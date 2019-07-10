Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares
07/10/2019 | 02:08am EDT
10 July 2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 9 July 2019 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
100,000
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4740
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4560
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4649
n/a
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,279,108 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland
.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
100,000
€1.4649
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Hibernia REIT plc
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
ISIN
IE00BGHQ1986
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,090
1.4680
XDUB
08:10:47
00020863675TRDU1
1,205
1.4600
XDUB
09:52:18
00020865496TRDU1
1,035
1.4600
XDUB
09:52:18
00020865495TRDU1
5,175
1.4600
XDUB
09:52:18
00020865494TRDU1
778
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:34
00020865498TRDU1
756
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:39
00020865499TRDU1
1,403
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:44
00020865500TRDU1
663
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:49
00020865501TRDU1
488
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:54
00020865502TRDU1
1,476
1.4620
XDUB
09:52:59
00020865503TRDU1
2,225
1.4620
XDUB
09:54:36
00020865509TRDU1
764
1.4620
XDUB
09:54:36
00020865507TRDU1
270
1.4580
XDUB
10:31:55
00020865736TRDU1
457
1.4580
XDUB
10:44:35
00020865846TRDU1
780
1.4580
XDUB
10:53:05
00020865897TRDU1
281
1.4580
XDUB
10:53:05
00020865896TRDU1
49
1.4580
XDUB
10:54:17
00020865904TRDU1
244
1.4580
XDUB
10:54:17
00020865903TRDU1
364
1.4700
XDUB
10:57:18
00020865932TRDU1
2,777
1.4700
XDUB
10:57:18
00020865931TRDU1
1,154
1.4700
XDUB
11:00:11
00020866008TRDU1
1,209
1.4700
XDUB
11:08:32
00020866064TRDU1
1,062
1.4700
XDUB
11:16:44
00020866175TRDU1
1,125
1.4700
XDUB
11:24:02
00020866313TRDU1
61
1.4700
XDUB
11:31:32
00020866467TRDU1
1,055
1.4700
XDUB
11:31:32
00020866466TRDU1
1,217
1.4700
XDUB
11:39:16
00020866704TRDU1
1,097
1.4700
XDUB
11:47:52
00020866803TRDU1
14
1.4680
XDUB
11:52:48
00020866829TRDU1
678
1.4680
XDUB
12:13:11
00020867491TRDU1
326
1.4680
XDUB
12:22:28
00020867766TRDU1
2,208
1.4700
XDUB
12:23:28
00020867785TRDU1
1,014
1.4700
XDUB
12:23:28
00020867784TRDU1
1,068
1.4700
XDUB
12:27:38
00020867854TRDU1
277
1.4680
XDUB
12:31:52
00020867870TRDU1
1,011
1.4680
XDUB
12:32:49
00020867886TRDU1
1,009
1.4680
XDUB
12:32:49
00020867883TRDU1
732
1.4680
XDUB
12:32:49
00020867880TRDU1
36
1.4660
XDUB
13:01:23
00020868240TRDU1
1,139
1.4660
XDUB
13:02:39
00020868254TRDU1
1,028
1.4660
XDUB
13:02:39
00020868253TRDU1
1,008
1.4660
XDUB
13:02:40
00020868257TRDU1
1,011
1.4660
XDUB
13:02:40
00020868256TRDU1
1,051
1.4600
XDUB
13:17:49
00020868394TRDU1
55
1.4600
XDUB
13:17:49
00020868393TRDU1
1,048
1.4600
XDUB
13:17:49
00020868392TRDU1
313
1.4560
XDUB
13:40:59
00020868590TRDU1
544
1.4560
XDUB
13:59:46
00020868796TRDU1
708
1.4560
XDUB
13:59:46
00020868795TRDU1
112
1.4560
XDUB
14:00:11
00020868800TRDU1
362
1.4560
XDUB
14:06:12
00020868851TRDU1
303
1.4560
XDUB
14:06:12
00020868850TRDU1
85
1.4560
XDUB
14:12:08
00020868932TRDU1
625
1.4560
XDUB
14:22:25
00020869034TRDU1
762
1.4620
XDUB
14:27:52
00020869156TRDU1
3,504
1.4620
XDUB
14:27:52
00020869155TRDU1
69
1.4620
XDUB
14:27:52
00020869154TRDU1
1,074
1.4620
XDUB
14:27:52
00020869153TRDU1
1,089
1.4620
XDUB
14:27:52
00020869152TRDU1
42
1.4620
XDUB
14:31:51
00020869232TRDU1
1,079
1.4620
XDUB
14:31:51
00020869231TRDU1
3,573
1.4620
XDUB
14:46:21
00020869380TRDU1
1,084
1.4620
XDUB
14:50:27
00020869421TRDU1
1,119
1.4620
XDUB
14:54:32
00020869451TRDU1
670
1.4560
XDUB
14:54:52
00020869457TRDU1
343
1.4560
XDUB
14:55:14
00020869460TRDU1
379
1.4560
XDUB
14:55:14
00020869459TRDU1
631
1.4560
XDUB
14:59:24
00020869503TRDU1
107
1.4560
XDUB
15:14:40
00020869780TRDU1
665
1.4560
XDUB
15:14:45
00020869781TRDU1
160
1.4560
XDUB
15:14:48
00020869782TRDU1
3,582
1.4620
XDUB
15:18:06
00020869809TRDU1
1,089
1.4640
XDUB
15:21:00
00020869866TRDU1
406
1.4640
XDUB
15:30:33
00020870212TRDU1
1,125
1.4680
XDUB
15:30:44
00020870218TRDU1
1,171
1.4680
XDUB
15:30:44
00020870217TRDU1
1,196
1.4680
XDUB
15:34:50
00020870395TRDU1
1,132
1.4680
XDUB
15:34:50
00020870394TRDU1
356
1.4680
XDUB
15:34:50
00020870393TRDU1
1,077
1.4680
XDUB
15:34:50
00020870392TRDU1
840
1.4680
XDUB
15:34:50
00020870391TRDU1
226
1.4620
XDUB
15:49:19
00020870726TRDU1
170
1.4620
XDUB
15:49:48
00020870731TRDU1
606
1.4620
XDUB
15:52:32
00020870791TRDU1
48
1.4620
XDUB
15:54:58
00020870839TRDU1
1,030
1.4620
XDUB
16:03:24
00020870980TRDU1
998
1.4620
XDUB
16:03:24
00020870979TRDU1
1,064
1.4620
XDUB
16:03:24
00020870978TRDU1
1,028
1.4620
XDUB
16:03:24
00020870977TRDU1
79
1.4620
XDUB
16:05:43
00020871058TRDU1
555
1.4620
XDUB
16:05:43
00020871057TRDU1
575
1.4620
XDUB
16:08:02
00020871117TRDU1
52
1.4640
XDUB
16:16:40
00020871302TRDU1
724
1.4640
XDUB
16:18:29
00020871360TRDU1
220
1.4640
XDUB
16:19:57
00020871416TRDU1
552
1.4640
XDUB
16:20:26
00020871435TRDU1
61
1.4640
XDUB
16:21:16
00020871475TRDU1
7,196
1.4680
XDUB
16:21:16
00020871474TRDU1
317
1.4680
XDUB
16:21:16
00020871473TRDU1
808
1.4680
XDUB
16:21:16
00020871472TRDU1
495
1.4680
XDUB
16:21:16
00020871471TRDU1
18
1.4700
XDUB
16:22:47
00020871558TRDU1
1,058
1.4700
XDUB
16:22:47
00020871557TRDU1
1,252
1.4740
XDUB
16:25:40
00020871770TRDU1
1,183
1.4740
XDUB
16:25:40
00020871769TRDU1
3,336
1.4740
XDUB
16:25:40
00020871768TRDU1
Disclaimer
Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:07:05 UTC
Latest news on HIBERNIA REIT
Sales 2020
58,7 M
EBIT 2020
42,7 M
Net income 2020
60,8 M
Debt 2020
210 M
Yield 2020
3,06%
P/E ratio 2020
13,5x
P/E ratio 2021
30,9x
EV / Sales2020
20,8x
EV / Sales2021
19,3x
Capitalization
1 011 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
1,58 €
Last Close Price
1,47 €
Spread / Highest target
17,3%
Spread / Average Target
7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,50%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.