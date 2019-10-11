Log in
HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN

(1393)
Hidili Industry International Development : MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/11/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

恒鼎實業國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01393)

MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors of Hidili Industry International Development Limited (the "Company") together with the directors thereof confirm that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The nine months ended

September

Percentage

30 September

Percentage

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

Production data

Raw coal

45

Sichuan province

61

(26%)

333

419

(21%)

Guizhou province

123

156

(21%)

1,612

1,400

15%

Group total

168

217

(23%)

1,945

1,819

7%

Clean coal

24

Sichuan province

20

20%

162

163

(1%)

Guizhou province

62

28

121%

644

293

120%

Group total

86

48

79%

806

456

77%

- 1 -

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

The major operational data for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Group. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports of the Company. In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published quarterly. The aforesaid productive and operational data does not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Group's operating condition. The investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

Xian Yang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this Announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xian Yang (Chairman), Mr. Sun Jiankun and Mr. Zhuang Xianwei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Shiu Yuen Sammy, Mr. Huang Rongsheng and Ms. Xu Manzhen.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hidili Industry International Development Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 04:20:07 UTC
