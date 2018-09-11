HIAG Immobilien : Media Release

Log in
09/11/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Media Release

Inclusion of HIAG in the EPRA Index as of September 24

Basel, 11 September 2018 - HIAG is pleased to announce that the leading global index body in real estate will include HIAG into its EPRA indexes as of September 24. This inclusion is an important step for HIAG to broaden its shareholder base and position its notion of developing sites and building new cities beyond Switzerland.

Contact

Martin Durchschlag

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

martin.durchschlag@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Disclaimer

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:21:07 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 93,0 M
EBIT 2018 51,0 M
Net income 2018 46,5 M
Debt 2018 536 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 23,46
P/E ratio 2019 23,42
EV / Sales 2018 16,7x
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
Capitalization 1 014 M
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 125  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Durchschlag Chief Executive Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Salome Grisard Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Walter Jakob Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG4.22%1 040
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-4.58%43 128
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.64%41 126
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.72%32 948
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-28.76%29 192
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.01%25 890
