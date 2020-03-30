Log in
High Income Securities Fund    PCF

HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND

(PCF)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions For Second Quarter of 2020

03/30/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month) as long as the Fund continues to be a registered investment company. The distributions for 2020 are based on the net asset value of $9.74 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2019.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of April, May, and June:

Month

Distribution

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

 

 

 

 

 

 

April

$0.082

 

April 17, 2020

 

April 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

May

$0.082

 

May 15, 2020

 

May 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

June

$0.082

 

June 19, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.


© Business Wire 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Dakos President & Trustee
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Moritz A. Sell Independent Trustee
Gerald Hellerman Independent Trustee
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Trustee
