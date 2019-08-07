Log in
Hibernia REIT : Notification of transactions by PDMR

08/07/2019 | 11:15am EDT

08/07/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Edwards-Moss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€1.494471

2,016

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-02

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 194,161

Ordinary Shares

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sean O'Dwyer

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through Dividend Re-Investment Programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€1.494471

1,460

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-02

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange.

g)

Additional Information

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 15:14:08 UTC
