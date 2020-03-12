Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  High Arctic Energy Services Inc    HWO   CA4296442060

HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC

(HWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Arctic Energy Services : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

Calgary, Canada - March 12, 2020 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the 'Corporation' or 'High Arctic'). The audited consolidated financial statements, management discussion & analysis ('MD&A), and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on High Arctic's website at www.haes.ca. Non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), Operating margin % and working capital are included in this News Release. See Non-IFRS Measures section, below. All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars ('CAD'), unless otherwise indicated.

RECENT GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

First quarter 2020 global events have significantly impacted the global economy and weakened High Arctic's near-term outlook. The spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world in combination with OPEC's inability to contain global oil supply during early March 2020 has significantly undermined commodity prices, customer cash flows and investor confidence. Further, the influence of these recent developments and the impact to our customers' capital spending budgets, as well as their ability to pay for work completed on a timely basis is currently unknown and may have a significant impact on High Arctic's financial operating results.

For the full copy of the release click the link below.

High Arctic Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 03:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICE
03/12HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financi..
PU
03/06HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Announce Fourth Quarter Results and Host Q4 Con..
PU
02/27HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Monthly Dividend
PU
02/18HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Change to its Chief Financial Officer
AQ
01/30HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/22HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Monthly Dividend
PU
2019HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Monthly Dividend
PU
2019HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 184 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 13,5 M
Yield 2019 30,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 32,8 M
Chart HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
High Arctic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,35  CAD
Last Close Price 0,66  CAD
Spread / Highest target 415%
Spread / Average Target 256%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Cameron Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Rupert Binnion Chairman
Michael Maguire President-International Operations
Christopher Ames Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Simon Paul David Batcup Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-61.04%28
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-22.76%3 571
WORLEY LIMITED-34.68%3 205
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-42.93%1 675
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-50.39%1 438
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD0.52%1 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group