HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
HICL Infrastructure : Appointment of a New Director

12/05/2019
Released : 05-12-2019

5 December 2019

The Board of Directors of HICL Infrastructure PLC ('HICL', or the 'Company'), the listed UK investment company managed by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rita Akushie as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 January 2020. This appointment has been made following a comprehensive search carried out by a third-party recruitment consultant.

Ms Akushie will continue in her current executive role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Corporate Resources for Cancer Research UK, one of the world's leading cancer charities. She has more than 20 years' experience acting in finance roles for housing associations and charities, including at Newlon Group, where she was Chief Financial Officer and then Deputy Chief Executive; and subsequently as Group Finance Director for Thames Valley Housing. Ms Akushie currently also serves as Chair of the Audit Committee for the Beatson Institute.

Ms Akushie graduated with a BA in Economics and French from the University of Ghana. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Ian Russell, Chairman of HICL, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Rita to the Board. She has had a distinguished career working at a senior level in social housing and charitable organisations. Her background in financial management, in combination with her experience of working at the intersection of the public and private sectors, will bring perspectives that are complementary to the existing Directors and thereby strengthen the Board overall.'

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Enquiries

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited +44 (0) 20 7484 1800

Harry Seekings

Keith Pickard

Kirsty MacCallum

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7420 3169

Robert Morgan

Haya Herbert-Burns

Investec Bank plc +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

David Yovichic

RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Darrell Uden

HICL Infrastructure PLC

HICL Infrastructure PLC ('HICL') is a long-term investor in infrastructure assets which are predominantly operational and yielding steady returns. It was the first infrastructure investment company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With a current portfolio of over 100 infrastructure investments, HICL is seeking further suitable opportunities, which are positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum, in three target markets segments: PPP projects; regulated assets; and demand-based assets.

Further details can be found on the HICL website www.hicl.com.

Investment Manager (InfraRed Capital Partners)

The Investment Manager to HICL is InfraRed Capital Partners Limited ('InfraRed'), which has successfully invested in over 200 infrastructure projects since 1997. InfraRed is a leading international investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul and Sydney. With over 160 professionals it manages in excess of US$12bn of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. InfraRed is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The infrastructure investment team at InfraRed consists of over 85 investment professionals, all with an infrastructure investment background and a broad range of relevant skills, including private equity, structured finance, construction, renewable energy and facilities management.

InfraRed implements best-in-class practices to underpin asset management and investment decisions, promotes ethical behaviour and has established community engagement initiatives to support good causes in the wider community. InfraRed is a signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investment.

Further details can be found on InfraRed's website www.ircp.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:05 UTC
