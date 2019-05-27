Log in
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

HIAG
HIAG completes 'Porte Sud' site in Geneva

05/27/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

HIAG completes 'Porte Sud' site in Geneva

Jaeger et Bosshard SA land completes development site in Lancy district

Basel, 27 Mai 2019 - With the acquisition of Jaeger et Bosshard SA, HIAG completes its 'Porte Sud' site in Geneva. In the course of the transaction, HIAG acquires the 4,457 m² property held by Jaeger et Bosshard SA under building right. The HIAG site in the Lancy district of Geneva now covers a total area of 13,362 m² following the acquisition. Today, HIAG is the sole private owner of the 'Porte Sud' in the immediate vicinity of the Stade de Genève. In addition to HIAG, the Canton of Geneva and SBB own shares in the site, which is connected to the Geneva-Annemasse (F) railway line and the future Lancy Bachet railway station.

HIAG acquires Jaeger et Bosshard SA, a specialist in metal recycling, from Thommen Group, one of Switzerland's leading recycling companies. Until further notice, the Thommen Group will take over the operational management of Jaeger et Bosshard SA at its current location. The search for a suitable new site for Jaeger et Bosshard SA has begun.

The 'Porte Sud' site is located in the perimeter of the Praille Acacias Vernets district plan, the largest and oldest industrial district in Geneva, which is to be developed over the next few years into a mixed-use district where life and work will mix.

Agenda

Publication of the semi-annual report 2019 2 September 2019

Contact

Dr. Felix Grisard

President of the Board of Directors

T +41 61 606 55 00

felix.grisard@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




