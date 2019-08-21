Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/21 03:05:56 am
1.476 EUR   +0.82%
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/21/2019 | 02:33am EDT

21 August2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 August 2019 it purchased a total of 70,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4760

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4580

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4680

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,472,739 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

70,000

€1.4680

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,304

1.4700

XDUB

08:29:47

00021152050TRDU1

1,320

1.4700

XDUB

08:29:47

00021152049TRDU1

1,320

1.4680

XDUB

08:57:00

00021152292TRDU1

369

1.4720

XDUB

09:08:30

00021152381TRDU1

793

1.4720

XDUB

09:08:30

00021152380TRDU1

1,071

1.4720

XDUB

09:19:04

00021152445TRDU1

175

1.4720

XDUB

09:19:04

00021152444TRDU1

1,244

1.4660

XDUB

09:24:22

00021152456TRDU1

700

1.4740

XDUB

09:42:17

00021152542TRDU1

232

1.4740

XDUB

09:42:17

00021152541TRDU1

1,205

1.4740

XDUB

09:51:15

00021152602TRDU1

1,336

1.4740

XDUB

10:03:18

00021152715TRDU1

1,370

1.4760

XDUB

10:24:56

00021152922TRDU1

1,208

1.4760

XDUB

11:11:55

00021153209TRDU1

1,208

1.4760

XDUB

11:12:07

00021153217TRDU1

569

1.4760

XDUB

11:12:07

00021153216TRDU1

1,155

1.4760

XDUB

11:12:07

00021153215TRDU1

1,152

1.4760

XDUB

13:14:21

00021154724TRDU1

1,155

1.4760

XDUB

13:14:21

00021154723TRDU1

398

1.4740

XDUB

13:49:23

00021155051TRDU1

923

1.4740

XDUB

14:32:43

00021155593TRDU1

276

1.4740

XDUB

14:32:43

00021155592TRDU1

940

1.4740

XDUB

14:32:43

00021155594TRDU1

1,306

1.4680

XDUB

14:33:50

00021155616TRDU1

148

1.4660

XDUB

14:48:42

00021155898TRDU1

1,006

1.4660

XDUB

14:48:42

00021155897TRDU1

1,172

1.4660

XDUB

14:52:45

00021155946TRDU1

959

1.4660

XDUB

14:56:29

00021155982TRDU1

111

1.4660

XDUB

15:00:46

00021156090TRDU1

1,185

1.4660

XDUB

15:00:46

00021156089TRDU1

1,345

1.4660

XDUB

15:02:43

00021156144TRDU1

68

1.4660

XDUB

15:02:43

00021156146TRDU1

894

1.4660

XDUB

15:02:43

00021156145TRDU1

1,104

1.4660

XDUB

15:10:29

00021156280TRDU1

1,154

1.4660

XDUB

15:10:29

00021156279TRDU1

1,151

1.4660

XDUB

15:10:29

00021156278TRDU1

1,251

1.4640

XDUB

15:17:50

00021156446TRDU1

1,316

1.4640

XDUB

15:17:50

00021156445TRDU1

1,663

1.4600

XDUB

15:33:00

00021156722TRDU1

693

1.4600

XDUB

15:33:16

00021156729TRDU1

175

1.4580

XDUB

15:38:23

00021156829TRDU1

1,128

1.4580

XDUB

15:41:16

00021156898TRDU1

2,299

1.4580

XDUB

15:41:16

00021156897TRDU1

243

1.4580

XDUB

15:41:40

00021156916TRDU1

737

1.4580

XDUB

15:41:40

00021156915TRDU1

1,386

1.4580

XDUB

15:41:42

00021156919TRDU1

1,170

1.4660

XDUB

15:49:48

00021157062TRDU1

963

1.4680

XDUB

15:52:42

00021157114TRDU1

1,270

1.4660

XDUB

15:54:45

00021157163TRDU1

2,476

1.4660

XDUB

15:54:45

00021157162TRDU1

1,325

1.4660

XDUB

16:12:44

00021157536TRDU1

927

1.4660

XDUB

16:13:24

00021157549TRDU1

42

1.4660

XDUB

16:14:52

00021157588TRDU1

972

1.4660

XDUB

16:15:04

00021157598TRDU1

883

1.4660

XDUB

16:16:44

00021157630TRDU1

3,924

1.4700

XDUB

16:18:12

00021157667TRDU1

1,215

1.4700

XDUB

16:18:58

00021157695TRDU1

1,371

1.4700

XDUB

16:20:06

00021157721TRDU1

1,199

1.4660

XDUB

16:21:57

00021157758TRDU1

1,275

1.4700

XDUB

16:22:45

00021157822TRDU1

1,355

1.4700

XDUB

16:23:25

00021157839TRDU1

177

1.4680

XDUB

16:24:30

00021157886TRDU1

151

1.4680

XDUB

16:24:45

00021157906TRDU1

1,216

1.4680

XDUB

16:24:45

00021157905TRDU1

27

1.4680

XDUB

16:25:55

00021157962TRDU1

26

1.4680

XDUB

16:26:00

00021157963TRDU1

1,222

1.4680

XDUB

16:26:09

00021157979TRDU1

1,582

1.4680

XDUB

16:26:09

00021157978TRDU1

997

1.4680

XDUB

16:26:09

00021157980TRDU1

318

1.4680

XDUB

16:26:09

00021157981TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:32:07 UTC
