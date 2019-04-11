Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HIAG Immobilien Holding AG    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HIAG Immobilien : Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 April 2019 - Shareholders...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Media Release

Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 April 2019 - Shareholders Approve All Proposals of the Board of Directors

Basel, 11 April 2019 - 64 shareholders participated on 11 April 2019 at the P9 Halle of the Papieriareal in Biberist in the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. In total, 7'126'101 shares respectively 92.05% of the shares with voting rights were represented.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors in particular the distribution of CHF 3.90 per share for the business year 2018 whereof CHF 2.17 from the carryforward from the previous year and CHF 1.73 out of the capital contribution reserves. The cash payment is on 18 April 2019, ex-date on 16 April 2019.

Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr. Walter Jakob and Dr. Jvo Grundler were re-elected for a term of one year. Dr. Felix Grisard was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well for a term until the end of the following Annual General Meeting. Balz Halter was elected as independent member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year for the first time. The Compensation Committee still comprises the Board Members Salome Grisard Varnholt and Dr. Walter Jakob.

Agenda

Publication of the semi-annual report 2019
2 September 2019

Contact

Martin Durchschlag
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
martin.durchschlag@hiag.com
Laurent Spindler
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Disclaimer

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
06:58pHIAG IMMOBILIEN : Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 Apr..
PU
01:05pAnnual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 11 April 2019 - Share..
TE
04/10HIAG Successfully Issues a CHF 150 Million Fixed-Rate Bond
TE
04/04LEM becomes a further anchor tenant at HIAG technology campus "The Hive"
TE
03/18HIAG IMMOBILIEN : delivers record result in fiscal year 2018 ...
PU
03/18HIAG delivers record result in fiscal year 2018
TE
03/13HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/25Valuation of assets as at 31 December 2018 result in substantially higher val..
TE
2018HIAG DATA and SIX intend to enter into a strategic partnership for secure Swi..
TE
2018HIAG Acquires Amcor Flexibles Site in Goldach Improving its Presence in Canto..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 95,2 M
EBIT 2019 71,2 M
Net income 2019 45,9 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 24,55
P/E ratio 2020 21,50
EV / Sales 2019 18,0x
EV / Sales 2020 19,3x
Capitalization 1 051 M
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 124  CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Durchschlag Chief Executive Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Salome Grisard Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Walter Jakob Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG12.02%1 048
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.95%51 570
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.03%43 937
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.01%42 607
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD35.28%36 626
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD19.62%33 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About