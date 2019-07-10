Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 07/09 11:30:08 am
1.466 EUR   -0.27%
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

07/10/2019 | 02:08am EDT

10 July 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 July 2019 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4740

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4560

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4649

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,279,108 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

100,000

€1.4649

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,090

1.4680

XDUB

08:10:47

00020863675TRDU1

1,205

1.4600

XDUB

09:52:18

00020865496TRDU1

1,035

1.4600

XDUB

09:52:18

00020865495TRDU1

5,175

1.4600

XDUB

09:52:18

00020865494TRDU1

778

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:34

00020865498TRDU1

756

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:39

00020865499TRDU1

1,403

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:44

00020865500TRDU1

663

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:49

00020865501TRDU1

488

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:54

00020865502TRDU1

1,476

1.4620

XDUB

09:52:59

00020865503TRDU1

2,225

1.4620

XDUB

09:54:36

00020865509TRDU1

764

1.4620

XDUB

09:54:36

00020865507TRDU1

270

1.4580

XDUB

10:31:55

00020865736TRDU1

457

1.4580

XDUB

10:44:35

00020865846TRDU1

780

1.4580

XDUB

10:53:05

00020865897TRDU1

281

1.4580

XDUB

10:53:05

00020865896TRDU1

49

1.4580

XDUB

10:54:17

00020865904TRDU1

244

1.4580

XDUB

10:54:17

00020865903TRDU1

364

1.4700

XDUB

10:57:18

00020865932TRDU1

2,777

1.4700

XDUB

10:57:18

00020865931TRDU1

1,154

1.4700

XDUB

11:00:11

00020866008TRDU1

1,209

1.4700

XDUB

11:08:32

00020866064TRDU1

1,062

1.4700

XDUB

11:16:44

00020866175TRDU1

1,125

1.4700

XDUB

11:24:02

00020866313TRDU1

61

1.4700

XDUB

11:31:32

00020866467TRDU1

1,055

1.4700

XDUB

11:31:32

00020866466TRDU1

1,217

1.4700

XDUB

11:39:16

00020866704TRDU1

1,097

1.4700

XDUB

11:47:52

00020866803TRDU1

14

1.4680

XDUB

11:52:48

00020866829TRDU1

678

1.4680

XDUB

12:13:11

00020867491TRDU1

326

1.4680

XDUB

12:22:28

00020867766TRDU1

2,208

1.4700

XDUB

12:23:28

00020867785TRDU1

1,014

1.4700

XDUB

12:23:28

00020867784TRDU1

1,068

1.4700

XDUB

12:27:38

00020867854TRDU1

277

1.4680

XDUB

12:31:52

00020867870TRDU1

1,011

1.4680

XDUB

12:32:49

00020867886TRDU1

1,009

1.4680

XDUB

12:32:49

00020867883TRDU1

732

1.4680

XDUB

12:32:49

00020867880TRDU1

36

1.4660

XDUB

13:01:23

00020868240TRDU1

1,139

1.4660

XDUB

13:02:39

00020868254TRDU1

1,028

1.4660

XDUB

13:02:39

00020868253TRDU1

1,008

1.4660

XDUB

13:02:40

00020868257TRDU1

1,011

1.4660

XDUB

13:02:40

00020868256TRDU1

1,051

1.4600

XDUB

13:17:49

00020868394TRDU1

55

1.4600

XDUB

13:17:49

00020868393TRDU1

1,048

1.4600

XDUB

13:17:49

00020868392TRDU1

313

1.4560

XDUB

13:40:59

00020868590TRDU1

544

1.4560

XDUB

13:59:46

00020868796TRDU1

708

1.4560

XDUB

13:59:46

00020868795TRDU1

112

1.4560

XDUB

14:00:11

00020868800TRDU1

362

1.4560

XDUB

14:06:12

00020868851TRDU1

303

1.4560

XDUB

14:06:12

00020868850TRDU1

85

1.4560

XDUB

14:12:08

00020868932TRDU1

625

1.4560

XDUB

14:22:25

00020869034TRDU1

762

1.4620

XDUB

14:27:52

00020869156TRDU1

3,504

1.4620

XDUB

14:27:52

00020869155TRDU1

69

1.4620

XDUB

14:27:52

00020869154TRDU1

1,074

1.4620

XDUB

14:27:52

00020869153TRDU1

1,089

1.4620

XDUB

14:27:52

00020869152TRDU1

42

1.4620

XDUB

14:31:51

00020869232TRDU1

1,079

1.4620

XDUB

14:31:51

00020869231TRDU1

3,573

1.4620

XDUB

14:46:21

00020869380TRDU1

1,084

1.4620

XDUB

14:50:27

00020869421TRDU1

1,119

1.4620

XDUB

14:54:32

00020869451TRDU1

670

1.4560

XDUB

14:54:52

00020869457TRDU1

343

1.4560

XDUB

14:55:14

00020869460TRDU1

379

1.4560

XDUB

14:55:14

00020869459TRDU1

631

1.4560

XDUB

14:59:24

00020869503TRDU1

107

1.4560

XDUB

15:14:40

00020869780TRDU1

665

1.4560

XDUB

15:14:45

00020869781TRDU1

160

1.4560

XDUB

15:14:48

00020869782TRDU1

3,582

1.4620

XDUB

15:18:06

00020869809TRDU1

1,089

1.4640

XDUB

15:21:00

00020869866TRDU1

406

1.4640

XDUB

15:30:33

00020870212TRDU1

1,125

1.4680

XDUB

15:30:44

00020870218TRDU1

1,171

1.4680

XDUB

15:30:44

00020870217TRDU1

1,196

1.4680

XDUB

15:34:50

00020870395TRDU1

1,132

1.4680

XDUB

15:34:50

00020870394TRDU1

356

1.4680

XDUB

15:34:50

00020870393TRDU1

1,077

1.4680

XDUB

15:34:50

00020870392TRDU1

840

1.4680

XDUB

15:34:50

00020870391TRDU1

226

1.4620

XDUB

15:49:19

00020870726TRDU1

170

1.4620

XDUB

15:49:48

00020870731TRDU1

606

1.4620

XDUB

15:52:32

00020870791TRDU1

48

1.4620

XDUB

15:54:58

00020870839TRDU1

1,030

1.4620

XDUB

16:03:24

00020870980TRDU1

998

1.4620

XDUB

16:03:24

00020870979TRDU1

1,064

1.4620

XDUB

16:03:24

00020870978TRDU1

1,028

1.4620

XDUB

16:03:24

00020870977TRDU1

79

1.4620

XDUB

16:05:43

00020871058TRDU1

555

1.4620

XDUB

16:05:43

00020871057TRDU1

575

1.4620

XDUB

16:08:02

00020871117TRDU1

52

1.4640

XDUB

16:16:40

00020871302TRDU1

724

1.4640

XDUB

16:18:29

00020871360TRDU1

220

1.4640

XDUB

16:19:57

00020871416TRDU1

552

1.4640

XDUB

16:20:26

00020871435TRDU1

61

1.4640

XDUB

16:21:16

00020871475TRDU1

7,196

1.4680

XDUB

16:21:16

00020871474TRDU1

317

1.4680

XDUB

16:21:16

00020871473TRDU1

808

1.4680

XDUB

16:21:16

00020871472TRDU1

495

1.4680

XDUB

16:21:16

00020871471TRDU1

18

1.4700

XDUB

16:22:47

00020871558TRDU1

1,058

1.4700

XDUB

16:22:47

00020871557TRDU1

1,252

1.4740

XDUB

16:25:40

00020871770TRDU1

1,183

1.4740

XDUB

16:25:40

00020871769TRDU1

3,336

1.4740

XDUB

16:25:40

00020871768TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:07:05 UTC
