Hibernia REIT    HBRN   IE00BGHQ1986

HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/01 11:27:40 am
1.352 EUR   +1.20%
HIBERNIA REIT : Listing application
PU
HIBERNIA REIT : Sale of South Docks office and return of capital
PU
HIBERNIA REIT : €25m share buyback programme
PU
Hibernia REIT : Listing application

0
04/01/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Listing application

Hibernia REIT plc ('Hibernia' or the 'Company') announces that application has been made to Euronext Dublin, the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading of 121,519 new ordinary shares of €0.10 each, which is expected to become effective on Thursday, 4 April 2019.

The shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in Hibernia, are being issued pursuant to the settlement of performance related remuneration awards in respect of the year ended 31 March 2017 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Jill Farrelly: +353 87 738 6608, jfarrelly@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT'), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:31:16 UTC
