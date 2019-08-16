Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares
08/16/2019 | 02:22am EDT
16 August 2019
Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')
Transactions in own shares
The Company announces that on 15 August 2019 it purchased a total of 99,031 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
99,031
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4600
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4460
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4536
n/a
Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,710,984 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland
.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
99,031
€1.4536
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Hibernia REIT plc
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
ISIN
IE00BGHQ1986
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,174
1.4540
XDUB
08:18:11
00021126041TRDU1
157
1.4540
XDUB
08:18:11
00021126042TRDU1
2,287
1.4500
XDUB
08:21:20
00021126113TRDU1
2,298
1.4500
XDUB
08:21:20
00021126114TRDU1
1,914
1.4500
XDUB
09:09:57
00021126495TRDU1
345
1.4500
XDUB
09:09:57
00021126496TRDU1
1,811
1.4500
XDUB
09:19:16
00021126589TRDU1
2,260
1.4500
XDUB
09:19:16
00021126590TRDU1
2,260
1.4500
XDUB
09:19:16
00021126591TRDU1
2,171
1.4500
XDUB
09:19:16
00021126592TRDU1
1,994
1.4500
XDUB
09:34:24
00021126705TRDU1
2,289
1.4500
XDUB
10:21:09
00021126964TRDU1
2,010
1.4480
XDUB
10:29:30
00021127015TRDU1
12
1.4480
XDUB
10:29:30
00021127016TRDU1
941
1.4480
XDUB
10:29:30
00021127017TRDU1
666
1.4480
XDUB
10:29:30
00021127018TRDU1
345
1.4480
XDUB
10:29:30
00021127019TRDU1
1,961
1.4480
XDUB
10:31:34
00021127041TRDU1
2,204
1.4460
XDUB
11:10:55
00021127422TRDU1
2,127
1.4460
XDUB
11:10:55
00021127423TRDU1
1,225
1.4500
XDUB
11:54:37
00021127822TRDU1
1,109
1.4500
XDUB
11:54:37
00021127823TRDU1
1,078
1.4500
XDUB
12:01:13
00021127901TRDU1
1,066
1.4500
XDUB
12:04:43
00021127954TRDU1
2,092
1.4540
XDUB
12:29:15
00021128122TRDU1
148
1.4540
XDUB
12:29:15
00021128123TRDU1
1,733
1.4560
XDUB
12:37:36
00021128222TRDU1
2,102
1.4540
XDUB
12:39:07
00021128243TRDU1
48
1.4540
XDUB
12:39:07
00021128244TRDU1
242
1.4540
XDUB
12:39:07
00021128245TRDU1
2,246
1.4540
XDUB
12:39:07
00021128246TRDU1
164
1.4600
XDUB
13:26:00
00021128847TRDU1
1,834
1.4600
XDUB
13:26:00
00021128848TRDU1
2,002
1.4580
XDUB
13:47:50
00021129011TRDU1
2,094
1.4580
XDUB
13:51:13
00021129027TRDU1
65
1.4580
XDUB
13:51:13
00021129028TRDU1
385
1.4560
XDUB
14:00:56
00021129224TRDU1
219
1.4560
XDUB
14:10:42
00021129366TRDU1
156
1.4560
XDUB
14:12:57
00021129375TRDU1
267
1.4560
XDUB
14:17:28
00021129481TRDU1
2,159
1.4560
XDUB
14:20:34
00021129519TRDU1
3,183
1.4560
XDUB
14:20:34
00021129520TRDU1
2,159
1.4560
XDUB
14:20:34
00021129521TRDU1
2,147
1.4560
XDUB
14:20:34
00021129522TRDU1
56
1.4540
XDUB
14:39:20
00021129848TRDU1
161
1.4540
XDUB
14:39:44
00021129858TRDU1
1,301
1.4540
XDUB
14:41:38
00021129902TRDU1
477
1.4540
XDUB
14:44:20
00021129977TRDU1
106
1.4540
XDUB
14:45:58
00021129990TRDU1
670
1.4560
XDUB
14:59:58
00021130242TRDU1
2,197
1.4580
XDUB
15:04:56
00021130293TRDU1
78
1.4580
XDUB
15:04:56
00021130294TRDU1
255
1.4540
XDUB
15:18:42
00021130467TRDU1
442
1.4540
XDUB
15:20:42
00021130494TRDU1
1,183
1.4580
XDUB
15:24:48
00021130559TRDU1
2,339
1.4580
XDUB
15:24:48
00021130560TRDU1
418
1.4580
XDUB
15:24:48
00021130561TRDU1
564
1.4580
XDUB
15:24:48
00021130562TRDU1
2,178
1.4560
XDUB
15:29:42
00021130706TRDU1
96
1.4540
XDUB
15:33:48
00021130806TRDU1
501
1.4540
XDUB
15:35:48
00021130819TRDU1
474
1.4540
XDUB
15:37:40
00021130839TRDU1
131
1.4540
XDUB
15:39:52
00021130905TRDU1
22
1.4540
XDUB
15:44:54
00021130978TRDU1
86
1.4540
XDUB
15:54:52
00021131243TRDU1
2,257
1.4560
XDUB
15:59:48
00021131353TRDU1
2,454
1.4560
XDUB
15:59:48
00021131354TRDU1
2,347
1.4560
XDUB
15:59:48
00021131355TRDU1
1,342
1.4560
XDUB
15:59:48
00021131356TRDU1
83
1.4560
XDUB
16:05:23
00021131416TRDU1
2,068
1.4560
XDUB
16:05:23
00021131417TRDU1
440
1.4540
XDUB
16:10:08
00021131486TRDU1
267
1.4540
XDUB
16:16:12
00021131593TRDU1
96
1.4540
XDUB
16:18:06
00021131662TRDU1
111
1.4540
XDUB
16:19:46
00021131725TRDU1
930
1.4540
XDUB
16:22:05
00021131814TRDU1
368
1.4540
XDUB
16:22:05
00021131815TRDU1
413
1.4540
XDUB
16:25:30
00021131933TRDU1
449
1.4540
XDUB
16:26:26
00021131953TRDU1
486
1.4540
XDUB
16:27:05
00021131969TRDU1
2,854
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132007TRDU1
420
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132008TRDU1
2,541
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132009TRDU1
510
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132010TRDU1
1,981
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132011TRDU1
68
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132012TRDU1
662
1.4560
XDUB
16:27:33
00021132014TRDU1
Disclaimer
Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:21:10 UTC
