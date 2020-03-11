Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hidili Industry International Development Limited    1393   KYG444031069

HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN

(1393)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hidili Industry International Development : MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

恒鼎實業國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01393)

MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

The board of directors of Hidili Industry International Development Limited (the "Company") together with the directors thereof confirm that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

The month ended 31 January

Percentage

2020

2019

change

Thousand

Thousand

tonnes

tonnes

Production data

Raw coal

Sichuan province

-

3

(100%)

Guizhou province

131

114

15%

Group total

131

117

12%

Clean coal

Sichuan province

-

3

(100%)

Guizhou province

40

45

(11%)

Group total

40

48

(17%)

- 1 -

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

The major operational data for the month ended 31 January 2020 was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Group. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports of the Company. In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published quarterly. The aforesaid productive and operational data does not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Group's operating condition. The investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

Xian Yang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

As at the date of this Announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xian Yang (Chairman), Mr. Sun Jiankun and Mr. Zhuang Xianwei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Shiu Yuen Sammy, Mr. Huang Rongsheng and Ms. Xu Manzhen.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hidili Industry International Development Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 13:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIO
09:54aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the two months..
PU
09:49aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the month ende..
PU
09:39aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Maintenance of company's website
PU
01/03HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the year ended..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the eleven mon..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the ten months..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the nine month..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVT : Major operational data for the eight months..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVT : Download2019-08-14Announcements and Notices..
PU
2019HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVT : Download2019-04-04Announcements and Notices..
PU
More news
Chart HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hidili Industry International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Kun Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yang Xian Chairman & President
Lai Kuen Chu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rong Sheng Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Wei Zhuang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-1.89%68
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.06%45 295
GLENCORE-33.97%26 573
COAL INDIA LIMITED-25.27%13 179
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-11.68%11 066
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.42%7 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group