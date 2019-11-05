Hibernia REIT : appoints Non-Executive Director

Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Director

Hibernia REIT plc ('Hibernia' or the 'Company') announces that Grainne Hollywood has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 5 November 2019.

Ms Hollywood is a Chartered Surveyor with over 30 years' experience and is a specialist in property construction and development matters. Until recently she was Director of Development and Construction at Bartra Capital Property. Ms Hollywood will join the Nominations Committee and the Investment and Development Executive Committees.

Hibernia confirms that no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 6.1.66 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT'), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.