Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

05 August2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 02 August 2019 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,350,015 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.
|
|
Euronext Dublin
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
75,000
|
Nil
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.5060
|
n/a
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.4880
|
n/a
|
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.4945
|
n/a
|
Trading venue
|
Currency
|
Aggregated volume
|
Volume weighted average price
|
XDUB
|
EUR
|
75,000
|
€1.4945
|
XLON
|
EUR
|
Nil
|
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
|
Issuer Name
|
Hibernia REIT plc
|
LEI
|
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|
ISIN
|
IE00BGHQ1986
|
Intermediary Name
|
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
|
Intermediary Code
|
GDBSIE21XXX
|
Timezone
|
BST
|
Currency
|
EUR
Euronext Dublin
|
Number of Shares
|
Price per Share (EUR)
|
Trading venue
|
Time of transaction
|
Transaction Reference Number
|
1299
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
08:47:18
|
00021040985TRDU1
|
1089
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
08:47:18
|
00021040986TRDU1
|
1118
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
08:47:18
|
00021040987TRDU1
|
2270
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
08:47:18
|
00021040988TRDU1
|
11
|
1.5040
|
XDUB
|
09:20:03
|
00021041468TRDU1
|
1213
|
1.5060
|
XDUB
|
09:28:28
|
00021041671TRDU1
|
1213
|
1.5060
|
XDUB
|
09:28:28
|
00021041670TRDU1
|
1163
|
1.5060
|
XDUB
|
09:28:28
|
00021041669TRDU1
|
1134
|
1.5060
|
XDUB
|
09:28:28
|
00021041668TRDU1
|
2359
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
09:54:11
|
00021042576TRDU1
|
1084
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
10:29:07
|
00021043356TRDU1
|
75
|
1.4880
|
XDUB
|
10:31:30
|
00021043403TRDU1
|
1084
|
1.4880
|
XDUB
|
10:32:49
|
00021043430TRDU1
|
1192
|
1.4880
|
XDUB
|
10:32:49
|
00021043429TRDU1
|
1242
|
1.4880
|
XDUB
|
10:32:49
|
00021043428TRDU1
|
1100
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
11:07:15
|
00021044108TRDU1
|
1296
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
11:19:30
|
00021044279TRDU1
|
1173
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
11:39:28
|
00021044554TRDU1
|
1083
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
11:39:28
|
00021044553TRDU1
|
1173
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
11:39:28
|
00021044552TRDU1
|
1119
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
11:39:28
|
00021044551TRDU1
|
722
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:14:17
|
00021045257TRDU1
|
481
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:14:17
|
00021045256TRDU1
|
1253
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:25:56
|
00021045356TRDU1
|
593
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:38:00
|
00021045516TRDU1
|
664
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:38:00
|
00021045515TRDU1
|
1
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:38:00
|
00021045514TRDU1
|
1766
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:43:52
|
00021045570TRDU1
|
810
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
12:44:19
|
00021045591TRDU1
|
2202
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
13:12:23
|
00021045800TRDU1
|
1156
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
13:12:23
|
00021045799TRDU1
|
502
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
13:49:53
|
00021046181TRDU1
|
752
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
13:49:53
|
00021046180TRDU1
|
1237
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
13:51:07
|
00021046191TRDU1
|
1281
|
1.4880
|
XDUB
|
13:54:53
|
00021046226TRDU1
|
877
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:09:02
|
00021046791TRDU1
|
1095
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
14:14:57
|
00021046958TRDU1
|
373
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:16:47
|
00021046979TRDU1
|
2212
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:16:47
|
00021046978TRDU1
|
400
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:36:41
|
00021047670TRDU1
|
860
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:36:41
|
00021047669TRDU1
|
948
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:43:13
|
00021047922TRDU1
|
245
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:43:13
|
00021047921TRDU1
|
669
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:49:00
|
00021048012TRDU1
|
156
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:49:00
|
00021048011TRDU1
|
404
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:49:00
|
00021048010TRDU1
|
1269
|
1.4940
|
XDUB
|
14:54:26
|
00021048150TRDU1
|
2450
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
14:56:38
|
00021048249TRDU1
|
646
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
15:19:03
|
00021049056TRDU1
|
1080
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
15:19:11
|
00021049059TRDU1
|
1204
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
15:20:48
|
00021049110TRDU1
|
1161
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
15:20:55
|
00021049112TRDU1
|
1165
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
15:20:55
|
00021049111TRDU1
|
1302
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
15:35:22
|
00021049394TRDU1
|
2207
|
1.4980
|
XDUB
|
15:37:52
|
00021049465TRDU1
|
1269
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
15:48:46
|
00021049855TRDU1
|
1219
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
15:53:46
|
00021050071TRDU1
|
1181
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
15:57:49
|
00021050210TRDU1
|
1205
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
15:57:49
|
00021050209TRDU1
|
1198
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
15:57:52
|
00021050211TRDU1
|
950
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
16:02:00
|
00021050317TRDU1
|
1252
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
16:04:32
|
00021050420TRDU1
|
971
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
16:07:56
|
00021050564TRDU1
|
258
|
1.4900
|
XDUB
|
16:07:56
|
00021050563TRDU1
|
1288
|
1.4920
|
XDUB
|
16:20:02
|
00021051025TRDU1
|
1181
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
16:21:51
|
00021051108TRDU1
|
1249
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
16:23:29
|
00021051189TRDU1
|
1116
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
16:25:37
|
00021051261TRDU1
|
2030
|
1.4960
|
XDUB
|
16:26:25
|
00021051282TRDU1
Disclaimer
Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:34:02 UTC