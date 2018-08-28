Log in
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG (HIAG)
  Report  
08/28 05:30:45 pm
125 CHF   +0.40%
07:05pHIAG Improves Presence in Basel Area
TE
07:02pHIAG IMMOBILIEN : Improves Presence in Basel Area
AQ
08/06ANNOUNCEMENT : 2018 Half Year Results Presentation Webcast
TE
HIAG Improves Presence in Basel Area

08/28/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

Media Release

HIAG Improves Presence in Basel Area

Basel, 28 August 2018 - HIAG acquired the site of Rohner AG Pratteln in Pratteln (BL) as part of a sale-leaseback transaction. The site covers around 32'000 m2 and is situated in close proximity to the railway station of Pratteln. The parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price.

By signing a long-term rental agreement Rohner has become one of the top three tenants of HIAG. The transaction improves the presence of HIAG in the Basel region and strengthens the long-term development pipeline.

Contact

Martin Durchschlag

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

martin.durchschlag@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




