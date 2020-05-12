Log in
High Arctic Energy Services : Annual General and Special Meeting Conference Call

05/12/2020

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2020 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) ('High Arctic', the 'Corporation' or 'We').

AGM CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS - Thursday May 14, 2020 at 3pm MST

All shareholders, business analysts and other interested parties are encouraged to listen to the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') by way of teleconference on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 3pm MST at the following numbers:

  • In Canada and the United States - 1-800-289-0459; Conference ID 891508#
  • In Australia - 1-800-590-693; Conference ID 891508#

Please dial into the conference call 10 minutes before the start of the call. The meeting may not begin until a few minutes after 3pm. The High Arctic's First Quarter results are anticipated to be issued after markets close on Thursday May 14, 2020, and should shareholders or analysts wish to contact the Corporation, contact details are noted at the bottom of this News Release.

The Corporation continues to monitor the development of the current coronavirus outbreak ('COVID-19'). In light of the rapidly evolving public health guidelines related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Corporation strongly encourages shareholders to VOTE BY PROXY rather than attend the meeting in person through one of the following channels:

  • Telephone: Call the number provided on your proxy, which was mailed to each shareholder; or
  • Online: Visit the website provided on your proxy, mailed to each shareholder; or
  • By Mail: Please complete and sign the form of proxy, mailed to each shareholder, in the envelope that was provided in the mailout, to the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1.

All votes must be received by 3:00 p.m. (MST) on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chairman of the AGM at his discretion, and the Chairman is under no obligation to accept or reject late proxies.

While registered Shareholders and proxyholders are entitled to attend the Meeting in person, we reserve the right to limit the number of people at the AGM to such number of attendees as is permitted under Alberta law, as a result of COVID-19.

If you hold your Common Shares in a brokerage account, you are a non-registered Shareholder or beneficial Shareholder. Beneficial Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a bank, broker or other financial intermediary should carefully follow the instructions found on the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to them by their intermediary, in order to cast their vote.

Your participation as a Shareholder is very important to the Corporation. Please ensure your Common Shares are represented at the AGM.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'HWO'. The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

For further information contact:

Mike Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 61-7-3012-8488
mike.maguire@higharctic.com.au

Chris Ames
Vice President of Finance & Interim CFO
Phone: 587-318-2218
chris.ames@haes.ca

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:09:05 UTC
