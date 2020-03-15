HIAG Annual Results 2019 Media Conference on 16 March 2020 will be held online

Dear Madam, dear Sir

In view of the more stringent measures to protect against COVID-19, we have decided to hold the annual media conference on Monday, 16 March 2020, online only. The presentation at Au Premier in Zurich Main Station is cancelled.

The live webcast with conference call will take place as follows:

Date: 16 March 2020 Time: 09.00 a.m. (CET)

Live webcast: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/30200/indexl.html

Dial-in numbers:

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland / Europe)

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Marco Feusi and Laurent Spindler will be available by telephone to answer your questions after the presentation. Please contact Charlotte Leysner T +61 606 55 00.

Webcast replay

The replay of the webcast can be found under the following link:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/30200/indexl.html

Advance registration is not required.

Your interlocutors will be:

Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer

With kind regards,

HIAG

Contact

Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer T +41 61 606 55 00 marco.feusi@hiag.com Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer T +41 61 606 55 00 laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com