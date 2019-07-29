Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares
07/29/2019 | 03:20am EDT
29 July 2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 26 July 2019 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
80,000
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5600
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5440
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5505
n/a
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,651,069 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland
.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
80,000
€1.5505
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Hibernia REIT plc
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
ISIN
IE00BGHQ1986
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,359
1.5600
XDUB
08:30:18
00020982666TRDU1
722
1.5600
XDUB
08:30:18
00020982667TRDU1
2,160
1.5560
XDUB
08:33:38
00020982682TRDU1
1,215
1.5560
XDUB
08:33:38
00020982683TRDU1
1,103
1.5500
XDUB
09:14:50
00020983201TRDU1
1,027
1.5500
XDUB
09:14:50
00020983202TRDU1
1,130
1.5500
XDUB
09:14:50
00020983203TRDU1
1,010
1.5500
XDUB
09:39:44
00020983413TRDU1
2,979
1.5500
XDUB
10:09:16
00020983684TRDU1
3,114
1.5500
XDUB
10:09:16
00020983685TRDU1
1,242
1.5500
XDUB
10:41:50
00020984041TRDU1
2,133
1.5500
XDUB
10:41:53
00020984043TRDU1
1,086
1.5520
XDUB
11:14:53
00020984287TRDU1
1,234
1.5520
XDUB
11:25:40
00020984333TRDU1
1,094
1.5480
XDUB
11:37:52
00020984426TRDU1
1,178
1.5480
XDUB
11:37:52
00020984427TRDU1
1,036
1.5480
XDUB
11:37:52
00020984428TRDU1
1,088
1.5440
XDUB
12:01:05
00020984742TRDU1
1,041
1.5440
XDUB
12:09:38
00020984813TRDU1
1,057
1.5480
XDUB
12:18:34
00020984870TRDU1
1,181
1.5500
XDUB
12:28:17
00020985031TRDU1
1,228
1.5500
XDUB
12:39:30
00020985138TRDU1
1,231
1.5500
XDUB
13:01:12
00020985406TRDU1
1,029
1.5500
XDUB
13:09:43
00020985551TRDU1
1,061
1.5500
XDUB
13:09:43
00020985552TRDU1
1,202
1.5520
XDUB
13:28:09
00020985759TRDU1
1,069
1.5520
XDUB
13:30:40
00020985813TRDU1
1,099
1.5520
XDUB
13:39:13
00020985873TRDU1
1,046
1.5520
XDUB
13:47:25
00020985935TRDU1
76
1.5520
XDUB
13:47:25
00020985936TRDU1
1,053
1.5520
XDUB
13:55:42
00020986026TRDU1
1,031
1.5520
XDUB
14:03:02
00020986072TRDU1
1,236
1.5520
XDUB
14:10:10
00020986148TRDU1
1,132
1.5520
XDUB
14:17:39
00020986252TRDU1
982
1.5500
XDUB
14:24:25
00020986351TRDU1
165
1.5500
XDUB
14:24:25
00020986352TRDU1
1,050
1.5500
XDUB
14:30:58
00020986472TRDU1
1,125
1.5500
XDUB
14:36:37
00020986639TRDU1
1,222
1.5500
XDUB
14:42:18
00020986692TRDU1
1,132
1.5500
XDUB
14:48:35
00020986830TRDU1
1,079
1.5500
XDUB
14:53:47
00020986914TRDU1
1,110
1.5500
XDUB
14:58:40
00020987014TRDU1
1,240
1.5500
XDUB
15:03:42
00020987134TRDU1
1,199
1.5500
XDUB
15:09:11
00020987257TRDU1
711
1.5500
XDUB
15:14:22
00020987328TRDU1
456
1.5500
XDUB
15:14:22
00020987329TRDU1
1,225
1.5500
XDUB
15:19:17
00020987408TRDU1
1,157
1.5500
XDUB
15:24:12
00020987500TRDU1
619
1.5500
XDUB
15:29:02
00020987650TRDU1
585
1.5500
XDUB
15:29:02
00020987651TRDU1
1,238
1.5500
XDUB
15:33:55
00020987745TRDU1
1,140
1.5500
XDUB
15:38:37
00020987836TRDU1
437
1.5480
XDUB
15:40:53
00020987878TRDU1
1,130
1.5480
XDUB
15:40:53
00020987879TRDU1
1,795
1.5480
XDUB
15:40:53
00020987880TRDU1
180
1.5480
XDUB
15:55:35
00020988274TRDU1
749
1.5500
XDUB
15:56:07
00020988301TRDU1
306
1.5500
XDUB
15:56:07
00020988302TRDU1
1,055
1.5480
XDUB
15:59:54
00020988390TRDU1
37
1.5480
XDUB
16:03:40
00020988517TRDU1
1,066
1.5480
XDUB
16:09:29
00020988700TRDU1
229
1.5480
XDUB
16:13:01
00020988842TRDU1
213
1.5480
XDUB
16:14:41
00020988887TRDU1
220
1.5480
XDUB
16:19:41
00020989036TRDU1
458
1.5500
XDUB
16:26:02
00020989306TRDU1
5,000
1.5500
XDUB
16:26:02
00020989307TRDU1
3,965
1.5500
XDUB
16:26:02
00020989308TRDU1
2,043
1.5500
XDUB
16:26:27
00020989332TRDU1
Disclaimer
Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 07:19:08 UTC
Sales 2020
58,4 M
EBIT 2020
41,9 M
Net income 2020
72,1 M
Debt 2020
218 M
Yield 2020
2,88%
P/E ratio 2020
14,2x
P/E ratio 2021
28,8x
EV / Sales2020
22,1x
EV / Sales2021
20,3x
Capitalization
1 074 M
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
1,60 €
Last Close Price
1,55 €
Spread / Highest target
11,0%
Spread / Average Target
2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,68%
