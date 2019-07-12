Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Hibernia REIT    HBRN   IE00BGHQ1986

HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 07/11 11:30:06 am
1.464 EUR   +0.55%
02:41aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/10HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/08HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT

12 July 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 July 2019 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4780

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4560

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4671

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,064,108 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

100,000

€1.4671

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,104

1.4560

XDUB

08:54:44

00020882131TRDU1

368

1.4600

XDUB

09:03:45

00020882180TRDU1

678

1.4600

XDUB

09:03:45

00020882179TRDU1

1,094

1.4600

XDUB

09:10:39

00020882207TRDU1

1,034

1.4580

XDUB

09:18:41

00020882243TRDU1

1,084

1.4580

XDUB

09:25:53

00020882263TRDU1

1,066

1.4580

XDUB

09:33:31

00020882278TRDU1

1,169

1.4580

XDUB

09:41:08

00020882399TRDU1

1,182

1.4580

XDUB

09:42:50

00020882405TRDU1

100

1.4660

XDUB

10:00:57

00020882555TRDU1

3,477

1.4720

XDUB

11:21:40

00020883677TRDU1

3,077

1.4720

XDUB

11:21:40

00020883675TRDU1

3,459

1.4720

XDUB

11:21:40

00020883674TRDU1

1,961

1.4720

XDUB

11:21:40

00020883673TRDU1

1,117

1.4740

XDUB

11:30:33

00020883758TRDU1

1,138

1.4740

XDUB

11:39:19

00020883791TRDU1

97

1.4740

XDUB

11:47:55

00020883849TRDU1

1,019

1.4740

XDUB

11:47:55

00020883848TRDU1

1

1.4740

XDUB

11:47:55

00020883847TRDU1

545

1.4700

XDUB

11:51:02

00020883878TRDU1

1,496

1.4700

XDUB

11:51:02

00020883877TRDU1

967

1.4660

XDUB

12:51:36

00020884425TRDU1

1,202

1.4660

XDUB

12:51:36

00020884424TRDU1

6,372

1.4660

XDUB

12:51:41

00020884427TRDU1

57

1.4660

XDUB

12:51:41

00020884426TRDU1

1,057

1.4620

XDUB

12:52:11

00020884428TRDU1

1,210

1.4600

XDUB

13:26:13

00020884597TRDU1

1,946

1.4600

XDUB

13:26:13

00020884595TRDU1

2,416

1.4600

XDUB

13:26:13

00020884594TRDU1

5

1.4600

XDUB

13:40:01

00020884806TRDU1

5

1.4600

XDUB

13:54:59

00020884967TRDU1

1,271

1.4600

XDUB

13:59:49

00020885001TRDU1

1,582

1.4640

XDUB

14:31:08

00020885342TRDU1

7,931

1.4640

XDUB

14:31:08

00020885341TRDU1

1,166

1.4640

XDUB

14:35:14

00020885372TRDU1

512

1.4640

XDUB

14:39:25

00020885450TRDU1

688

1.4640

XDUB

14:39:25

00020885449TRDU1

1,044

1.4640

XDUB

14:43:44

00020885630TRDU1

96

1.4640

XDUB

14:47:33

00020885744TRDU1

1,000

1.4640

XDUB

14:47:33

00020885743TRDU1

739

1.4600

XDUB

14:47:35

00020885747TRDU1

1,377

1.4600

XDUB

14:50:46

00020885949TRDU1

671

1.4600

XDUB

14:54:56

00020886822TRDU1

1,173

1.4700

XDUB

15:00:57

00020887052TRDU1

1,049

1.4680

XDUB

15:04:44

00020887086TRDU1

13

1.4640

XDUB

15:04:51

00020887090TRDU1

1,542

1.4640

XDUB

15:10:47

00020887310TRDU1

983

1.4640

XDUB

15:11:27

00020887322TRDU1

813

1.4640

XDUB

15:11:35

00020887324TRDU1

701

1.4640

XDUB

15:11:35

00020887323TRDU1

334

1.4640

XDUB

15:24:30

00020887696TRDU1

49

1.4640

XDUB

15:24:58

00020887710TRDU1

89

1.4640

XDUB

15:25:05

00020887713TRDU1

636

1.4640

XDUB

15:25:05

00020887712TRDU1

808

1.4640

XDUB

15:27:05

00020887755TRDU1

130

1.4640

XDUB

15:27:20

00020887758TRDU1

929

1.4640

XDUB

15:31:24

00020887853TRDU1

65

1.4680

XDUB

15:35:24

00020887915TRDU1

1,596

1.4680

XDUB

15:35:24

00020887914TRDU1

1,396

1.4680

XDUB

15:35:24

00020887913TRDU1

1,184

1.4680

XDUB

15:38:03

00020887938TRDU1

1,003

1.4680

XDUB

15:41:08

00020887956TRDU1

1,015

1.4680

XDUB

15:44:03

00020887984TRDU1

127

1.4680

XDUB

15:46:33

00020888002TRDU1

1,052

1.4680

XDUB

15:46:33

00020888001TRDU1

1,092

1.4660

XDUB

15:49:32

00020888034TRDU1

733

1.4740

XDUB

15:59:36

00020888262TRDU1

400

1.4740

XDUB

15:59:36

00020888261TRDU1

1,126

1.4740

XDUB

15:59:36

00020888260TRDU1

803

1.4740

XDUB

15:59:36

00020888259TRDU1

874

1.4740

XDUB

15:59:36

00020888258TRDU1

10

1.4700

XDUB

16:00:01

00020888267TRDU1

35

1.4700

XDUB

16:04:55

00020888358TRDU1

9

1.4700

XDUB

16:09:54

00020888506TRDU1

1,213

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:19

00020888544TRDU1

1,025

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:19

00020888543TRDU1

435

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:19

00020888542TRDU1

708

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:22

00020888548TRDU1

1,115

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:22

00020888547TRDU1

4,220

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:44

00020888565TRDU1

2,398

1.4700

XDUB

16:12:44

00020888564TRDU1

480

1.4720

XDUB

16:22:13

00020888801TRDU1

3,100

1.4780

XDUB

16:23:24

00020888857TRDU1

1,182

1.4780

XDUB

16:23:24

00020888856TRDU1

2,775

1.4760

XDUB

16:23:36

00020888876TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIBERNIA REIT
02:41aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/10HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/08HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/04HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/03HIBERNIA REIT : Tranactions in own shares
PU
07/01HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
06/28HIBERNIA REIT : Annual Report & AGM Documents
PU
06/28HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
06/26HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
06/24HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 58,7 M
EBIT 2020 42,7 M
Net income 2020 60,8 M
Debt 2020 210 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2021 19,3x
Capitalization 1 009 M
Chart HIBERNIA REIT
Duration : Period :
Hibernia REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,58  €
Last Close Price 1,46  €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Nowlan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Frank O'Neill Chief Operating Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colm Barrington Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIBERNIA REIT16.93%1 136
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.18.94%20 686
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP26.37%10 243
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.9.30%9 804
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.98%8 648
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.88%6 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About