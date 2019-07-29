Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/29 03:05:04 am
1.548 EUR   -0.13%
03:20aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/26HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/24HIBERNIA REIT : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

07/29/2019 | 03:20am EDT

29 July 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 July 2019 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5600

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5440

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5505

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,651,069 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

80,000

€1.5505

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,359

1.5600

XDUB

08:30:18

00020982666TRDU1

722

1.5600

XDUB

08:30:18

00020982667TRDU1

2,160

1.5560

XDUB

08:33:38

00020982682TRDU1

1,215

1.5560

XDUB

08:33:38

00020982683TRDU1

1,103

1.5500

XDUB

09:14:50

00020983201TRDU1

1,027

1.5500

XDUB

09:14:50

00020983202TRDU1

1,130

1.5500

XDUB

09:14:50

00020983203TRDU1

1,010

1.5500

XDUB

09:39:44

00020983413TRDU1

2,979

1.5500

XDUB

10:09:16

00020983684TRDU1

3,114

1.5500

XDUB

10:09:16

00020983685TRDU1

1,242

1.5500

XDUB

10:41:50

00020984041TRDU1

2,133

1.5500

XDUB

10:41:53

00020984043TRDU1

1,086

1.5520

XDUB

11:14:53

00020984287TRDU1

1,234

1.5520

XDUB

11:25:40

00020984333TRDU1

1,094

1.5480

XDUB

11:37:52

00020984426TRDU1

1,178

1.5480

XDUB

11:37:52

00020984427TRDU1

1,036

1.5480

XDUB

11:37:52

00020984428TRDU1

1,088

1.5440

XDUB

12:01:05

00020984742TRDU1

1,041

1.5440

XDUB

12:09:38

00020984813TRDU1

1,057

1.5480

XDUB

12:18:34

00020984870TRDU1

1,181

1.5500

XDUB

12:28:17

00020985031TRDU1

1,228

1.5500

XDUB

12:39:30

00020985138TRDU1

1,231

1.5500

XDUB

13:01:12

00020985406TRDU1

1,029

1.5500

XDUB

13:09:43

00020985551TRDU1

1,061

1.5500

XDUB

13:09:43

00020985552TRDU1

1,202

1.5520

XDUB

13:28:09

00020985759TRDU1

1,069

1.5520

XDUB

13:30:40

00020985813TRDU1

1,099

1.5520

XDUB

13:39:13

00020985873TRDU1

1,046

1.5520

XDUB

13:47:25

00020985935TRDU1

76

1.5520

XDUB

13:47:25

00020985936TRDU1

1,053

1.5520

XDUB

13:55:42

00020986026TRDU1

1,031

1.5520

XDUB

14:03:02

00020986072TRDU1

1,236

1.5520

XDUB

14:10:10

00020986148TRDU1

1,132

1.5520

XDUB

14:17:39

00020986252TRDU1

982

1.5500

XDUB

14:24:25

00020986351TRDU1

165

1.5500

XDUB

14:24:25

00020986352TRDU1

1,050

1.5500

XDUB

14:30:58

00020986472TRDU1

1,125

1.5500

XDUB

14:36:37

00020986639TRDU1

1,222

1.5500

XDUB

14:42:18

00020986692TRDU1

1,132

1.5500

XDUB

14:48:35

00020986830TRDU1

1,079

1.5500

XDUB

14:53:47

00020986914TRDU1

1,110

1.5500

XDUB

14:58:40

00020987014TRDU1

1,240

1.5500

XDUB

15:03:42

00020987134TRDU1

1,199

1.5500

XDUB

15:09:11

00020987257TRDU1

711

1.5500

XDUB

15:14:22

00020987328TRDU1

456

1.5500

XDUB

15:14:22

00020987329TRDU1

1,225

1.5500

XDUB

15:19:17

00020987408TRDU1

1,157

1.5500

XDUB

15:24:12

00020987500TRDU1

619

1.5500

XDUB

15:29:02

00020987650TRDU1

585

1.5500

XDUB

15:29:02

00020987651TRDU1

1,238

1.5500

XDUB

15:33:55

00020987745TRDU1

1,140

1.5500

XDUB

15:38:37

00020987836TRDU1

437

1.5480

XDUB

15:40:53

00020987878TRDU1

1,130

1.5480

XDUB

15:40:53

00020987879TRDU1

1,795

1.5480

XDUB

15:40:53

00020987880TRDU1

180

1.5480

XDUB

15:55:35

00020988274TRDU1

749

1.5500

XDUB

15:56:07

00020988301TRDU1

306

1.5500

XDUB

15:56:07

00020988302TRDU1

1,055

1.5480

XDUB

15:59:54

00020988390TRDU1

37

1.5480

XDUB

16:03:40

00020988517TRDU1

1,066

1.5480

XDUB

16:09:29

00020988700TRDU1

229

1.5480

XDUB

16:13:01

00020988842TRDU1

213

1.5480

XDUB

16:14:41

00020988887TRDU1

220

1.5480

XDUB

16:19:41

00020989036TRDU1

458

1.5500

XDUB

16:26:02

00020989306TRDU1

5,000

1.5500

XDUB

16:26:02

00020989307TRDU1

3,965

1.5500

XDUB

16:26:02

00020989308TRDU1

2,043

1.5500

XDUB

16:26:27

00020989332TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 07:19:08 UTC
