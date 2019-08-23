Hibbett Sports : Reports Second Quarter Results

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today provided financial results for its second quarter ended August 3, 2019, and business updates.

Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the second quarter results. We believe our strategic initiatives are taking hold as we recorded our third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. Looking ahead, we expect a solid finish to the back-to-school season as well as momentum from strong product offerings in the back half of the year. We are encouraged by City Gear’s early performance as they enter the second half with a strong inventory position along with the planned migration to the Hibbett digital platform. Based on the strength of the first half and our confidence in the second half, we have updated our annual guidance. As we move forward, we will continue to drive the business with our strategic focus on leading with sneakers and connecting toe-to-head concepts with active apparel and accessories.”

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, increased 19.6% to $252.4 million, including $42.0 million for City Gear, compared with $211.1 million for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 0.3% and will not include sales from City Gear until the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. E-commerce sales represented 8.6% of total sales for the second quarter. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the addition of City Gear. Footwear sales continued to drive the business along with positive sales in activewear and accessories connecting to footwear products.

Gross margin was 30.3% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 31.4% for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. The 110 basis point decrease was principally due to the closure of 37 stores, which included full inventory liquidation of 32 stores and limited markdown activity which helped drive our clean inventory position.

Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 31.8% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 29.4% of net sales for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. The increase as a percent of net sales included a one-time charge related to the previously announced transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, City Gear acquisition costs of $7.6 million and $0.9 million related to the Company’s accelerated store closure plan. The acquisition costs included a charge of $7.1 million for an increase in the estimated valuation of two contingent payments based on an update to City Gear’s projected achievement of defined EBITDA thresholds. Excluding these costs, comparable store operating, selling and administrative expenses improved 170 basis points to 27.7% of net sales for the 13‑week period ended August 3, 2019.

Net loss for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $8.8 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net loss for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per share, including $0.09 for the one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition.

For the quarter, Hibbett opened two new stores, rebranded two Hibbett stores to City Gear stores and closed 40 underperforming stores, bringing the store base to 1,108 in 35 states as of August 3, 2019. Store closures included Hibbett stores closed for rebranding. In addition, three high-performing stores were expanded.

Strategic Realignment – Accelerated Store Closure Plan

As the retail environment continues to evolve, the Company is focused on improving the productivity of the store base while continuing to grow its omni-channel business to serve customers where and when they want to shop. As previously reported, the Company is proceeding with the closing of approximately 95 Hibbett stores in Fiscal 2020, which is expected to result in non-recurring impairment and store closure charges in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 per diluted share in Fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year to Date Results

Net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, increased 22.6% to $595.7 million compared with $485.8 million for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 3.06%.

Gross margin was 32.7% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 33.6% for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring expenses related to the $1.0 million amortization of an inventory step-up value, non-GAAP gross margin was 32.9% for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019.

Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 25.9% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared with 25.5% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. SG&A expenses included a one-time charge related to the previously announced transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, $8.3 million in City Gear acquisition costs, and $1.8 million related to the Company’s accelerated store closure plan. Excluding these costs, store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 23.9% of net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019.

Net income for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $19.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared with $20.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net income for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, was $27.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, including $0.09 for the one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition.

Balance Sheet and Stock Repurchases

Hibbett ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 with $97.8 million of available cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet. As of August 3, 2019, Hibbett had $17.0 million in debt outstanding and $83.0 million available under its credit facilities.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 429,964 shares of common stock for a total expenditure of $8.9 million. Approximately $174.2 million remained authorized for future stock repurchases through January 29, 2022.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company updated its full-year guidance for Fiscal 2020:

Updated Previous Comparable store sales 1.0% - 2.0% +0.5% - +2.0% Net store closings (80) - (85) (80) - (85) Earnings per diluted share $1.35 - $1.50 $1.70 - $1.85 Expected impact of non-recurring items (non-GAAP) ($0.75) - ($0.80) ($0.25) - ($0.35) Earnings per diluted share excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) $2.15 - $2.25 $2.00 - $2.15 Gross margin (30)bps - (40)bps (25)bps - (35)bps Gross margin excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) (40)bps - (50)bps (35)bps - (45)bps SG&A expense rate change 50bps - 70bps 10bps - 15bps SG&A expense rate change excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) (40)bps - (60)bps Flat - (10)bps Depreciation (10)bps - (20)bps (10)bps Tax rate 25.5% 25.0% Capital expenditures $18M - $20M $18M - $22M Share repurchase $25M - $30M $10M - $15M

Investor Conference Call and Simulcast

Hibbett Sports, Inc. will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 23, 2019, to discuss second quarter Fiscal 2020 results. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231‑2915. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2019, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21926463.

The Company will also provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter Fiscal 2020 conference call. The live broadcast of Hibbett’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on August 23, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear banners, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, gross margin and SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales. Management believes that non-GAAP net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, gross margin and SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, which exclude the effects of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of City Gear and our accelerated store closure plan, are useful measures for providing more accurate comparisons of our current financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of peer companies. The non-recurring costs related to the acquisition of City Gear include amortization of inventory step-up value and professional service fees and expenses consisting primarily of investment banking, legal and accounting fees and expenses. In future periods, such acquisition-related costs may include one or more of the following categories of expenses: (i) transition and integration costs, (ii) professional service fees and expenses and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Future non-recurring costs related to the accelerated store closure plan may include: (i) lease and equipment impairment costs, (ii) third party liquidation fees, (iii) store exit costs, and (iv) residual lease costs.

While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their ability to assess certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the sections titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” that accompany this press release.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements address future events, developments or results and typically use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "estimate," "continue," "will," "may," "could," "possible," "potential" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected strength of the back-to-school season and momentum from product offerings in the second half of Fiscal 2020, continuation of our strategic focus and plans for growth, the integration of and non-recurring costs relating to our acquisition of City Gear, net store closings and associated impairment and store closure charges related to our accelerated store closure plan, the productivity of our store base, earnings per diluted share, comparable store sales, the impact of non-recurring costs and expenses, gross margin, SG&A expense, depreciation expense, tax rate, capital expenditures and our stock repurchase program. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including economic conditions, industry trends, merchandise trends, vendor relationships, customer demand, and competition.

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales Net sales $ 252,440 $ 211,123 $ 595,735 $ 485,830 Cost of goods sold 176,067 69.7 % 144,772 68.6 % 400,759 67.3 % 322,706 66.4 % Gross margin 76,373 30.3 66,351 31.4 194,976 32.7 163,124 33.6 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 80,334 31.8 61,965 29.4 154,373 25.9 123,869 25.5 Depreciation and amortization 7,680 3.0 6,271 3.0 14,903 2.5 12,519 2.6 Operating (loss) income (11,641 ) -4.6 (1,885 ) -0.9 25,700 4.3 26,736 5.5 Interest expense, net (73 ) - (167 ) - (29 ) - (111 ) - (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (11,568 ) -4.6 (1,718 ) -0.8 25,729 4.3 26,847 5.5 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,790 ) -1.1 (496 ) -0.2 6,650 1.1 6,560 1.4 Net (loss) income $ (8,778 ) -3.5 % $ (1,222 ) -0.6 % $ 19,079 3.2 % $ 20,287 4.2 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.49 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 1.05 $ 1.07 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.49 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 1.05 $ 1.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,906 18,823 18,107 18,896 Diluted 17,906 18,823 18,220 19,079

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) August 3, 2019 February 2, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,790 $ 61,756 Inventories, net 270,563 280,287 Other current assets 21,302 25,813 Total current assets 389,655 367,856 Property and equipment, net 103,864 115,394 Operating right-of-use assets 218,443 - Finance right-of-use assets, net 1,691 - Goodwill 19,661 23,133 Tradename intangible 32,400 32,400 Other noncurrent assets 10,914 7,282 Total assets $ 776,628 $ 546,065 Liabilities and Stockholders' Investment Accounts payable $ 124,859 $ 107,315 Operating lease liabilities 64,249 - Credit facilities 17,000 35,000 Finance/capital lease obligations 896 1,017 Accrued expenses 32,720 29,941 Total current liabilities 239,724 173,273 Long-term operating lease liabilities 184,927 - Long-term finance/capital lease 1,149 1,994 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,883 34,749 Stockholders' investment 339,945 336,049 Total liabilities and stockholders' investment $ 776,628 $ 546,065

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Information (Unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended August 3,

2019 August 4,

2018 August 3,

2019 August 4,

2018 Sales Information Net sales increase 19.6 % 12.3 % 22.6 % 4.8 % Comparable sales increase 0.3 % 4.1 % 3.1 % 1.7 % Store Count Information Beginning of period 1,144 1,068 1,163 1,079 New stores opened 4 6 9 13 Stores closed (40 ) (15 ) (64 ) (33 ) End of period 1,108 1,059 1,108 1,059 Stores expanded or relocated 4 3 6 8 Estimated square footage at end of period (in thousands) 6,239 6,048 Balance Sheet Information Average inventory per store $ 244,190 $ 234,311 Share Repurchase Information Shares 429,964 336,302 689,396 376,601 Cost (in thousands) $ 8,945 $ 7,978 $ 14,300 $ 8,848

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended August 3, 2019 Non-Recurring Costs GAAP Basis

(As Reported) Acquisition

Costs (1) Strategic

Realignment

Costs (2) Non-GAAP Basis

August 3, 2019 % of

Sales Net sales $ 252,440 $ - $ - $ 252,440 Cost of goods sold 176,067 - - 176,067 69.7 % Gross margin 76,373 - - 76,373 30.3 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 80,334 7,553 892 71,889 28.5 Depreciation and amortization 7,680 - - 7,680 3 Operating (loss) income (11,641 ) 7,553 892 (3,196 ) -1.3 Interest expense, net (73 ) - - (73 ) - Loss before provision for income taxes (11,568 ) 7,553 892 (3,123 ) -1.2 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,790 ) 1,822 215 (753 ) -0.3 Net (loss) income $ (8,778 ) $ 5,731 $ 677 $ (2,370 ) -0.9 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ (0.13 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,906 17,906 17,906 17,906 Diluted 17,906 17,906 17,906 17,906 1) Non-recurring acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC and consists primarily of contingent earnout valuation update and legal, accounting and professional fees. 2) Non-recurring strategic realignment costs represent costs incurred during the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan and consists of professional fees, loss on fixed assets and operating leases and impairment costs.

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 26-Week Period Ended August 3, 2019 Non-Recurring Costs GAAP Basis

(As Reported) Acquisition

Costs (1) Strategic

Realignment

Costs (2) Non-GAAP Basis

August 3, 2019 % of

Sales Net sales $ 595,735 $ - $ - $ 595,735 Cost of goods sold 400,759 956 - 399,803 67.1 % Gross margin 194,976 956 - 195,932 32.9 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 154,373 8,287 1,846 144,240 24.2 Depreciation and amortization 14,903 - - 14,903 2.5 Operating income 25,700 9,243 1,846 36,789 6.2 Interest expense, net (29) - - (29) - Income before provision for income taxes 25,729 9,243 1,846 36,818 6.2 Provision for income taxes 6,650 2,389 477 9,516 1.6 Net income $ 19,079 $ 6,854 $ 1,369 $ 27,302 4.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.08 $ 1.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.08 $ 1.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,107 18,107 18,107 18,107 Diluted 18,220 18,220 18,220 18,220 1) Non-recurring acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC and consists primarily of contingent earnout valuation update, amortization of inventory fair-market value step-up and legal, accounting and professional fees. 2) Non-recurring strategic realignment costs represent costs incurred during the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan and consists of professional fees, loss on fixed assets and operating leases and impairment costs.

