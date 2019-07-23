HICL Infrastructure : First Quarterly Interim Dividend

23 July 2019
HICL Infrastructure PLC
First Quarterly Interim Dividend
HICL Infrastructure PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020of 2.06pence per ordinary share (the 'Q1Dividend').
The shares will go ex-dividend on 5 September 2019 and the Q1 Dividend will be paid on 30 September 2019 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 6 September 2019.
As outlined in the Company's prospectus dated 4 March 2019, a portion of the Company's dividends will be designated as an interest distribution for UK tax purposes. The interest streaming percentage for the Q1 Dividend is 58%.
Dividend Re-investment Plan
The Dividend Re-investment Plan offers a convenient way for shareholders to build up their shareholding by using their dividend to purchase additional shares. The plan is provided by Link Asset Services, a trading name of Link Market Services Trustees Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Dividend Re-investment Plan should submit their election to Link Asset Services by 17:00 on 13 September 2019.
For more information and an application pack please call 0371 664 0381. (Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Alternatively, you can email shares@linkgroup.co.ukor log on to the Share Portal.
