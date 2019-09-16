Log in
HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 09/13 11:30:13 am
1.478 EUR   -0.14%
02:22aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/13HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/11HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

09/16/2019 | 02:22am EDT

16 September2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2019 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

90,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4940

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4740

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4843

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 690,092,739 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

90,000

€1.4843

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1323

1.482

XDUB

08:20:11

00021323383TRDU1

322

1.482

XDUB

08:20:11

00021323384TRDU1

555

1.482

XDUB

08:20:11

00021323385TRDU1

1943

1.482

XDUB

09:03:45

00021324031TRDU1

1955

1.482

XDUB

09:03:45

00021324032TRDU1

5766

1.482

XDUB

09:03:45

00021324033TRDU1

1955

1.482

XDUB

09:03:45

00021324034TRDU1

2074

1.482

XDUB

09:48:10

00021324743TRDU1

313

1.482

XDUB

10:03:20

00021325137TRDU1

1849

1.482

XDUB

10:03:20

00021325138TRDU1

1922

1.48

XDUB

10:04:03

00021325149TRDU1

1918

1.48

XDUB

10:04:03

00021325150TRDU1

2069

1.474

XDUB

10:45:36

00021325919TRDU1

1603

1.474

XDUB

10:45:36

00021325920TRDU1

10

1.474

XDUB

10:59:55

00021326261TRDU1

398

1.474

XDUB

11:06:35

00021326410TRDU1

1835

1.474

XDUB

11:06:35

00021326411TRDU1

2076

1.474

XDUB

11:06:35

00021326412TRDU1

233

1.474

XDUB

11:06:35

00021326413TRDU1

2536

1.494

XDUB

12:38:42

00021328285TRDU1

4474

1.494

XDUB

12:38:42

00021328286TRDU1

1238

1.494

XDUB

12:38:42

00021328288TRDU1

700

1.492

XDUB

12:38:42

00021328287TRDU1

1988

1.49

XDUB

12:38:43

00021328295TRDU1

1259

1.488

XDUB

13:16:56

00021328900TRDU1

1974

1.488

XDUB

13:16:56

00021328901TRDU1

691

1.488

XDUB

13:19:10

00021328944TRDU1

3928

1.486

XDUB

13:48:52

00021329307TRDU1

215

1.488

XDUB

14:20:47

00021329930TRDU1

700

1.488

XDUB

14:20:47

00021329931TRDU1

659

1.488

XDUB

14:20:47

00021329932TRDU1

311

1.488

XDUB

14:20:47

00021329933TRDU1

254

1.488

XDUB

14:20:47

00021329934TRDU1

162

1.488

XDUB

14:31:50

00021330188TRDU1

411

1.488

XDUB

14:31:50

00021330189TRDU1

31

1.488

XDUB

14:31:50

00021330190TRDU1

447

1.488

XDUB

14:31:50

00021330191TRDU1

691

1.488

XDUB

14:31:50

00021330192TRDU1

43

1.488

XDUB

14:39:56

00021330371TRDU1

395

1.488

XDUB

14:39:56

00021330372TRDU1

46

1.488

XDUB

14:39:56

00021330373TRDU1

2272

1.488

XDUB

14:42:19

00021330401TRDU1

622

1.486

XDUB

14:47:50

00021330497TRDU1

2200

1.486

XDUB

14:49:24

00021330543TRDU1

1993

1.486

XDUB

14:56:23

00021330721TRDU1

989

1.486

XDUB

14:56:23

00021330722TRDU1

313

1.484

XDUB

14:59:50

00021330825TRDU1

1591

1.484

XDUB

14:59:50

00021330826TRDU1

1977

1.484

XDUB

15:23:18

00021331576TRDU1

2900

1.484

XDUB

15:50:38

00021332412TRDU1

3955

1.484

XDUB

15:54:41

00021332481TRDU1

1746

1.484

XDUB

15:54:41

00021332482TRDU1

4138

1.484

XDUB

15:54:41

00021332483TRDU1

290

1.484

XDUB

15:54:41

00021332484TRDU1

1907

1.484

XDUB

16:09:48

00021332762TRDU1

2109

1.484

XDUB

16:09:48

00021332763TRDU1

31

1.484

XDUB

16:09:48

00021332764TRDU1

586

1.484

XDUB

16:25:00

00021333489TRDU1

2030

1.484

XDUB

16:25:00

00021333490TRDU1

3846

1.484

XDUB

16:25:00

00021333491TRDU1

1233

1.484

XDUB

16:25:00

00021333492TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:21:00 UTC
