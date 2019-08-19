Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 August 2019 it purchased a total of 93,245 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below.The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
93,245
Nil
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4660
n/a
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4560
n/a
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.4594
n/a
Following the above purchases,the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,617,739ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote.This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Trading venue
Currency
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price
XDUB
EUR
93,245
€1.4594
XLON
EUR
Nil
n/a
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbodyon behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
