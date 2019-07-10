Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

10 July 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 July 2019 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 Nil Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.4740 n/a Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.4560 n/a Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.4649 n/a

Following the above purchases,

the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,279,108

ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of

Ireland .

Trading venue Currency Aggregated volume Volume weighted average price XDUB EUR 100,000 €1.4649 XLON EUR Nil n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR

Euronext Dublin