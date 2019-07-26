Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares
26 July 2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 25 July 2019 it purchased a total of 64,001 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
64,001
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5520
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5400
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5474
n/a
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,731,069 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland
.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
64,001
€1.5474
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Hibernia REIT plc
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
ISIN
IE00BGHQ1986
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,229
1.5480
XDUB
08:19:56
00020972089TRDU1
1,100
1.5480
XDUB
08:19:56
00020972090TRDU1
1,177
1.5480
XDUB
08:19:56
00020972091TRDU1
1,026
1.5480
XDUB
08:49:21
00020972571TRDU1
1,182
1.5500
XDUB
09:08:30
00020972799TRDU1
1,182
1.5500
XDUB
09:08:30
00020972800TRDU1
1,079
1.5500
XDUB
09:08:30
00020972801TRDU1
1,037
1.5500
XDUB
09:08:30
00020972802TRDU1
1,748
1.5460
XDUB
09:31:32
00020973154TRDU1
790
1.5440
XDUB
09:50:26
00020973531TRDU1
351
1.5440
XDUB
09:51:44
00020973547TRDU1
205
1.5440
XDUB
09:51:44
00020973548TRDU1
614
1.5440
XDUB
09:53:23
00020973574TRDU1
1,002
1.5440
XDUB
09:53:45
00020973584TRDU1
306
1.5440
XDUB
09:53:45
00020973585TRDU1
63
1.5440
XDUB
10:00:39
00020973655TRDU1
2,282
1.5460
XDUB
10:41:59
00020974371TRDU1
573
1.5460
XDUB
10:51:41
00020974537TRDU1
625
1.5460
XDUB
10:51:41
00020974538TRDU1
447
1.5460
XDUB
11:03:15
00020974762TRDU1
669
1.5460
XDUB
11:03:15
00020974763TRDU1
620
1.5420
XDUB
11:04:14
00020974775TRDU1
649
1.5420
XDUB
11:24:01
00020975134TRDU1
857
1.5420
XDUB
11:24:02
00020975137TRDU1
266
1.5420
XDUB
11:25:40
00020975186TRDU1
1,045
1.5420
XDUB
11:37:12
00020975385TRDU1
1,049
1.5420
XDUB
11:37:12
00020975386TRDU1
786
1.5420
XDUB
11:37:12
00020975387TRDU1
1,178
1.5400
XDUB
11:53:17
00020975614TRDU1
699
1.5400
XDUB
12:06:32
00020975767TRDU1
323
1.5400
XDUB
12:07:50
00020975791TRDU1
2,284
1.5420
XDUB
12:47:13
00020976334TRDU1
1,050
1.5440
XDUB
12:53:33
00020976703TRDU1
713
1.5440
XDUB
13:24:04
00020977295TRDU1
375
1.5440
XDUB
13:24:09
00020977300TRDU1
163
1.5440
XDUB
13:24:09
00020977301TRDU1
632
1.5440
XDUB
13:43:24
00020977512TRDU1
459
1.5460
XDUB
14:11:40
00020978161TRDU1
30
1.5460
XDUB
14:11:40
00020978162TRDU1
197
1.5460
XDUB
14:11:40
00020978164TRDU1
484
1.5460
XDUB
14:11:54
00020978166TRDU1
7,959
1.5500
XDUB
14:26:45
00020978438TRDU1
1,030
1.5500
XDUB
14:27:00
00020978439TRDU1
1,168
1.5500
XDUB
14:32:56
00020978584TRDU1
1,171
1.5480
XDUB
14:39:04
00020978707TRDU1
1,057
1.5480
XDUB
14:39:07
00020978712TRDU1
137
1.5480
XDUB
14:47:13
00020978912TRDU1
930
1.5480
XDUB
14:47:13
00020978913TRDU1
366
1.5480
XDUB
14:47:13
00020978914TRDU1
6,546
1.5500
XDUB
15:22:38
00020979831TRDU1
1,207
1.5500
XDUB
15:26:53
00020979924TRDU1
1,124
1.5500
XDUB
15:31:57
00020979982TRDU1
1,067
1.5480
XDUB
15:35:52
00020980051TRDU1
1,088
1.5480
XDUB
15:35:52
00020980052TRDU1
1,544
1.5500
XDUB
15:41:11
00020980187TRDU1
1,098
1.5520
XDUB
15:54:09
00020980399TRDU1
636
1.5520
XDUB
15:55:04
00020980441TRDU1
524
1.5520
XDUB
15:55:04
00020980444TRDU1
598
1.5500
XDUB
15:55:04
00020980445TRDU1
317
1.5500
XDUB
15:55:06
00020980449TRDU1
6
1.5500
XDUB
16:00:03
00020980544TRDU1
740
1.5500
XDUB
16:03:22
00020980675TRDU1
1,062
1.5500
XDUB
16:03:22
00020980676TRDU1
80
1.5500
XDUB
16:25:41
00020981483TRDU1
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.