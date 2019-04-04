LEM becomes a further anchor tenant at HIAG technology campus "The Hive"

Basel, 4 April 2019 - The Swiss electrical components manufacturer LEM is relocating its Geneva headquarters, research and development and a production unit to the HIAG site "The Hive" in Meyrin (GE). The market leader for innovative and high-quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters will be the fourth anchor tenant on the site, which HIAG has aligned to the needs technology companies with high added value, after Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc. and Regus, the world's largest provider of temporary office solutions. The building for LEM, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, includes around 7,000 m2 with office space as well as two floors for the research and development unit and a production unit. After the grant of the building permission, the start of construction is expected for the year 2020.

