HIAG Immobilien : Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 April 2019 - Shareholders...

Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 April 2019 - Shareholders Approve All Proposals of the Board of Directors

Basel, 11 April 2019 - 64 shareholders participated on 11 April 2019 at the P9 Halle of the Papieriareal in Biberist in the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. In total, 7'126'101 shares respectively 92.05% of the shares with voting rights were represented.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors in particular the distribution of CHF 3.90 per share for the business year 2018 whereof CHF 2.17 from the carryforward from the previous year and CHF 1.73 out of the capital contribution reserves. The cash payment is on 18 April 2019, ex-date on 16 April 2019.

Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr. Walter Jakob and Dr. Jvo Grundler were re-elected for a term of one year. Dr. Felix Grisard was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well for a term until the end of the following Annual General Meeting. Balz Halter was elected as independent member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year for the first time. The Compensation Committee still comprises the Board Members Salome Grisard Varnholt and Dr. Walter Jakob.

Publication of the semi-annual report 2019 2 September 2019

