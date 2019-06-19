Log in
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 11:20:00 am
124.5 CHF   +1.22%
01:05pHIAG appoints real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO
TE
06/14HIAG and SIX stop talks about a Secure Swiss Cloud Service
TE
05/27HIAG completes 'Porte Sud' site in Geneva
TE
HIAG appoints real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO

06/19/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Media Release

HIAG appoints real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO

Basel, 19 June 2019 - The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed the real estate expert Marco Feusi as CEO of HIAG. He will take over his new role on 1 January 2020.

Marco Feusi (47) has extensive experience in demanding valuation and advisory mandates, including for listed companies, pension funds and real estate developers. The graduate architect HTL is a Chartered Surveyor MRICS and holds a MAS ETH MTEC/BWI. Marco Feusi has been working for Wüest Partner AG for 18 years, since 2003 as a partner and since 2017 as Chairman of the Management Board of the consulting company focused on the real estate industry.

"With the nomination of Marco Feusi, the Board of Directors strengthens the real estate competence of HIAG. The new CEO is a recognized industry specialist with proven leadership and market experience", emphasized Dr. Felix Grisard, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO, with a view to the real estate focus of HIAG.

Agenda

Publication of the semi-annual report 2019 2 September 2019

Contact

Dr. Felix Grisard

President of the Board of Directors

T +41 61 606 55 00

felix.grisard@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




