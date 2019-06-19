HIAG appoints real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO

Basel, 19 June 2019 - The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed the real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO of HIAG. He will take over his new role on 1 January 2020.

Marco Feusi (47) has extensive experience in demanding valuation and advisory mandates, including for listed companies, pension funds and real estate developers. The graduate architect HTL is a Chartered Surveyor MRICS and holds a MAS ETH MTEC/BWI. Marco Feusi has been working for Wüest Partner AG for 18 years, since 2003 as a partner and since 2017 as Chairman of the Management Board of the consulting company focused on the real estate industry.

"With the nomination of Marco Feusi, the Board of Directors strengthens the real estate competence of HIAG. The new CEO is a recognized industry specialist with proven leadership and market experience", emphasized Dr. Felix Grisard, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO, with a view to the real estate focus of HIAG.

