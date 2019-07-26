Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 07/25 11:30:49 am
1.55 EUR   -0.13%
HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/24HIBERNIA REIT : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
07/24HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

07/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT

26 July 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 July 2019 it purchased a total of 64,001 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

64,001

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5520

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5400

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5474

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,731,069 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

64,001

€1.5474

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,229

1.5480

XDUB

08:19:56

00020972089TRDU1

1,100

1.5480

XDUB

08:19:56

00020972090TRDU1

1,177

1.5480

XDUB

08:19:56

00020972091TRDU1

1,026

1.5480

XDUB

08:49:21

00020972571TRDU1

1,182

1.5500

XDUB

09:08:30

00020972799TRDU1

1,182

1.5500

XDUB

09:08:30

00020972800TRDU1

1,079

1.5500

XDUB

09:08:30

00020972801TRDU1

1,037

1.5500

XDUB

09:08:30

00020972802TRDU1

1,748

1.5460

XDUB

09:31:32

00020973154TRDU1

790

1.5440

XDUB

09:50:26

00020973531TRDU1

351

1.5440

XDUB

09:51:44

00020973547TRDU1

205

1.5440

XDUB

09:51:44

00020973548TRDU1

614

1.5440

XDUB

09:53:23

00020973574TRDU1

1,002

1.5440

XDUB

09:53:45

00020973584TRDU1

306

1.5440

XDUB

09:53:45

00020973585TRDU1

63

1.5440

XDUB

10:00:39

00020973655TRDU1

2,282

1.5460

XDUB

10:41:59

00020974371TRDU1

573

1.5460

XDUB

10:51:41

00020974537TRDU1

625

1.5460

XDUB

10:51:41

00020974538TRDU1

447

1.5460

XDUB

11:03:15

00020974762TRDU1

669

1.5460

XDUB

11:03:15

00020974763TRDU1

620

1.5420

XDUB

11:04:14

00020974775TRDU1

649

1.5420

XDUB

11:24:01

00020975134TRDU1

857

1.5420

XDUB

11:24:02

00020975137TRDU1

266

1.5420

XDUB

11:25:40

00020975186TRDU1

1,045

1.5420

XDUB

11:37:12

00020975385TRDU1

1,049

1.5420

XDUB

11:37:12

00020975386TRDU1

786

1.5420

XDUB

11:37:12

00020975387TRDU1

1,178

1.5400

XDUB

11:53:17

00020975614TRDU1

699

1.5400

XDUB

12:06:32

00020975767TRDU1

323

1.5400

XDUB

12:07:50

00020975791TRDU1

2,284

1.5420

XDUB

12:47:13

00020976334TRDU1

1,050

1.5440

XDUB

12:53:33

00020976703TRDU1

713

1.5440

XDUB

13:24:04

00020977295TRDU1

375

1.5440

XDUB

13:24:09

00020977300TRDU1

163

1.5440

XDUB

13:24:09

00020977301TRDU1

632

1.5440

XDUB

13:43:24

00020977512TRDU1

459

1.5460

XDUB

14:11:40

00020978161TRDU1

30

1.5460

XDUB

14:11:40

00020978162TRDU1

197

1.5460

XDUB

14:11:40

00020978164TRDU1

484

1.5460

XDUB

14:11:54

00020978166TRDU1

7,959

1.5500

XDUB

14:26:45

00020978438TRDU1

1,030

1.5500

XDUB

14:27:00

00020978439TRDU1

1,168

1.5500

XDUB

14:32:56

00020978584TRDU1

1,171

1.5480

XDUB

14:39:04

00020978707TRDU1

1,057

1.5480

XDUB

14:39:07

00020978712TRDU1

137

1.5480

XDUB

14:47:13

00020978912TRDU1

930

1.5480

XDUB

14:47:13

00020978913TRDU1

366

1.5480

XDUB

14:47:13

00020978914TRDU1

6,546

1.5500

XDUB

15:22:38

00020979831TRDU1

1,207

1.5500

XDUB

15:26:53

00020979924TRDU1

1,124

1.5500

XDUB

15:31:57

00020979982TRDU1

1,067

1.5480

XDUB

15:35:52

00020980051TRDU1

1,088

1.5480

XDUB

15:35:52

00020980052TRDU1

1,544

1.5500

XDUB

15:41:11

00020980187TRDU1

1,098

1.5520

XDUB

15:54:09

00020980399TRDU1

636

1.5520

XDUB

15:55:04

00020980441TRDU1

524

1.5520

XDUB

15:55:04

00020980444TRDU1

598

1.5500

XDUB

15:55:04

00020980445TRDU1

317

1.5500

XDUB

15:55:06

00020980449TRDU1

6

1.5500

XDUB

16:00:03

00020980544TRDU1

740

1.5500

XDUB

16:03:22

00020980675TRDU1

1,062

1.5500

XDUB

16:03:22

00020980676TRDU1

80

1.5500

XDUB

16:25:41

00020981483TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:02 UTC
