochoff has indicated that the Pioneer Extension vein system, developed on the Hi Ho Bralorne property, included 4 large veins, the 77, 51, 21, and the main vein. The main vein averaged 1.2 -2 meters wide, over a strike length ranging from 1000 to 1500 meters. The vein extends down dip for 1500-200 meters and represents a significant gold exploration target within the Bralorne Property.

Additional prospects, the Paymaster, Red Hawk, Mix, Holland, and Dan Tucker veins present significant exploration targets which have undergone variable amounts of work demonstrating considerable gold exploration potential.

Structural analysis of lineaments has led to recommendations by Sookochoff for intensified prospecting and exploration in three separate target areas within the property.

Hi Ho Silver Inc., looks forward to continuing exploration on this major land holding in the prospective Bralorne-Pioneer region of Bridge River.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:

William G. Jorgenson
C. 778-989-0770
Email: bill@hihoresources.com
Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
