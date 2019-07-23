HICL Infrastructure : First Quarterly Interim Dividend

23 July 2019

HICL Infrastructure PLC

First Quarterly Interim Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (the 'Company' ) is pleased to announce the first interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March

2020

of

2.06

pence per ordinary share (the ' Q1 Dividend' ).

The shares will go ex-dividend on 5 September 2019 and the Q1 Dividend will be paid on 30 September 2019 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 6 September 2019.

As outlined in the Company's prospectus dated 4 March 2019, a portion of the Company's dividends will be designated as an interest distribution for UK tax purposes. The interest streaming percentage for the Q1 Dividend is 58%.

Dividend Re-investment Plan

The Dividend Re-investment Plan offers a convenient way for shareholders to build up their shareholding by using their dividend to purchase additional shares. The plan is provided by Link Asset Services, a trading name of Link Market Services Trustees Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Dividend Re-investment Plan should submit their election to Link Asset Services by 17:00 on 13 September 2019.

For more information and an application pack please call 0371 664 0381. (Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Alternatively, you can email shares@linkgroup.co.ukor log on to the Share Portal.

