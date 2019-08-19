Log in
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/19/2019 | 02:47am EDT

19 August 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 August 2019 it purchased a total of 93,245 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

93,245

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4660

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4560

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4594

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,617,739 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

93,245

€1.4594

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,203

1.4560

XDUB

08:27:29

00021132924TRDU1

2,195

1.4560

XDUB

08:27:29

00021132925TRDU1

2,132

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133578TRDU1

1,246

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133579TRDU1

1,597

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133580TRDU1

2,067

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133581TRDU1

243

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133582TRDU1

1,683

1.4580

XDUB

09:53:04

00021133583TRDU1

5,007

1.4560

XDUB

10:06:22

00021133685TRDU1

1,185

1.4560

XDUB

10:26:23

00021133894TRDU1

1,964

1.4560

XDUB

10:43:47

00021134128TRDU1

1,338

1.4560

XDUB

10:43:47

00021134129TRDU1

659

1.4560

XDUB

10:43:52

00021134132TRDU1

1,969

1.4600

XDUB

11:32:55

00021136707TRDU1

1,982

1.4600

XDUB

11:32:55

00021136708TRDU1

2,080

1.4600

XDUB

11:32:55

00021136709TRDU1

1,435

1.4560

XDUB

12:26:07

00021137399TRDU1

2,060

1.4600

XDUB

12:38:29

00021137460TRDU1

2,100

1.4600

XDUB

12:55:59

00021137617TRDU1

2,033

1.4600

XDUB

13:25:26

00021137941TRDU1

435

1.4600

XDUB

13:29:09

00021138004TRDU1

1,816

1.4600

XDUB

13:29:09

00021138005TRDU1

2,318

1.4600

XDUB

13:30:29

00021138028TRDU1

404

1.4600

XDUB

13:45:26

00021138260TRDU1

1,674

1.4600

XDUB

13:45:26

00021138261TRDU1

352

1.4600

XDUB

13:59:53

00021138415TRDU1

1,613

1.4600

XDUB

13:59:53

00021138416TRDU1

110

1.4600

XDUB

13:59:53

00021138417TRDU1

1,997

1.4600

XDUB

14:13:02

00021138578TRDU1

195

1.4600

XDUB

14:24:17

00021138668TRDU1

1,962

1.4600

XDUB

14:24:17

00021138669TRDU1

134

1.4600

XDUB

14:24:17

00021138670TRDU1

2,059

1.4600

XDUB

14:27:22

00021138718TRDU1

3,947

1.4580

XDUB

14:29:42

00021138754TRDU1

1,937

1.4580

XDUB

14:29:42

00021138755TRDU1

1,931

1.4580

XDUB

14:52:54

00021139118TRDU1

2,196

1.4580

XDUB

14:52:54

00021139119TRDU1

2,305

1.4580

XDUB

14:52:54

00021139120TRDU1

1,932

1.4580

XDUB

14:52:54

00021139121TRDU1

1,931

1.4600

XDUB

15:20:59

00021139712TRDU1

1,962

1.4600

XDUB

15:28:34

00021139900TRDU1

1,088

1.4600

XDUB

15:36:11

00021139971TRDU1

1,004

1.4600

XDUB

15:36:11

00021139972TRDU1

641

1.4600

XDUB

15:43:49

00021140116TRDU1

1,313

1.4600

XDUB

15:43:49

00021140117TRDU1

6,391

1.4600

XDUB

15:49:00

00021140263TRDU1

620

1.4640

XDUB

16:10:29

00021140558TRDU1

122

1.4640

XDUB

16:10:29

00021140559TRDU1

728

1.4640

XDUB

16:10:29

00021140560TRDU1

864

1.4640

XDUB

16:10:29

00021140561TRDU1

818

1.4640

XDUB

16:16:14

00021140677TRDU1

1,502

1.4640

XDUB

16:16:14

00021140678TRDU1

1,216

1.4640

XDUB

16:20:07

00021140757TRDU1

756

1.4640

XDUB

16:20:07

00021140758TRDU1

1,382

1.4640

XDUB

16:22:44

00021140862TRDU1

766

1.4640

XDUB

16:22:44

00021140863TRDU1

1,757

1.4660

XDUB

16:25:17

00021140943TRDU1

12

1.4660

XDUB

16:25:17

00021140944TRDU1

1,877

1.4660

XDUB

16:25:17

00021140945TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:46:00 UTC
