Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Hibernia REIT    HBRN   IE00BGHQ1986

HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 08/01 11:30:51 am
1.5 EUR   -0.66%
02:15aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
08/01HIBERNIA REIT : Executive appointment
PU
07/29HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 02:15am EDT

02 August2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 August 2019 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5120

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4980

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€ 1.5030

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,425,015 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

80,000

€ 1.5030

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1716

1.5100

XDUB

08:18:24

00021028539TRDU1

545

1.5100

XDUB

08:28:04

00021028736TRDU1

1042

1.5100

XDUB

08:28:04

00021028735TRDU1

1071

1.5120

XDUB

09:40:25

00021029959TRDU1

6

1.5120

XDUB

09:40:25

00021029958TRDU1

1030

1.5120

XDUB

09:55:18

00021030105TRDU1

1593

1.5080

XDUB

09:58:02

00021030166TRDU1

912

1.5080

XDUB

10:19:11

00021030427TRDU1

1666

1.5080

XDUB

10:19:11

00021030426TRDU1

1131

1.5080

XDUB

10:19:11

00021030425TRDU1

108

1.5080

XDUB

10:22:45

00021030466TRDU1

1008

1.5080

XDUB

10:22:45

00021030465TRDU1

1125

1.5100

XDUB

10:49:27

00021030798TRDU1

1228

1.5120

XDUB

10:49:27

00021030797TRDU1

2261

1.5100

XDUB

11:27:22

00021031671TRDU1

1030

1.5100

XDUB

11:41:52

00021031885TRDU1

1094

1.5040

XDUB

12:08:04

00021032391TRDU1

1145

1.5080

XDUB

12:17:00

00021032511TRDU1

187

1.5100

XDUB

12:37:22

00021032861TRDU1

1025

1.5100

XDUB

12:37:22

00021032860TRDU1

1088

1.5080

XDUB

12:42:31

00021032977TRDU1

1065

1.5080

XDUB

12:42:31

00021032976TRDU1

1225

1.5080

XDUB

12:43:43

00021033001TRDU1

1065

1.5060

XDUB

12:58:50

00021033194TRDU1

2280

1.5060

XDUB

13:27:43

00021033565TRDU1

1143

1.5060

XDUB

13:27:43

00021033564TRDU1

1143

1.5060

XDUB

13:27:43

00021033563TRDU1

2108

1.5000

XDUB

13:47:06

00021033879TRDU1

1099

1.5000

XDUB

13:51:03

00021033941TRDU1

1086

1.4980

XDUB

13:51:23

00021033946TRDU1

1022

1.5000

XDUB

14:07:10

00021034249TRDU1

1045

1.5000

XDUB

14:07:10

00021034248TRDU1

2047

1.5000

XDUB

14:15:52

00021034418TRDU1

581

1.5020

XDUB

14:31:38

00021034666TRDU1

600

1.5020

XDUB

14:31:38

00021034665TRDU1

1068

1.5040

XDUB

14:36:54

00021034800TRDU1

158

1.5060

XDUB

14:41:18

00021035029TRDU1

941

1.5060

XDUB

14:41:18

00021035028TRDU1

2373

1.5000

XDUB

14:43:46

00021035067TRDU1

1054

1.5020

XDUB

14:55:28

00021035379TRDU1

2980

1.5000

XDUB

14:59:32

00021035488TRDU1

11

1.5020

XDUB

15:10:44

00021035944TRDU1

1047

1.5020

XDUB

15:10:44

00021035943TRDU1

2261

1.5000

XDUB

15:13:43

00021036012TRDU1

1031

1.5000

XDUB

15:13:43

00021036010TRDU1

1146

1.5000

XDUB

15:26:13

00021036264TRDU1

10

1.5020

XDUB

15:30:04

00021036357TRDU1

1142

1.5020

XDUB

15:30:04

00021036356TRDU1

1055

1.5000

XDUB

15:34:07

00021036458TRDU1

1169

1.5000

XDUB

15:37:24

00021036507TRDU1

151

1.5000

XDUB

15:41:04

00021036629TRDU1

1029

1.5000

XDUB

15:41:04

00021036628TRDU1

1065

1.4980

XDUB

15:42:33

00021036672TRDU1

1060

1.4980

XDUB

15:42:33

00021036670TRDU1

1130

1.4980

XDUB

15:42:33

00021036669TRDU1

1050

1.4980

XDUB

15:48:33

00021036795TRDU1

1085

1.4980

XDUB

15:48:33

00021036794TRDU1

1116

1.5000

XDUB

16:01:08

00021037207TRDU1

1193

1.5000

XDUB

16:04:16

00021037309TRDU1

1176

1.4980

XDUB

16:04:36

00021037320TRDU1

1191

1.4980

XDUB

16:04:36

00021037319TRDU1

1059

1.5000

XDUB

16:13:38

00021037718TRDU1

1180

1.5000

XDUB

16:16:02

00021037808TRDU1

1048

1.5000

XDUB

16:18:00

00021037869TRDU1

1023

1.4980

XDUB

16:18:29

00021037888TRDU1

1059

1.4980

XDUB

16:18:29

00021037887TRDU1

1058

1.4980

XDUB

16:18:29

00021037886TRDU1

969

1.4980

XDUB

16:18:29

00021037885TRDU1

1050

1.4980

XDUB

16:18:29

00021037884TRDU1

3180

1.4980

XDUB

16:24:10

00021038081TRDU1

162

1.4980

XDUB

16:27:50

00021038313TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 06:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIBERNIA REIT
02:15aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
08/01HIBERNIA REIT : Executive appointment
PU
07/29HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/26HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/24HIBERNIA REIT : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
07/24HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/22HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/19HIBERNIA REIT : Listing application
PU
07/18HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
07/16HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 58,4 M
EBIT 2020 41,9 M
Net income 2020 68,6 M
Debt 2020 218 M
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2021 19,8x
Capitalization 1 039 M
Chart HIBERNIA REIT
Duration : Period :
Hibernia REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,60  €
Last Close Price 1,50  €
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Nowlan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Frank O'Neill Chief Operating Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colm Barrington Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIBERNIA REIT19.81%1 149
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.15.81%20 549
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.10.76%9 933
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP25.33%9 909
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.64%8 686
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.1.02%6 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group