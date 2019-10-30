HICL Infrastructure : Notice of Results

30 October 2019

HICL Infrastructure PLC

Notice of Interim Results

HICL Infrastructure PLC, the listed infrastructure investment company, advises that it plans to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019, on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

There will be a meeting for analysts at 9.30am on 20 November 2019 at the offices of RBC Capital Markets, Room 1 Ground Floor, Thames Court, One Queenhithe, London EC4V 3DQ.

HICL Infrastructure PLC

HICL Infrastructure PLC ('HICL') is a long-term investor in infrastructure assets which are predominantly operational and yielding steady returns. It was the first infrastructure investment company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With a current portfolio of 119 infrastructure investments, HICL is seeking further suitable opportunities, which are positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum, in three target markets segments: PPP projects; regulated assets; and demand-based assets.

Further details can be found on the HICL website www.hicl.com.

Investment Manager (InfraRed Capital Partners)

The Investment Manager to HICL is InfraRed Capital Partners Limited ('InfraRed'), which has successfully invested in over 200 infrastructure projects since 1997. InfraRed is a leading international investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Mexico, Seoul and Sydney. With over 160 professionals it manages in excess of US$12bn of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. InfraRed is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The infrastructure investment team at InfraRed consists of over 85 investment professionals, all with an infrastructure investment background and a broad range of relevant skills, including private equity, structured finance, construction, renewable energy and facilities management.

InfraRed implements best-in-class practices to underpin asset management and investment decisions, promotes ethical behaviour and has established community engagement initiatives to support good causes in the wider community. InfraRed is a signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investment.

Further details can be found on InfraRed's website www.ircp.com.