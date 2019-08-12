Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 08/09 11:30:22 am
1.418 EUR   -1.12%
HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
08/09HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
08/07HIBERNIA REIT : Notification of transactions by PDMR
PU
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/12/2019 | 02:46am EDT

12 August 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 August 2019 it purchased a total of 65,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4400

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4160

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4303

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 692,090,015 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

65,000

€1.4303

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,943

1.4400

XDUB

08:21:43

00021090395TRDU1

1,116

1.4400

XDUB

08:38:08

00021090595TRDU1

1,035

1.4400

XDUB

08:38:08

00021090596TRDU1

3,708

1.4380

XDUB

08:40:49

00021090655TRDU1

2,034

1.4360

XDUB

09:15:42

00021091108TRDU1

1,820

1.4360

XDUB

09:15:42

00021091109TRDU1

2,151

1.4360

XDUB

10:19:25

00021091823TRDU1

1,192

1.4360

XDUB

10:42:03

00021092190TRDU1

792

1.4360

XDUB

10:42:03

00021092191TRDU1

21

1.4360

XDUB

11:02:26

00021092370TRDU1

1,757

1.4360

XDUB

11:02:26

00021092371TRDU1

27

1.4360

XDUB

11:02:26

00021092372TRDU1

1,366

1.4360

XDUB

11:24:00

00021092665TRDU1

531

1.4360

XDUB

11:24:00

00021092667TRDU1

695

1.4360

XDUB

11:47:03

00021093054TRDU1

946

1.4360

XDUB

11:47:03

00021093055TRDU1

305

1.4360

XDUB

11:47:03

00021093056TRDU1

1,298

1.4340

XDUB

11:58:31

00021093165TRDU1

1,869

1.4340

XDUB

11:58:31

00021093166TRDU1

569

1.4340

XDUB

12:33:47

00021093542TRDU1

1,837

1.4340

XDUB

12:33:47

00021093543TRDU1

1,808

1.4340

XDUB

12:33:47

00021093544TRDU1

1,859

1.4300

XDUB

15:21:23

00021095625TRDU1

237

1.4300

XDUB

15:21:23

00021095626TRDU1

1,835

1.4300

XDUB

15:32:34

00021095803TRDU1

2,060

1.4300

XDUB

15:41:37

00021096002TRDU1

3,778

1.4280

XDUB

13:20:34

00021094135TRDU1

3,869

1.4280

XDUB

13:50:15

00021094329TRDU1

1,876

1.4280

XDUB

14:12:56

00021094621TRDU1

2,073

1.4280

XDUB

14:57:59

00021095231TRDU1

1,995

1.4280

XDUB

15:09:45

00021095423TRDU1

63

1.4280

XDUB

15:09:45

00021095424TRDU1

2,077

1.4260

XDUB

14:27:52

00021094737TRDU1

3,918

1.4260

XDUB

15:43:02

00021096027TRDU1

2,077

1.4220

XDUB

16:16:23

00021096636TRDU1

32

1.4200

XDUB

16:15:08

00021096613TRDU1

3,922

1.4200

XDUB

16:18:18

00021096686TRDU1

350

1.4200

XDUB

16:25:52

00021096846TRDU1

56

1.4200

XDUB

16:25:52

00021096847TRDU1

2,056

1.4200

XDUB

16:26:27

00021096857TRDU1

1,843

1.4160

XDUB

15:50:55

00021096179TRDU1

204

1.4160

XDUB

16:14:20

00021096590TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:45:09 UTC
