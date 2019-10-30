Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HICL Infrastructure PLC       

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HICL Infrastructure : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT
Notice of Results

Released : 30-10-2019 11:02

RNS Number : 6363R
HICL Infrastructure PLC
30 October 2019

30 October 2019

HICL Infrastructure PLC

Notice of Interim Results

HICL Infrastructure PLC, the listed infrastructure investment company, advises that it plans to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019, on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

There will be a meeting for analysts at 9.30am on 20 November 2019 at the offices of RBC Capital Markets, Room 1 Ground Floor, Thames Court, One Queenhithe, London EC4V 3DQ.

-ends-

Enquiries

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited +44 (0) 20 7484 1800

Harry Seekings

Keith Pickard

Kirsty MacCallum

Tulchan Communications +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

James Macey White

Sheebani Chothani

Investec Bank plc +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

David Yovichic

RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Darrell Uden

Matthew Coakes

HICL Infrastructure PLC

HICL Infrastructure PLC ('HICL') is a long-term investor in infrastructure assets which are predominantly operational and yielding steady returns. It was the first infrastructure investment company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With a current portfolio of 119 infrastructure investments, HICL is seeking further suitable opportunities, which are positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum, in three target markets segments: PPP projects; regulated assets; and demand-based assets.

Further details can be found on the HICL website www.hicl.com.

Investment Manager (InfraRed Capital Partners)

The Investment Manager to HICL is InfraRed Capital Partners Limited ('InfraRed'), which has successfully invested in over 200 infrastructure projects since 1997. InfraRed is a leading international investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Mexico, Seoul and Sydney. With over 160 professionals it manages in excess of US$12bn of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. InfraRed is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The infrastructure investment team at InfraRed consists of over 85 investment professionals, all with an infrastructure investment background and a broad range of relevant skills, including private equity, structured finance, construction, renewable energy and facilities management.

InfraRed implements best-in-class practices to underpin asset management and investment decisions, promotes ethical behaviour and has established community engagement initiatives to support good causes in the wider community. InfraRed is a signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investment.

Further details can be found on InfraRed's website www.ircp.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORBGBDGIUXBGCG

Disclaimer

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
07:57aHICL INFRASTRUCTURE : Notice of Results
PU
10/11HICL INFRASTRUCTURE : New Investments
PU
07/23HICL INFRASTRUCTURE : First Quarterly Interim Dividend
PU
06/06HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22HICL INFRASTRUCTURE : Infrastructure fund HICL flags UK nationalisation risks
RE
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Werner M. F. von Guionneau Chief Executive Officer
Ian Simon Macgregor Russell Chairman
Frank E. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.93%7 907
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 544
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 982
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.37%2 368
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group