HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(HICL)
HICL Infrastructure : First Quarterly Interim Dividend

07/23/2019 | 05:40am EDT
First Quarterly Interim Dividend

Released : 23-07-2019 10:07

HICL Infrastructure PLC
23 July 2019

HICL Infrastructure PLC

First Quarterly Interim Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020of 2.06pence per ordinary share (the 'Q1Dividend').

The shares will go ex-dividend on 5 September 2019 and the Q1 Dividend will be paid on 30 September 2019 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 6 September 2019.

As outlined in the Company's prospectus dated 4 March 2019, a portion of the Company's dividends will be designated as an interest distribution for UK tax purposes. The interest streaming percentage for the Q1 Dividend is 58%.

Dividend Re-investment Plan

The Dividend Re-investment Plan offers a convenient way for shareholders to build up their shareholding by using their dividend to purchase additional shares. The plan is provided by Link Asset Services, a trading name of Link Market Services Trustees Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Dividend Re-investment Plan should submit their election to Link Asset Services by 17:00 on 13 September 2019.

For more information and an application pack please call 0371 664 0381. (Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Alternatively, you can email shares@linkgroup.co.ukor log on to the Share Portal.

For further information, please contact:

Aztec Financial Services (UK) Limited

Chris Copperwaite

Sarah Felmingham

+44 20 3818 0246

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited

Harry Seekings

Keith Pickard

Kirsty MacCallum

+44 20 7484 1800

Investec Bank PLC

David Yovichic

+44 20 75947 4952

RBC Capital Markets

Darrell Uden

+44 20 7653 4000

Tulchan Communications

David Allchurch

Sheebani Chothani

+44 20 7353 4200


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:39:04 UTC
