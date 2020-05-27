Hibbett Sports : Announces Second Location And Hiring In Winston-Salem

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating online and in more than 1,000 stores nationwide, announced a new location will soon be opening at 1223 Silas Creek Parkway in the Parkway Plaza and is currently accepting job applications.

This will be the 56th Hibbett Sports store in North Carolina and the company seeks new talent who thrive on helping others, are passionate about sneakers and streetwear and want to work in a fun, fast paced environment. Available positions include; Assistant Manager, Manager in Training, Sales Lead and Sales Associate. Job seekers can research available positions, download an application and learn more by visiting: https://www.hibbett.com/corporate/careers-hibbett-citygear.html or texting 'Hibbettjobs' to 97211.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in North Carolina while providing the Winston-Salem community with new job opportunities and an exceptional shopping experience in our transformative fashion-forward retail space," said Mike Longo, President and CEO, Hibbett Sports.

The new 5,600 square foot boutique-style store will feature an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Under Armour and more. The store will offer convenient options such as; such as Buy Online Pick Up in Store, Reserve Online Pick Up in Store and Curbside Pick Up, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. This will be the second Hibbett Sports location to welcome customers in Winston-Salem and grand opening event details will be announced next month.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear

