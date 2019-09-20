Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Hibernia REIT    HBRN   IE00BGHQ1986

HIBERNIA REIT

(HBRN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 09/19 11:30:28 am
1.482 EUR   +0.14%
02:07aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/18HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/16HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hibernia REIT : Transactions in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:07am EDT

20 September2019

Hibernia REIT plc (the 'Company')

Transactions in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 September 2019 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody'), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's €25m share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2019.

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

90,000

Nil

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5000

n/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4860

n/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.4940

n/a

Following the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 689,724,630 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Trading venue

Currency

Aggregated volume

Volume weighted average price

XDUB

EUR

90,000

€1.4940

XLON

EUR

Nil

n/a

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name

Hibernia REIT plc

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

ISIN

IE00BGHQ1986

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1897

1.4860

XDUB

08:17:00

00021364414TRDU1

571

1.4860

XDUB

08:27:19

00021364565TRDU1

308

1.4860

XDUB

08:27:19

00021364566TRDU1

381

1.4980

XDUB

09:54:29

00021365838TRDU1

220

1.4980

XDUB

09:54:29

00021365839TRDU1

499

1.5000

XDUB

09:54:40

00021365843TRDU1

1526

1.5000

XDUB

09:54:40

00021365844TRDU1

2187

1.5000

XDUB

10:00:15

00021365882TRDU1

1424

1.5000

XDUB

10:00:15

00021365886TRDU1

9551

1.5000

XDUB

10:00:15

00021365888TRDU1

2110

1.5000

XDUB

10:00:15

00021365889TRDU1

1851

1.4960

XDUB

10:45:23

00021366194TRDU1

1898

1.4960

XDUB

10:45:23

00021366195TRDU1

2069

1.4940

XDUB

11:23:35

00021366436TRDU1

818

1.4940

XDUB

11:40:18

00021366560TRDU1

2123

1.4940

XDUB

11:46:31

00021366615TRDU1

1495

1.4940

XDUB

12:02:14

00021366725TRDU1

2017

1.4940

XDUB

12:14:10

00021366837TRDU1

735

1.4940

XDUB

12:30:12

00021367029TRDU1

1431

1.4940

XDUB

12:30:12

00021367030TRDU1

144

1.4940

XDUB

12:47:44

00021367149TRDU1

1880

1.4940

XDUB

12:48:42

00021367156TRDU1

1938

1.4940

XDUB

13:03:45

00021367317TRDU1

232

1.4940

XDUB

13:18:39

00021367473TRDU1

1864

1.4940

XDUB

13:18:39

00021367474TRDU1

768

1.4920

XDUB

13:19:39

00021367484TRDU1

313

1.4920

XDUB

13:21:23

00021367494TRDU1

3938

1.4940

XDUB

13:55:43

00021367778TRDU1

314

1.4920

XDUB

14:02:06

00021367841TRDU1

2163

1.4940

XDUB

14:14:05

00021368124TRDU1

284

1.4940

XDUB

14:21:00

00021368355TRDU1

501

1.4940

XDUB

14:21:00

00021368356TRDU1

1149

1.4940

XDUB

14:21:00

00021368357TRDU1

1793

1.4940

XDUB

14:31:06

00021368587TRDU1

407

1.4940

XDUB

14:31:06

00021368588TRDU1

1347

1.4920

XDUB

14:39:25

00021368748TRDU1

1151

1.4920

XDUB

14:39:25

00021368750TRDU1

2006

1.4920

XDUB

14:39:25

00021368751TRDU1

1

1.4940

XDUB

15:03:17

00021369346TRDU1

2014

1.4940

XDUB

15:03:17

00021369347TRDU1

314

1.4920

XDUB

15:07:03

00021369409TRDU1

1663

1.4920

XDUB

15:08:33

00021369424TRDU1

2055

1.4920

XDUB

15:08:33

00021369425TRDU1

1663

1.4920

XDUB

15:08:33

00021369426TRDU1

671

1.4920

XDUB

15:31:04

00021369811TRDU1

452

1.4920

XDUB

15:31:04

00021369812TRDU1

824

1.4920

XDUB

15:31:04

00021369813TRDU1

695

1.4920

XDUB

15:39:56

00021370091TRDU1

1806

1.4940

XDUB

15:42:09

00021370154TRDU1

1024

1.4940

XDUB

15:46:16

00021370204TRDU1

1141

1.4940

XDUB

15:46:16

00021370205TRDU1

1485

1.4920

XDUB

15:47:18

00021370234TRDU1

2180

1.4920

XDUB

15:47:18

00021370235TRDU1

2125

1.4880

XDUB

15:58:14

00021370487TRDU1

1171

1.4880

XDUB

15:58:14

00021370488TRDU1

231

1.4880

XDUB

15:58:16

00021370497TRDU1

613

1.4880

XDUB

16:10:01

00021370971TRDU1

12

1.4880

XDUB

16:10:51

00021370980TRDU1

2170

1.4920

XDUB

16:15:19

00021371117TRDU1

645

1.4920

XDUB

16:19:07

00021371276TRDU1

1285

1.4920

XDUB

16:19:07

00021371277TRDU1

359

1.4900

XDUB

16:21:26

00021371427TRDU1

169

1.4920

XDUB

16:22:25

00021371557TRDU1

2036

1.4920

XDUB

16:22:41

00021371585TRDU1

2719

1.4900

XDUB

16:24:30

00021371685TRDU1

404

1.4900

XDUB

16:24:30

00021371686TRDU1

770

1.4900

XDUB

16:24:30

00021371693TRDU1

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 06:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIBERNIA REIT
02:07aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/18HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/16HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/13HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/11HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/09HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/06HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/04HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
09/02HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
08/29HIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 58,4 M
EBIT 2020 41,9 M
Net income 2020 68,6 M
Debt 2020 218 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2021 19,5x
Capitalization 1 022 M
Chart HIBERNIA REIT
Duration : Period :
Hibernia REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,60  €
Last Close Price 1,48  €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Nowlan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Frank O'Neill Chief Operating Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colm Barrington Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIBERNIA REIT18.37%1 130
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.15.53%20 098
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.01%10 522
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP17.51%9 305
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.54%9 194
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.3.35%6 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group