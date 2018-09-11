HIAG Immobilien : Media Release

Inclusion of HIAG in the EPRA Index as of September 24
Basel, 11 September 2018 - HIAG is pleased to announce that the leading global index body in real estate will include HIAG into its EPRA indexes as of September 24. This inclusion is an important step for HIAG to broaden its shareholder base and position its notion of developing sites and building new cities beyond Switzerland.
