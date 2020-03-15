Log in
HIAG Annual Results 2019 Media Conference on 16 March 2020 will be held online

03/15/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Basel, 15 March 2020

HIAG Annual Results 2019 Media Conference on 16 March 2020 will be held online

Dear Madam, dear Sir

In view of the more stringent measures to protect against COVID-19, we have decided to hold the annual media conference on Monday, 16 March 2020, online only. The presentation at Au Premier in Zurich Main Station is cancelled.

The live webcast with conference call will take place as follows:

Date: 16 March 2020 Time: 09.00 a.m. (CET)

Live webcast: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/30200/indexl.html

Dial-in numbers:

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland / Europe)

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Marco Feusi and Laurent Spindler will be available by telephone to answer your questions after the presentation. Please contact Charlotte Leysner T +61 606 55 00.

Webcast replay

The replay of the webcast can be found under the following link:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/30200/indexl.html

Advance registration is not required.

Your interlocutors will be:

Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

With kind regards,

HIAG

Contact

Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
