HIGHCO : Shareholding as 31/10/19

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|October 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 649 795
|24 725 033
|23 075 238
|September 30, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 612 295
|24 725 133
|23 112 838
|August 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 556 592
|24 725 332
|23 168 740
|July 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 552 101
|24 648 296
|23 096 195
|June 30, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 541 701
|24 488 296
|22 946 595
|May 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 518 265
|24 488 296
|22 970 031
|April 30, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 494 276
|24 488 296
|22 994 020
|March 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 728 927
|24 490 296
|22 761 369
|February 28, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 725 007
|24 490 296
|22 765 289
|January 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 709 853
|24 490 296
|22 780 443
|December 31, 2018
|22 421 332
|1 718 053
|24 490 296
|22 772 243
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for the “long only” DSS, HighCo has more than 750 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.
Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com c.lerat@highco.com
Upcoming events
Publication take place after market close.
2019 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 January 2020
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.