HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

08/29/2019 | 02:31am EDT

29 August 2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 August 2019 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4800

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4600

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4728

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 691,077,739 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

80,000

€1.4728

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,102

1.4600

XDUB

08:07:32

00021198685TRDU1

2,414

1.4720

XDUB

08:24:52

00021199086TRDU1

4,429

1.4680

XDUB

08:45:08

00021199331TRDU1

2,123

1.4720

XDUB

08:56:40

00021199524TRDU1

1,954

1.4700

XDUB

09:06:32

00021199938TRDU1

3,861

1.4700

XDUB

09:46:15

00021200742TRDU1

1,946

1.4660

XDUB

10:02:40

00021200896TRDU1

920

1.4660

XDUB

10:53:39

00021201858TRDU1

1,080

1.4660

XDUB

10:53:39

00021201859TRDU1

162

1.4660

XDUB

10:53:39

00021201860TRDU1

1,989

1.4700

XDUB

11:14:31

00021202140TRDU1

2,263

1.4680

XDUB

11:14:43

00021202144TRDU1

3,708

1.4700

XDUB

11:49:37

00021202690TRDU1

1,010

1.4680

XDUB

12:24:57

00021203225TRDU1

998

1.4680

XDUB

12:24:57

00021203226TRDU1

2,086

1.4660

XDUB

12:27:47

00021203269TRDU1

2,261

1.4660

XDUB

12:27:47

00021203270TRDU1

19

1.4660

XDUB

13:11:57

00021203802TRDU1

1,559

1.4700

XDUB

13:23:39

00021203913TRDU1

706

1.4700

XDUB

13:23:39

00021203914TRDU1

577

1.4660

XDUB

13:34:57

00021204069TRDU1

518

1.4800

XDUB

14:07:16

00021204584TRDU1

634

1.4800

XDUB

14:07:16

00021204585TRDU1

1,348

1.4800

XDUB

14:07:16

00021204586TRDU1

580

1.4800

XDUB

14:07:16

00021204587TRDU1

2,126

1.4780

XDUB

14:09:13

00021204609TRDU1

3,828

1.4800

XDUB

14:35:09

00021205040TRDU1

2,061

1.4800

XDUB

14:35:09

00021205041TRDU1

2,061

1.4800

XDUB

14:35:09

00021205042TRDU1

545

1.4760

XDUB

14:49:24

00021205221TRDU1

1,012

1.4760

XDUB

14:49:24

00021205222TRDU1

471

1.4760

XDUB

14:49:24

00021205223TRDU1

2,104

1.4720

XDUB

15:05:51

00021205521TRDU1

922

1.4760

XDUB

15:29:59

00021206047TRDU1

115

1.4760

XDUB

15:29:59

00021206048TRDU1

344

1.4760

XDUB

15:29:59

00021206049TRDU1

1,323

1.4760

XDUB

15:29:59

00021206050TRDU1

1,114

1.4780

XDUB

15:39:15

00021206286TRDU1

282

1.4780

XDUB

15:39:15

00021206287TRDU1

700

1.4780

XDUB

15:39:15

00021206288TRDU1

418

1.4780

XDUB

15:41:48

00021206349TRDU1

950

1.4780

XDUB

15:41:48

00021206350TRDU1

613

1.4780

XDUB

15:41:48

00021206351TRDU1

328

1.4780

XDUB

15:49:21

00021206608TRDU1

1,589

1.4780

XDUB

15:49:21

00021206609TRDU1

1,516

1.4740

XDUB

15:49:21

00021206610TRDU1

1,236

1.4780

XDUB

16:01:56

00021206928TRDU1

937

1.4780

XDUB

16:01:56

00021206929TRDU1

2,306

1.4760

XDUB

16:02:23

00021206937TRDU1

2,054

1.4760

XDUB

16:04:26

00021207000TRDU1

873

1.4760

XDUB

16:20:22

00021207606TRDU1

1,104

1.4760

XDUB

16:20:29

00021207613TRDU1

1,949

1.4760

XDUB

16:20:29

00021207614TRDU1

1,996

1.4760

XDUB

16:20:29

00021207615TRDU1

1,039

1.4700

XDUB

16:26:21

00021208000TRDU1

837

1.4700

XDUB

16:26:37

00021208012TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:30:02 UTC
