Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HIAG Immobilien Holding AG    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEM becomes a further anchor tenant at HIAG technology campus "The Hive"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Media Release

LEM becomes a further anchor tenant at HIAG technology campus "The Hive"

Basel, 4 April 2019 - The Swiss electrical components manufacturer LEM is relocating its Geneva headquarters, research and development and a production unit to the HIAG site "The Hive" in Meyrin (GE). The market leader for innovative and high-quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters will be the fourth anchor tenant on the site, which HIAG has aligned to the needs technology companies with high added value, after Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc. and Regus, the world's largest provider of temporary office solutions. The building for LEM, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, includes around 7,000 m2 with office space as well as two floors for the research and development unit and a production unit. After the grant of the building permission, the start of construction is expected for the year 2020.

Contacts

Martin Durchschlag

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

martin.durchschlag@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
01:05pLEM becomes a further anchor tenant at HIAG technology campus "The Hive"
TE
03/18HIAG IMMOBILIEN : delivers record result in fiscal year 2018 ...
PU
03/18HIAG delivers record result in fiscal year 2018
TE
03/13HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/25Valuation of assets as at 31 December 2018 result in substantially higher val..
TE
2018HIAG DATA and SIX intend to enter into a strategic partnership for secure Swi..
TE
2018HIAG Acquires Amcor Flexibles Site in Goldach Improving its Presence in Canto..
TE
2018Changes to HIAG's Extended Executive Board
TE
2018HIAG Successfully Issues a CHF 125 Million Fixed-Rate Bond
TE
2018HIAG IMMOBILIEN : Media Release
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 95,2 M
EBIT 2019 71,2 M
Net income 2019 45,9 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 24,46
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 17,9x
EV / Sales 2020 19,3x
Capitalization 1 047 M
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 124  CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Durchschlag Chief Executive Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Salome Grisard Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Walter Jakob Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG11.16%1 050
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.45%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.43%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD29.66%34 214
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD25.35%33 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About