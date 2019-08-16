Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 08/15 11:30:18 am
1.454 EUR   +0.97%
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/16/2019 | 02:22am EDT

16 August 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 August 2019 it purchased a total of 99,031 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

99,031

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4600

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4460

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4536

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,710,984 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

99,031

€1.4536

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,174

1.4540

XDUB

08:18:11

00021126041TRDU1

157

1.4540

XDUB

08:18:11

00021126042TRDU1

2,287

1.4500

XDUB

08:21:20

00021126113TRDU1

2,298

1.4500

XDUB

08:21:20

00021126114TRDU1

1,914

1.4500

XDUB

09:09:57

00021126495TRDU1

345

1.4500

XDUB

09:09:57

00021126496TRDU1

1,811

1.4500

XDUB

09:19:16

00021126589TRDU1

2,260

1.4500

XDUB

09:19:16

00021126590TRDU1

2,260

1.4500

XDUB

09:19:16

00021126591TRDU1

2,171

1.4500

XDUB

09:19:16

00021126592TRDU1

1,994

1.4500

XDUB

09:34:24

00021126705TRDU1

2,289

1.4500

XDUB

10:21:09

00021126964TRDU1

2,010

1.4480

XDUB

10:29:30

00021127015TRDU1

12

1.4480

XDUB

10:29:30

00021127016TRDU1

941

1.4480

XDUB

10:29:30

00021127017TRDU1

666

1.4480

XDUB

10:29:30

00021127018TRDU1

345

1.4480

XDUB

10:29:30

00021127019TRDU1

1,961

1.4480

XDUB

10:31:34

00021127041TRDU1

2,204

1.4460

XDUB

11:10:55

00021127422TRDU1

2,127

1.4460

XDUB

11:10:55

00021127423TRDU1

1,225

1.4500

XDUB

11:54:37

00021127822TRDU1

1,109

1.4500

XDUB

11:54:37

00021127823TRDU1

1,078

1.4500

XDUB

12:01:13

00021127901TRDU1

1,066

1.4500

XDUB

12:04:43

00021127954TRDU1

2,092

1.4540

XDUB

12:29:15

00021128122TRDU1

148

1.4540

XDUB

12:29:15

00021128123TRDU1

1,733

1.4560

XDUB

12:37:36

00021128222TRDU1

2,102

1.4540

XDUB

12:39:07

00021128243TRDU1

48

1.4540

XDUB

12:39:07

00021128244TRDU1

242

1.4540

XDUB

12:39:07

00021128245TRDU1

2,246

1.4540

XDUB

12:39:07

00021128246TRDU1

164

1.4600

XDUB

13:26:00

00021128847TRDU1

1,834

1.4600

XDUB

13:26:00

00021128848TRDU1

2,002

1.4580

XDUB

13:47:50

00021129011TRDU1

2,094

1.4580

XDUB

13:51:13

00021129027TRDU1

65

1.4580

XDUB

13:51:13

00021129028TRDU1

385

1.4560

XDUB

14:00:56

00021129224TRDU1

219

1.4560

XDUB

14:10:42

00021129366TRDU1

156

1.4560

XDUB

14:12:57

00021129375TRDU1

267

1.4560

XDUB

14:17:28

00021129481TRDU1

2,159

1.4560

XDUB

14:20:34

00021129519TRDU1

3,183

1.4560

XDUB

14:20:34

00021129520TRDU1

2,159

1.4560

XDUB

14:20:34

00021129521TRDU1

2,147

1.4560

XDUB

14:20:34

00021129522TRDU1

56

1.4540

XDUB

14:39:20

00021129848TRDU1

161

1.4540

XDUB

14:39:44

00021129858TRDU1

1,301

1.4540

XDUB

14:41:38

00021129902TRDU1

477

1.4540

XDUB

14:44:20

00021129977TRDU1

106

1.4540

XDUB

14:45:58

00021129990TRDU1

670

1.4560

XDUB

14:59:58

00021130242TRDU1

2,197

1.4580

XDUB

15:04:56

00021130293TRDU1

78

1.4580

XDUB

15:04:56

00021130294TRDU1

255

1.4540

XDUB

15:18:42

00021130467TRDU1

442

1.4540

XDUB

15:20:42

00021130494TRDU1

1,183

1.4580

XDUB

15:24:48

00021130559TRDU1

2,339

1.4580

XDUB

15:24:48

00021130560TRDU1

418

1.4580

XDUB

15:24:48

00021130561TRDU1

564

1.4580

XDUB

15:24:48

00021130562TRDU1

2,178

1.4560

XDUB

15:29:42

00021130706TRDU1

96

1.4540

XDUB

15:33:48

00021130806TRDU1

501

1.4540

XDUB

15:35:48

00021130819TRDU1

474

1.4540

XDUB

15:37:40

00021130839TRDU1

131

1.4540

XDUB

15:39:52

00021130905TRDU1

22

1.4540

XDUB

15:44:54

00021130978TRDU1

86

1.4540

XDUB

15:54:52

00021131243TRDU1

2,257

1.4560

XDUB

15:59:48

00021131353TRDU1

2,454

1.4560

XDUB

15:59:48

00021131354TRDU1

2,347

1.4560

XDUB

15:59:48

00021131355TRDU1

1,342

1.4560

XDUB

15:59:48

00021131356TRDU1

83

1.4560

XDUB

16:05:23

00021131416TRDU1

2,068

1.4560

XDUB

16:05:23

00021131417TRDU1

440

1.4540

XDUB

16:10:08

00021131486TRDU1

267

1.4540

XDUB

16:16:12

00021131593TRDU1

96

1.4540

XDUB

16:18:06

00021131662TRDU1

111

1.4540

XDUB

16:19:46

00021131725TRDU1

930

1.4540

XDUB

16:22:05

00021131814TRDU1

368

1.4540

XDUB

16:22:05

00021131815TRDU1

413

1.4540

XDUB

16:25:30

00021131933TRDU1

449

1.4540

XDUB

16:26:26

00021131953TRDU1

486

1.4540

XDUB

16:27:05

00021131969TRDU1

2,854

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132007TRDU1

420

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132008TRDU1

2,541

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132009TRDU1

510

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132010TRDU1

1,981

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132011TRDU1

68

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132012TRDU1

662

1.4560

XDUB

16:27:33

00021132014TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:21:10 UTC
