HIAG stops development of its multicloud platform, Concentration on real estate business

0
08/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Media Release

HIAG stops development of its multicloud platform

Concentration on real estate business

Basel, 13 August 2019 - HIAG stops its multicloud platform project and is concentrating on its core business of real estate development, as the Group has already stated in the appointment of industry specialist Marco Feusi to the CEO position. The subsidiary HIAG Data will be restructured and geared towards the digital development of the HIAG sites, whereby some of the existing hardware and software will continue to be used.

After the end of the evaluation of a partnership with SIX for the development and distribution of a Secure Swiss Cloud Service for the Swiss financial market, the discussions in recent days showed that it would not be possible to open the project to further qualified partners within the time frame set by the Board of Directors.

As already announced, HIAG is revising its earnings expectations for the 2019 financial year due to the realignment of HIAG Data and will provide detailed information on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results on 2 September 2019.

Agenda

Publication of the semi-annual report 2019 2 September 2019

Contact

Dr. Felix Grisard

President of the Board of Directors

T +41 61 606 55 00

felix.grisard@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
