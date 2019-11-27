Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  High Arctic Energy Services Inc    HWO   CA4296442060

HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC

(HWO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Arctic Energy Services : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 06:03pm EST

Calgary, Canada - November 27, 2019 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) ('High Arctic' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce that it has made the necessary filings and received the necessary approvals to conduct a normal course issuer bid ('NCIB') through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX').

The TSX has accepted the Corporation's notice to conduct the NCIB to purchase outstanding common shares on the open market, in accordance with the rules of the TSX. As approved by the TSX, the Corporation is authorized to purchase up to 2,552,229 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of High Arctic, being 25,522,297 as of November 26, 2019. There were 49,620,098 common shares outstanding as of November 26, 2019. The maximum number of common shares that High Arctic may purchase on any given day is 5,899 common shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 23,598 common shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended October 31, 2019. High Arctic may also make one weekly block repurchase which exceeds the daily limit subject to prescribed rules. All common shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Corporation is authorized to make purchases during the period from December 2, 2019 to December 1, 2020, or until such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of the Corporation. Any common shares the Corporation purchases under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian markets, at the prevailing market price at the time of the transaction. The Corporation has appointed National Bank Financial as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions under an automatic purchase plan agreement ('APPA') dated November 26, 2019. The APPA will allow National Bank Financial to purchase common shares under the bid during internal blackout periods when the Corporation would normally not be permitted to trade in its shares. Such purchases will be at the sole discretion of National Bank Financial based on direction received from High Arctic prior to any blackout period and in accordance with all regulatory and securities law.

The Corporation believes that from time to time the market price of the High Arctic common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that, at such times, the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. In addition, the purchases by High Arctic under the NCIB may increase liquidity to the Corporation's shareholders wishing to sell their common shares. The Corporation's previous NCIB expired on November 18, 2019 and under that program, a total of 1,643,335 common shares at a weighted average price of $3.65 per share have been repurchased for cancellation.

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 23:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICE
06:03pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
11/08HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
PU
11/04HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Announce Third Quarter Results and Host Q3 Conf..
AQ
11/01HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Announce Third Quarter Results and Host Q3 Conf..
PU
10/30HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/23HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Monthly Dividend
PU
09/27HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/09HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Papua LNG Expansion Gas Agreement has Government S..
AQ
08/29HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Monthly Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 183 M
EBIT 2019 -9,30 M
Net income 2019 -9,45 M
Finance 2019 13,5 M
Yield 2019 10,8%
P/E ratio 2019 -10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 559x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 92,3 M
Chart HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
High Arctic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,99  CAD
Last Close Price 1,86  CAD
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Cameron Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Rupert Binnion Chairman
Michael Maguire President-International Operations
James R. Hodgson Chief Financial Officer
Simon Paul David Batcup Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-41.01%70
WORLEY LIMITED24.52%5 030
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING35.31%4 167
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY28.21%3 428
SUBSEA 716.82%3 207
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group