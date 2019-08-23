Hibbett Sports : Reports Second Quarter Results

Third Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Sales Growth
Updates Previous Guidance From Strong First Half Results
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today provided financial results for its second quarter ended August 3, 2019, and business updates.
Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the second quarter results. We believe our strategic initiatives are taking hold as we recorded our third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. Looking ahead, we expect a solid finish to the back-to-school season as well as momentum from strong product offerings in the back half of the year. We are encouraged by City Gear’s early performance as they enter the second half with a strong inventory position along with the planned migration to the Hibbett digital platform. Based on the strength of the first half and our confidence in the second half, we have updated our annual guidance. As we move forward, we will continue to drive the business with our strategic focus on leading with sneakers and connecting toe-to-head concepts with active apparel and accessories.”
Second Quarter Results
Net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, increased 19.6% to $252.4 million, including $42.0 million for City Gear, compared with $211.1 million for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 0.3% and will not include sales from City Gear until the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. E-commerce sales represented 8.6% of total sales for the second quarter. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the addition of City Gear. Footwear sales continued to drive the business along with positive sales in activewear and accessories connecting to footwear products.
Gross margin was 30.3% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 31.4% for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. The 110 basis point decrease was principally due to the closure of 37 stores, which included full inventory liquidation of 32 stores and limited markdown activity which helped drive our clean inventory position.
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 31.8% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 29.4% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. The increase as a percent of net sales included a one-time charge related to the previously announced transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, City Gear acquisition costs of $7.6 million and $0.9 million related to the Company’s accelerated store closure plan. The acquisition costs included a charge of $7.1 million for an increase in the estimated valuation of two contingent payments based on an update to City Gear’s projected achievement of defined EBITDA thresholds. Excluding these costs, comparable store operating, selling and administrative expenses improved 170 basis points to 27.7% of net sales for the 13‑week period ended August 3, 2019.
Net loss for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $8.8 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net loss for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per share, including $0.09 for the one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition.
For the quarter, Hibbett opened two new stores, rebranded two Hibbett stores to City Gear stores and closed 40 underperforming stores, bringing the store base to 1,108 in 35 states as of August 3, 2019. Store closures included Hibbett stores closed for rebranding. In addition, three high-performing stores were expanded.
Strategic Realignment – Accelerated Store Closure Plan
As the retail environment continues to evolve, the Company is focused on improving the productivity of the store base while continuing to grow its omni-channel business to serve customers where and when they want to shop. As previously reported, the Company is proceeding with the closing of approximately 95 Hibbett stores in Fiscal 2020, which is expected to result in non-recurring impairment and store closure charges in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 per diluted share in Fiscal 2020.
Fiscal Year to Date Results
Net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, increased 22.6% to $595.7 million compared with $485.8 million for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 3.06%.
Gross margin was 32.7% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 33.6% for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring expenses related to the $1.0 million amortization of an inventory step-up value, non-GAAP gross margin was 32.9% for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019.
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 25.9% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 25.5% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. SG&A expenses included a one-time charge related to the previously announced transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, $8.3 million in City Gear acquisition costs, and $1.8 million related to the Company’s accelerated store closure plan. Excluding these costs, store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 23.9% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019.
Net income for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $19.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared with $20.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net income for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $27.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, including $0.09 for the one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition.
Balance Sheet and Stock Repurchases
Hibbett ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 with $97.8 million of available cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet. As of August 3, 2019, Hibbett had $17.0 million in debt outstanding and $83.0 million available under its credit facilities.
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 429,964 shares of common stock for a total expenditure of $8.9 million. Approximately $174.2 million remained authorized for future stock repurchases through January 29, 2022.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
The Company updated its full-year guidance for Fiscal 2020:
Updated
Previous
Comparable store sales
1.0% - 2.0%
+0.5% - +2.0%
Net store closings
(80) - (85)
(80) - (85)
Earnings per diluted share
$1.35 - $1.50
$1.70 - $1.85
Expected impact of non-recurring items (non-GAAP)
($0.75) - ($0.80)
($0.25) - ($0.35)
Earnings per diluted share excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP)
HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
13-Week Period Ended
26-Week Period Ended
August 3, 2019
August 4, 2018
August 3, 2019
August 4, 2018
% of Sales
% of Sales
% of Sales
% of Sales
Net sales
$
252,440
$
211,123
$
595,735
$
485,830
Cost of goods sold
176,067
69.7
%
144,772
68.6
%
400,759
67.3
%
322,706
66.4
%
Gross margin
76,373
30.3
66,351
31.4
194,976
32.7
163,124
33.6
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses
80,334
31.8
61,965
29.4
154,373
25.9
123,869
25.5
Depreciation and amortization
7,680
3.0
6,271
3.0
14,903
2.5
12,519
2.6
Operating (loss) income
(11,641
)
-4.6
(1,885
)
-0.9
25,700
4.3
26,736
5.5
Interest expense, net
(73
)
-
(167
)
-
(29
)
-
(111
)
-
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(11,568
)
-4.6
(1,718
)
-0.8
25,729
4.3
26,847
5.5
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(2,790
)
-1.1
(496
)
-0.2
6,650
1.1
6,560
1.4
Net (loss) income
$
(8,778
)
-3.5
%
$
(1,222
)
-0.6
%
$
19,079
3.2
%
$
20,287
4.2
%
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.06
)
$
1.05
$
1.07
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.06
)
$
1.05
$
1.06
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
17,906
18,823
18,107
18,896
Diluted
17,906
18,823
18,220
19,079
HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
August 3,
2019
February 2,
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
97,790
$
61,756
Inventories, net
270,563
280,287
Other current assets
21,302
25,813
Total current assets
389,655
367,856
Property and equipment, net
103,864
115,394
Operating right-of-use assets
218,443
-
Finance right-of-use assets, net
1,691
-
Goodwill
19,661
23,133
Tradename intangible
32,400
32,400
Other noncurrent assets
10,914
7,282
Total assets
$
776,628
$
546,065
Liabilities and Stockholders' Investment
Accounts payable
$
124,859
$
107,315
Operating lease liabilities
64,249
-
Credit facilities
17,000
35,000
Finance/capital lease obligations
896
1,017
Accrued expenses
32,720
29,941
Total current liabilities
239,724
173,273
Long-term operating lease liabilities
184,927
-
Long-term finance/capital lease
1,149
1,994
Other noncurrent liabilities
10,883
34,749
Stockholders' investment
339,945
336,049
Total liabilities and stockholders' investment
$
776,628
$
546,065
HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
13-Week Period Ended
26-Week Period Ended
August 3, 2019
August 4, 2018
August 3, 2019
August 4, 2018
Sales Information
Net sales increase
19.6
%
12.3
%
22.6
%
4.8
%
Comparable sales increase
0.3
%
4.1
%
3.1
%
1.7
%
Store Count Information
Beginning of period
1,144
1,068
1,163
1,079
New stores opened
4
6
9
13
Stores closed
(40
)
(15
)
(64
)
(33
)
End of period
1,108
1,059
1,108
1,059
Stores expanded or relocated
4
3
6
8
Estimated square footage at end of period (in thousands)
6,239
6,048
Balance Sheet Information
Average inventory per store
$
244,190
$
234,311
Share Repurchase Information
Shares
429,964
336,302
689,396
376,601
Cost (in thousands)
$
8,945
$
7,978
$
14,300
$
8,848
HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
13-Week Period Ended August 3, 2019
Non-Recurring Costs
GAAP Basis (As Reported)
Acquisition Costs (1)
Strategic Realignment Costs (2)
Non-GAAP Basis August 3, 2019
% of Sales
Net sales
$
252,440
$
-
$
-
$
252,440
Cost of goods sold
176,067
-
-
176,067
69.7
%
Gross margin
76,373
-
-
76,373
30.3
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses
80,334
7,553
892
71,889
28.5
Depreciation and amortization
7,680
-
-
7,680
3
Operating (loss) income
(11,641
)
7,553
892
(3,196
)
-1.3
Interest expense, net
(73
)
-
-
(73
)
-
Loss before provision for income taxes
(11,568
)
7,553
892
(3,123
)
-1.2
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(2,790
)
1,822
215
(753
)
-0.3
Net (loss) income
$
(8,778
)
$
5,731
$
677
$
(2,370
)
-0.9
%
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.49
)
$
0.32
$
0.04
$
(0.13
)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.49
)
$
0.32
$
0.04
$
(0.13
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
17,906
17,906
17,906
17,906
Diluted
17,906
17,906
17,906
17,906
1) Non-recurring acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC and consists primarily of contingent earnout valuation update and legal, accounting and professional fees.
2) Non-recurring strategic realignment costs represent costs incurred during the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan and consists of professional fees, loss on fixed assets and operating leases and impairment costs.
HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
26-Week Period Ended August 3, 2019
Non-Recurring Costs
GAAP Basis (As Reported)
Acquisition Costs (1)
Strategic Realignment Costs (2)
Non-GAAP Basis August 3, 2019
% of Sales
Net sales
$
595,735
$
-
$
-
$
595,735
Cost of goods sold
400,759
956
-
399,803
67.1
%
Gross margin
194,976
956
-
195,932
32.9
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses
154,373
8,287
1,846
144,240
24.2
Depreciation and amortization
14,903
-
-
14,903
2.5
Operating income
25,700
9,243
1,846
36,789
6.2
Interest expense, net
(29)
-
-
(29)
-
Income before provision for income taxes
25,729
9,243
1,846
36,818
6.2
Provision for income taxes
6,650
2,389
477
9,516
1.6
Net income
$
19,079
$
6,854
$
1,369
$
27,302
4.6
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.05
$
0.38
$
0.08
$
1.51
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.05
$
0.38
$
0.08
$
1.50
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
18,107
18,107
18,107
18,107
Diluted
18,220
18,220
18,220
18,220
1) Non-recurring acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC and consists primarily of contingent earnout valuation update, amortization of inventory fair-market value step-up and legal, accounting and professional fees.
2) Non-recurring strategic realignment costs represent costs incurred during the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan and consists of professional fees, loss on fixed assets and operating leases and impairment costs.