Hickok Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hickok Incorporated (OTC Pink: HICKA), a Cleveland-based holding company serving diverse markets, today reported results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, sales were $13.6 million compared with $7.2 million in the same period last year, an increase of $6.4 million or 88%. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded operating income of $1.8 million compared with operating income of $1.3 million in the same period last year, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase in sales and operating income was primarily a result of the Commercial Air Handling division that was acquired on June 1, 2017.

The Company previously announced it had sold certain assets comprising its Test and Measurement business segment effective June 1, 2018 to Hickok Waekon, LLC in exchange for shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result of the sale, the Company recorded a loss of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, net income after recording the one-time loss on the sale of the business segment was $0.4 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $0.9 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share last year. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, excluding the $1.2 million one-time loss on the sale of the business segment, adjusted net income was $1.6 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $0.9 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, sales were $25.5 million compared with $10.6 million in the same period last year, an increase of $14.9 million or 141%. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded operating income of $2.5 million compared with an operating income of $1.6 million in the same period last year, an increase of $0.9 million. The increase in sales and operating income was primarily a result of the Commercial Air Handling division that was acquired on June 1, 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income after recording the one-time loss on the sale of the business segment was $0.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, excluding the $1.2 million one-time loss on the sale of the business segment, adjusted net income was $1.9 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share last year.

The Company previously announced it had changed its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31, effective October 1, 2017. The change in the Company’s fiscal year has not impacted the Company’s results for the period ended June 30, 2018.

The Company has included adjusted net income and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share because we believe this information is useful for our investors to understand the results of our operations for the quarter in light of the disposition of the Test and Measurement business segment. Adjusted net income and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP.

About Hickok Incorporated. Hickok Incorporated is a publicly-traded holding company serving diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, education, and petrochemical.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those anticipated as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the company’s ability to successfully integrate the acquired CAD Enterprises business in a timely and cost-effective manner and add revenue from the CAD Enterprises business in the amounts and within the time frames currently anticipated, the impact on the company’s Industrial Hose and Commercial Air Handling segments and the impact on the company’s 2018 financial results of the previously announced divestiture of the Test and Measurement segment as well as the risks described from time to time in the company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact. Brian Powers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 216-496-3238

HICKOK INCORPORATED

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 13,593,192 100 % $ 7,220,626 100 % $ 25,471,892 100 % $ 10,566,941 100 % Cost of Sales 10,106,614 74 % 4,191,480 58 % 18,966,873 74 % 6,160,281 58 % Gross Profit 3,486,578 26 % 3,029,146 42 % 6,505,019 26 % 4,406,660 42 % Product development 97,389 1 % 179,840 2 % 220,418 1 % 397,156 4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,572,244 12 % 1,540,381 21 % 3,824,571 15 % 2,434,683 23 % Operating Income 1,816,945 13 % 1,308,925 18 % 2,460,030 10 % 1,574,821 15 % Interest charges 80,755 1 % 66,695 1 % 166,688 1 % 114,887 1 % Loss on sale of business 1,160,574 9 % - 0 % 1,160,574 5 % - 0 % Other (income) expense, net 49,450 0 % 263,334 4 % 108,266 0 % 259,771 2 % Income before Income Taxes 526,166 4 % 978,896 14 % 1,024,502 4 % 1,200,163 11 % Income tax expense 131,541 1 % 37,373 -1 % 256,125 1 % 45,500 0 % Net income $ 394,625 3 % $ 941,523 13 % $ 768,377 3 % $ 1,154,663 11 % Net income per common share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 2,721,832 2,880,719 2,880,070 2,879,115 Diluted 3,076,076 3,072,400 3,236,590 3,043,619



