Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/05/2019 | 04:35am EDT

05 August2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 August 2019 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5060

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4880

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4945

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,350,015 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

75,000

€1.4945

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1299

1.4980

XDUB

08:47:18

00021040985TRDU1

1089

1.4980

XDUB

08:47:18

00021040986TRDU1

1118

1.4980

XDUB

08:47:18

00021040987TRDU1

2270

1.4980

XDUB

08:47:18

00021040988TRDU1

11

1.5040

XDUB

09:20:03

00021041468TRDU1

1213

1.5060

XDUB

09:28:28

00021041671TRDU1

1213

1.5060

XDUB

09:28:28

00021041670TRDU1

1163

1.5060

XDUB

09:28:28

00021041669TRDU1

1134

1.5060

XDUB

09:28:28

00021041668TRDU1

2359

1.4960

XDUB

09:54:11

00021042576TRDU1

1084

1.4900

XDUB

10:29:07

00021043356TRDU1

75

1.4880

XDUB

10:31:30

00021043403TRDU1

1084

1.4880

XDUB

10:32:49

00021043430TRDU1

1192

1.4880

XDUB

10:32:49

00021043429TRDU1

1242

1.4880

XDUB

10:32:49

00021043428TRDU1

1100

1.4900

XDUB

11:07:15

00021044108TRDU1

1296

1.4900

XDUB

11:19:30

00021044279TRDU1

1173

1.4960

XDUB

11:39:28

00021044554TRDU1

1083

1.4980

XDUB

11:39:28

00021044553TRDU1

1173

1.4960

XDUB

11:39:28

00021044552TRDU1

1119

1.4960

XDUB

11:39:28

00021044551TRDU1

722

1.4920

XDUB

12:14:17

00021045257TRDU1

481

1.4920

XDUB

12:14:17

00021045256TRDU1

1253

1.4920

XDUB

12:25:56

00021045356TRDU1

593

1.4920

XDUB

12:38:00

00021045516TRDU1

664

1.4920

XDUB

12:38:00

00021045515TRDU1

1

1.4920

XDUB

12:38:00

00021045514TRDU1

1766

1.4920

XDUB

12:43:52

00021045570TRDU1

810

1.4920

XDUB

12:44:19

00021045591TRDU1

2202

1.4900

XDUB

13:12:23

00021045800TRDU1

1156

1.4900

XDUB

13:12:23

00021045799TRDU1

502

1.4940

XDUB

13:49:53

00021046181TRDU1

752

1.4940

XDUB

13:49:53

00021046180TRDU1

1237

1.4940

XDUB

13:51:07

00021046191TRDU1

1281

1.4880

XDUB

13:54:53

00021046226TRDU1

877

1.4940

XDUB

14:09:02

00021046791TRDU1

1095

1.4960

XDUB

14:14:57

00021046958TRDU1

373

1.4940

XDUB

14:16:47

00021046979TRDU1

2212

1.4940

XDUB

14:16:47

00021046978TRDU1

400

1.4940

XDUB

14:36:41

00021047670TRDU1

860

1.4940

XDUB

14:36:41

00021047669TRDU1

948

1.4940

XDUB

14:43:13

00021047922TRDU1

245

1.4940

XDUB

14:43:13

00021047921TRDU1

669

1.4940

XDUB

14:49:00

00021048012TRDU1

156

1.4940

XDUB

14:49:00

00021048011TRDU1

404

1.4940

XDUB

14:49:00

00021048010TRDU1

1269

1.4940

XDUB

14:54:26

00021048150TRDU1

2450

1.4900

XDUB

14:56:38

00021048249TRDU1

646

1.4980

XDUB

15:19:03

00021049056TRDU1

1080

1.4980

XDUB

15:19:11

00021049059TRDU1

1204

1.4980

XDUB

15:20:48

00021049110TRDU1

1161

1.4960

XDUB

15:20:55

00021049112TRDU1

1165

1.4960

XDUB

15:20:55

00021049111TRDU1

1302

1.4980

XDUB

15:35:22

00021049394TRDU1

2207

1.4980

XDUB

15:37:52

00021049465TRDU1

1269

1.4960

XDUB

15:48:46

00021049855TRDU1

1219

1.4960

XDUB

15:53:46

00021050071TRDU1

1181

1.4900

XDUB

15:57:49

00021050210TRDU1

1205

1.4900

XDUB

15:57:49

00021050209TRDU1

1198

1.4900

XDUB

15:57:52

00021050211TRDU1

950

1.4900

XDUB

16:02:00

00021050317TRDU1

1252

1.4900

XDUB

16:04:32

00021050420TRDU1

971

1.4900

XDUB

16:07:56

00021050564TRDU1

258

1.4900

XDUB

16:07:56

00021050563TRDU1

1288

1.4920

XDUB

16:20:02

00021051025TRDU1

1181

1.4960

XDUB

16:21:51

00021051108TRDU1

1249

1.4960

XDUB

16:23:29

00021051189TRDU1

1116

1.4960

XDUB

16:25:37

00021051261TRDU1

2030

1.4960

XDUB

16:26:25

00021051282TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:34:02 UTC
