High Arctic Energy Services : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results

Calgary, Canada - March 12, 2020 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the 'Corporation' or 'High Arctic'). All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars ('CAD'), unless otherwise indicated.

RECENT GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

First quarter 2020 global events have significantly impacted the global economy and weakened High Arctic's near-term outlook. The spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world in combination with OPEC's inability to contain global oil supply during early March 2020 has significantly undermined commodity prices, customer cash flows and investor confidence. Further, the influence of these recent developments and the impact to our customers' capital spending budgets, as well as their ability to pay for work completed on a timely basis is currently unknown and may have a significant impact on High Arctic's financial operating results.

High Arctic Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results