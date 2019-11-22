Hibbett Sports : Reports Third Quarter Results 0 11/22/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Comparable Sales Increase 10.7% in Third Quarter

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Sales Growth

Raises Previous Guidance Based on Strong Year-to-Date Results Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: HIBB), an athletic‑inspired fashion retailer, today provided financial results for its third quarter ended November 2, 2019, and business updates. Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our 10.7% increase in comparable sales in the third quarter represents our strongest quarterly increase since first quarter Fiscal 2013 and our fourth consecutive quarter with positive comparable sales. The business continues to perform very well as evidenced by the positive comparable performance in both our brick and mortar locations and our e‑commerce business. This sales growth has been made possible by our team’s execution of our strategic focus to lead with sneakers and connect toe-to-head concepts within our apparel and team sports businesses. Our e-commerce business continues to outperform expectations, as the business is now delivering over 10% of our total sales. During the third quarter, we integrated the City Gear website into our existing Hibbett platform with great success. City Gear has now been part of Hibbett for one year, and the acquisition will continue to enhance results through synergies as we complete the integration over the next three months. We are very enthusiastic about our business going forward and are pleased to increase our annual sales and earnings guidance.” Third Quarter Results Net sales for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, increased 27.0% to $275.5 million, including $43.7 million for City Gear, compared with $216.9 million for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 10.7% and will not include sales from City Gear until the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. E-commerce sales represented 10.5% of total sales for the third quarter. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the addition of City Gear. Footwear sales continued to drive the business along with positive sales in activewear and accessories connecting to footwear products. Gross margin was 32.7% of net sales for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, compared with 32.5% for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018. The 20 basis point increase was principally due to lower occupancy costs as a percent of sales. Store operating, selling and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 29.1% of net sales for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, compared with 28.7% of net sales for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018. While SG&A expenses as a percent of sales increased approximately 35 bps, the current year expense included City Gear acquisition costs of $5.0 million. The acquisition costs included a charge of $4.1 million for an increase in the estimated valuation of two contingent payments based on an update to City Gear’s projected achievement of defined EBITDA thresholds. On a non-GAAP basis, comparable SG&A expenses improved 80 basis points to 27.2% of net sales for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019 from 28.0% of net sales for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018. Net income for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, was $2.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per share, for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net income for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, was $5.8 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income for the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018 of $2.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. The Company has not included the $0.04 reduction in EPS for one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition in its non-GAAP add backs to net income. For the quarter, the Company opened four stores, rebranded four Hibbett stores to City Gear stores and closed 19 underperforming stores, bringing the store base to 1,097 in 35 states as of November 2, 2019. Store closures included Hibbett stores closed for rebranding. In addition, one high-performing store was expanded. Strategic Realignment – Accelerated Store Closure Plan As the retail environment continues to evolve, the Company is focused on improving the productivity of the store base while continuing to grow its omni-channel business to serve customers where and when they want to shop. As previously reported, the Company is proceeding with the closing of approximately 95 Hibbett stores in Fiscal 2020, which is expected to result in non-recurring impairment and store closure charges in the range of $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted share in Fiscal 2020. Fiscal Year to Date Results Net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, increased 24.0% to $871.2 million compared with $702.7 million for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. Comparable store sales increased 5.4%. Gross margin was 32.7% of net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, compared with 33.2% for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. Excluding non-recurring expenses primarily related to the $1.0 million amortization of an inventory step-up value, non-GAAP gross margin was 32.7% for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019. Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 26.9% of net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, compared with 26.5% of net sales for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. SG&A expenses included $13.3 million in City Gear acquisition costs and $1.5 million related to the Company’s accelerated store closure plan. Excluding these costs, store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 25.2% of net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019 compared with 26.3% for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. The Company has not reflected a reduction in expense for the one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition in our non-GAAP add backs to SG&A. Net income for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, was $21.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $21.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. Excluding non-recurring costs, non-GAAP net income for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, was $32.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $22.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share for the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018. The Company has not included the $0.13 reduction in EPS for one-time executive compensation costs related to the CEO’s transition in its non-GAAP add backs to net income. Balance Sheet and Stock Repurchases Hibbett ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 with $77.4 million of available cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet. As of November 2, 2019, Hibbett had $8.0 million in debt outstanding and $92.0 million available under its credit facilities. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 371,976 shares of common stock for a total expenditure of $7.0 million. Approximately $167.2 million remained authorized for future stock repurchases through January 29, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Outlook The Company updated its full-year guidance for Fiscal 2020: Updated Previous Comparable store sales 4.0%-6.0% 1.0% - 2.0% Net store closings (80) - (85) (80) - (85) Earnings per diluted share $1.55 - $1.65 $1.35 - $1.50 Expected impact of non-recurring items (non-GAAP) ($0.75) - ($0.85) ($0.75) - ($0.80) Earnings per diluted share excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) $2.30 - $2.50 $2.15 - $2.25 Gross margin flat - 20bps (30)bps - (40)bps Gross margin excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) (10)bps - 10bps (40)bps - (50)bps SG&A expense rate change 60bps - 80bps 50bps - 70bps SG&A expense rate change excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) (60)bps - (80)bps (40)bps - (60)bps Depreciation (10)bps - (20)bps (10)bps - (20)bps Tax rate 25.5% 25.5% Capital expenditures $15M - $18M $18M - $20M Share repurchase $25M - $30M $25M - $30M Investor Conference Call and Simulcast Hibbett Sports, Inc. will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 22, 2019, to discuss third quarter Fiscal 2020 results. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2909. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2019, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21931576. The Company will also provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter Fiscal 2020 conference call. The live broadcast of Hibbett’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 22, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days. Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear banners, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, gross margin and SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales. Management believes that non-GAAP net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, gross margin and SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, which exclude the effects of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of City Gear and our strategic realignment plan, are useful measures for providing more accurate comparisons of our current financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of peer companies. The non-recurring costs related to the acquisition of City Gear include amortization of inventory step-up value, contingent earnout valuation updates and professional service fees and expenses consisting primarily of investment banking, legal and accounting fees and expenses. In future periods, such acquisition-related costs may include one or more of the following categories of expenses: (i) transition and integration costs, (ii) professional service fees and expenses and (iii) contingent earnout valuation updates. Future non-recurring costs related to the strategic realignment plan may include: (i) lease and equipment impairment costs, (ii) third party liquidation fees, (iii) store exit costs, and (iv) residual net lease costs. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their ability to assess certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the sections titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” that accompany this press release. A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements address future events, developments or results and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “possible,” “potential” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including economic conditions, industry trends, merchandise trends, vendor relationships, customer demand, and competition. For a discussion of these factors, as well as others which could affect our business, you should carefully review our Annual Report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors,” “Business” and “MD&A” sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 18, 2019, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on July 19, 2019 and September 11, 2019. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the future events, developments or results described by our forward-looking statements in this document could be materially and adversely different from those we discuss or imply. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so. HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 13-Week Period Ended 39-Week Period Ended November 2,

2019 November 3,

2018 November 2,

2019 November 3,

2018 % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales Net sales $ 275,475 $ 216,888 $ 871,210 $ 702,718 Cost of goods sold 185,307 67.3 % 146,376 67.5 % 586,502 67.3 % 469,082 66.8 % Gross margin 90,168 32.7 70,512 32.5 284,708 32.7 233,636 33.2 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 80,147 29.1 62,342 28.7 234,085 26.9 186,211 26.5 Depreciation and amortization 7,397 2.7 6,328 2.9 22,299 2.6 18,847 2.7 Operating income 2,624 1.0 1,842 0.8 28,324 3.3 28,578 4.1 Interest expense, net (151 ) (0.1 ) (277 ) -0.1 (179 ) 0.0 (387 ) -0.1 Income before provision for income taxes 2,775 1.0 2,119 1.0 28,503 3.3 28,965 4.1 Provision for income taxes 510 0.2 620 0.3 7,159 0.8 7,179 1.0 Net income $ 2,265 0.8 % $ 1,499 0.7 % $ 21,344 2.4 % $ 21,786 3.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 1.19 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 1.18 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,568 18,495 17,927 18,763 Diluted 17,815 18,675 18,085 18,944 HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) November 2,

2019 February 2,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,372 $ 61,756 Inventories, net 288,876 280,287 Other current assets 15,541 25,813 Total current assets 381,789 367,856 Property and equipment, net 101,598 115,394 Operating right-of-use assets 217,622 - Finance right-of-use assets, net 1,467 - Goodwill 19,661 23,133 Tradename intangible 32,400 32,400 Other noncurrent assets 11,344 7,282 Total assets $ 765,881 $ 546,065 Liabilities and Stockholders' Investment Accounts payable $ 132,386 $ 107,315 Operating lease liabilities 57,564 - Credit facilities 8,000 35,000 Finance/capital lease obligations 838 1,017 Accrued expenses 35,891 29,941 Total current liabilities 234,679 173,273 Long-term operating lease liabilities 182,782 - Long-term finance/capital lease 967 1,994 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,294 34,749 Stockholders' investment 336,159 336,049 Total liabilities and stockholders' investment $ 765,881 $ 546,065 HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Information (Unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended 39-Week Period Ended November 2,

2019 November 3,

2018 November 2,

2019 November 3,

2018 Sales Information Net sales increase (decrease) 27.0 % -8.8 % 24.0 % 0.2 % Comparable sales increase 10.7 % 0.1 % 5.4 % 1.4 % Store Count Information Beginning of period 1,108 1,059 1,163 1,079 New stores opened 8 7 17 20 Stores closed (19 ) (24 ) (83 ) (57 ) End of period 1,097 1,042 1,097 1,042 Stores expanded or relocated 3 1 9 9 Estimated square footage at end of period (in thousands) 6,181 5,957 Balance Sheet Information Average inventory per store $ 263,333 $ 246,501 Share Repurchase Information Shares purchased under our Program 371,976 395,450 1,031,940 753,286 Cost (in thousands) $ 7,045 $ 7,625 $ 20,789 $ 16,058 Settlement of net share equity awards - - 29,432 18,765 Cost (in thousands) $ - $ - $ 555 $ 416 HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended November 2, 2019 Non-Recurring Amounts: GAAP Basis

(As Reported)

Acquisition(1) Strategic

Realignment(2) Non-GAAP Basis

November 2, 2019 % of

Sales Net sales $ 275,475 $ - $ - $ 275,475 Cost of goods sold 185,307 - (828 ) 186,135 67.6 % Gross margin 90,168 - (828 ) 89,340 32.4 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 80,147 4,965 155 75,027 27.2 Depreciation and amortization 7,397 - - 7,397 2.7 Operating income 2,624 4,965 (673 ) 6,916 2.5 Interest expense, net (151 ) - - (151 ) -0.1 Income before provision for income taxes 2,775 4,965 (673 ) 7,067 2.6 Provision for income taxes 510 912 (124 ) 1,298 0.5 Net income $ 2,265 $ 4,053 $ (549 ) $ 5,769 2.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,568 17,568 17,568 17,568 Diluted 17,815 17,815 17,815 17,815 1) Non-recurring acquisition amounts during the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consist primarily of contingent earnout valuation update and legal, accounting and professional fees. 2) Non-recurring strategic realignment amounts during the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan consist primarily of gain on operating leases net of accelerated amortization on ROU assets in COGS and professional fees, impairment costs and loss on fixed assets in SG&A. 13-Week Period Ended November 3, 2018 Non-Recurring Amounts: GAAP Basis

(As Reported)

Acquisition(1) Non-GAAP Basis

November 3, 2018 % of

Sales Net sales $ 216,888 $ - $ 216,888 Cost of goods sold 146,376 - 146,376 67.5 % Gross margin 70,512 - 70,512 32.5 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 62,342 1,528 60,814 28.0 Depreciation and amortization 6,328 - 6,328 2.9 Operating income 1,842 1,528 3,370 1.6 Interest expense, net (277 ) - (277 ) -0.1 Income before provision for income taxes 2,119 1,528 3,647 1.7 Provision for income taxes 620 447 1,067 0.5 Net income $ 1,499 $ 1,081 $ 2,580 1.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,495 18,495 18,495 Diluted 18,675 18,675 18,675 1) Non-recurring acquisition amounts during the 13-week period ended November 3, 2018, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consists primarily of legal, accounting and professional fees. HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 39-Week Period Ended November 2, 2019 Non-Recurring Amounts: GAAP Basis

(As Reported)

Acquisition(1) Strategic

Realignment(2) Non-GAAP Basis

November 2, 2019 % of

Sales Net sales $ 871,210 $ - $ - $ 871,210 Cost of goods sold 586,502 956 (356 ) 585,902 67.3 % Gross margin 284,708 956 (356 ) 285,308 32.7 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 234,085 13,252 1,529 219,304 25.2 Depreciation and amortization 22,299 - - 22,299 2.6 Operating income 28,324 14,208 1,173 43,705 5.0 Interest expense, net (179 ) - - (179 ) 0.0 Income before provision for income taxes 28,503 14,208 1,173 43,884 5.0 Provision for income taxes 7,159 3,569 295 11,023 1.3 Net income $ 21,344 $ 10,639 $ 878 $ 32,861 3.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.05 $ 1.83 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.59 $ 0.05 $ 1.82 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,927 17,927 17,927 17,927 Diluted 18,085 18,085 18,085 18,085 1) Non-recurring acquisition amounts during the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consist primarily of the amortization of inventory fair-market value step-up in COGS and contingent earnout valuation update, legal, accounting and professional fees in SG&A. 2) Non-recurring strategic realignment amounts during the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019, related to our accelerated store closure plan consist primarily of gain on operating leases net of accelerated amortization on ROU assets in COGS and professional fees, impairment costs and loss on fixed assets in SG&A. 39-Week Period Ended November 3, 2018 Non-Recurring Amounts: GAAP Basis

(As Reported)

Acquisition(1) Non-GAAP Basis

November 3, 2018 % of

Sales Net sales $ 702,718 $ - $ 702,718 Cost of goods sold 469,082 - 469,082 66.8 % Gross margin 233,636 - 233,636 33.2 Store operating, selling and administrative expenses 186,211 1,528 184,683 26.3 Depreciation and amortization 18,847 - 18,847 2.7 Operating income 28,578 1,528 30,106 4.3 Interest expense, net (387 ) - (387 ) -0.1 Income before provision for income taxes 28,965 1,528 30,493 4.3 Provision for income taxes 7,179 379 7,558 1.1 Net income $ 21,786 $ 1,149 $ 22,935 3.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 0.06 $ 1.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.15 $ 0.06 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,763 18,763 18,763 Diluted 18,944 18,944 18,944 1) Non-recurring acquisition amounts during the 39-week period ended November 3, 2018, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consist primarily of legal, accounting and professional fees. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005055/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. 06:47a HIBBETT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:31a HIBBETT SPORTS : Reports Third Quarter Results BU 11/19 HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. : quaterly earnings release 11/11 HIBBETT SPORTS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates AQ 11/08 Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date.. GL 10/30 HIBBETT SPORTS : Launches Same-Day Delivery In Four Regional Markets PR 09/26 HIBBETT SPORTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di.. AQ 09/25 HIBBETT SPORTS : Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer BU 09/11 HIBBETT SPORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 08/26 HIBBETT SPORTS : Reports Second Quarter Results; Comparable Sales Increase 0.3% .. AQ