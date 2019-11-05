Hibernia REIT : appoints Non-Executive Director

Log in
11/05/2019 | 11:20am EST

Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Director

Hibernia REIT plc ('Hibernia' or the 'Company') announces that Grainne Hollywood has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 5 November 2019.

Ms Hollywood is a Chartered Surveyor with over 30 years' experience and is a specialist in property construction and development matters. Until recently she was Director of Development and Construction at Bartra Capital Property. Ms Hollywood will join the Nominations Committee and the Investment and Development Executive Committees.

Hibernia confirms that no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 6.1.66 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Danny Kitchen, Chairman

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Jill Farrelly: +353 87 738 6608, jfarrelly@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT'), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC
