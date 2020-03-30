High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions For Second Quarter of 2020

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month) as long as the Fund continues to be a registered investment company. The distributions for 2020 are based on the net asset value of $9.74 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2019.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of April, May, and June:

Month Distribution Record Date Payable Date April $0.082 April 17, 2020 April 30, 2020 May $0.082 May 15, 2020 May 29, 2020 June $0.082 June 19, 2020 June 30, 2020

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005655/en/