Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares
07/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT
12 July 2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 11 July 2019 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
100,000
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4780
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4560
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4671
n/a
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,064,108 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland
.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
100,000
€1.4671
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Hibernia REIT plc
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
ISIN
IE00BGHQ1986
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,104
1.4560
XDUB
08:54:44
00020882131TRDU1
368
1.4600
XDUB
09:03:45
00020882180TRDU1
678
1.4600
XDUB
09:03:45
00020882179TRDU1
1,094
1.4600
XDUB
09:10:39
00020882207TRDU1
1,034
1.4580
XDUB
09:18:41
00020882243TRDU1
1,084
1.4580
XDUB
09:25:53
00020882263TRDU1
1,066
1.4580
XDUB
09:33:31
00020882278TRDU1
1,169
1.4580
XDUB
09:41:08
00020882399TRDU1
1,182
1.4580
XDUB
09:42:50
00020882405TRDU1
100
1.4660
XDUB
10:00:57
00020882555TRDU1
3,477
1.4720
XDUB
11:21:40
00020883677TRDU1
3,077
1.4720
XDUB
11:21:40
00020883675TRDU1
3,459
1.4720
XDUB
11:21:40
00020883674TRDU1
1,961
1.4720
XDUB
11:21:40
00020883673TRDU1
1,117
1.4740
XDUB
11:30:33
00020883758TRDU1
1,138
1.4740
XDUB
11:39:19
00020883791TRDU1
97
1.4740
XDUB
11:47:55
00020883849TRDU1
1,019
1.4740
XDUB
11:47:55
00020883848TRDU1
1
1.4740
XDUB
11:47:55
00020883847TRDU1
545
1.4700
XDUB
11:51:02
00020883878TRDU1
1,496
1.4700
XDUB
11:51:02
00020883877TRDU1
967
1.4660
XDUB
12:51:36
00020884425TRDU1
1,202
1.4660
XDUB
12:51:36
00020884424TRDU1
6,372
1.4660
XDUB
12:51:41
00020884427TRDU1
57
1.4660
XDUB
12:51:41
00020884426TRDU1
1,057
1.4620
XDUB
12:52:11
00020884428TRDU1
1,210
1.4600
XDUB
13:26:13
00020884597TRDU1
1,946
1.4600
XDUB
13:26:13
00020884595TRDU1
2,416
1.4600
XDUB
13:26:13
00020884594TRDU1
5
1.4600
XDUB
13:40:01
00020884806TRDU1
5
1.4600
XDUB
13:54:59
00020884967TRDU1
1,271
1.4600
XDUB
13:59:49
00020885001TRDU1
1,582
1.4640
XDUB
14:31:08
00020885342TRDU1
7,931
1.4640
XDUB
14:31:08
00020885341TRDU1
1,166
1.4640
XDUB
14:35:14
00020885372TRDU1
512
1.4640
XDUB
14:39:25
00020885450TRDU1
688
1.4640
XDUB
14:39:25
00020885449TRDU1
1,044
1.4640
XDUB
14:43:44
00020885630TRDU1
96
1.4640
XDUB
14:47:33
00020885744TRDU1
1,000
1.4640
XDUB
14:47:33
00020885743TRDU1
739
1.4600
XDUB
14:47:35
00020885747TRDU1
1,377
1.4600
XDUB
14:50:46
00020885949TRDU1
671
1.4600
XDUB
14:54:56
00020886822TRDU1
1,173
1.4700
XDUB
15:00:57
00020887052TRDU1
1,049
1.4680
XDUB
15:04:44
00020887086TRDU1
13
1.4640
XDUB
15:04:51
00020887090TRDU1
1,542
1.4640
XDUB
15:10:47
00020887310TRDU1
983
1.4640
XDUB
15:11:27
00020887322TRDU1
813
1.4640
XDUB
15:11:35
00020887324TRDU1
701
1.4640
XDUB
15:11:35
00020887323TRDU1
334
1.4640
XDUB
15:24:30
00020887696TRDU1
49
1.4640
XDUB
15:24:58
00020887710TRDU1
89
1.4640
XDUB
15:25:05
00020887713TRDU1
636
1.4640
XDUB
15:25:05
00020887712TRDU1
808
1.4640
XDUB
15:27:05
00020887755TRDU1
130
1.4640
XDUB
15:27:20
00020887758TRDU1
929
1.4640
XDUB
15:31:24
00020887853TRDU1
65
1.4680
XDUB
15:35:24
00020887915TRDU1
1,596
1.4680
XDUB
15:35:24
00020887914TRDU1
1,396
1.4680
XDUB
15:35:24
00020887913TRDU1
1,184
1.4680
XDUB
15:38:03
00020887938TRDU1
1,003
1.4680
XDUB
15:41:08
00020887956TRDU1
1,015
1.4680
XDUB
15:44:03
00020887984TRDU1
127
1.4680
XDUB
15:46:33
00020888002TRDU1
1,052
1.4680
XDUB
15:46:33
00020888001TRDU1
1,092
1.4660
XDUB
15:49:32
00020888034TRDU1
733
1.4740
XDUB
15:59:36
00020888262TRDU1
400
1.4740
XDUB
15:59:36
00020888261TRDU1
1,126
1.4740
XDUB
15:59:36
00020888260TRDU1
803
1.4740
XDUB
15:59:36
00020888259TRDU1
874
1.4740
XDUB
15:59:36
00020888258TRDU1
10
1.4700
XDUB
16:00:01
00020888267TRDU1
35
1.4700
XDUB
16:04:55
00020888358TRDU1
9
1.4700
XDUB
16:09:54
00020888506TRDU1
1,213
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:19
00020888544TRDU1
1,025
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:19
00020888543TRDU1
435
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:19
00020888542TRDU1
708
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:22
00020888548TRDU1
1,115
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:22
00020888547TRDU1
4,220
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:44
00020888565TRDU1
2,398
1.4700
XDUB
16:12:44
00020888564TRDU1
480
1.4720
XDUB
16:22:13
00020888801TRDU1
3,100
1.4780
XDUB
16:23:24
00020888857TRDU1
1,182
1.4780
XDUB
16:23:24
00020888856TRDU1
2,775
1.4760
XDUB
16:23:36
00020888876TRDU1
Disclaimer
Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:39:08 UTC
