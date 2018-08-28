HIAG Improves Presence in Basel Area

Basel, 28 August 2018 - HIAG acquired the site of Rohner AG Pratteln in Pratteln (BL) as part of a sale-leaseback transaction. The site covers around 32'000 m2 and is situated in close proximity to the railway station of Pratteln. The parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price.
By signing a long-term rental agreement Rohner has become one of the top three tenants of HIAG. The transaction improves the presence of HIAG in the Basel region and strengthens the long-term development pipeline.
