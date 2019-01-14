Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Highlands Natural Resources PLC    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES PLC (HNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 04:53:57 am
11.9 GBp   +15.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highlands Natural Resources : Colorado Shale – East Denver Project Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:34am EST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY HIGHLANDS TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

14 January 2019

Highlands Natural Resources plc ('Highlands' or 'the Company')

Colorado Shale - East Denver Project Update

Highlands, the London-listed natural resources company, is pleased to announce that all eight wells of the East Denver Project have started production.

Highlands now holds 7.5% interest in eight producing wells and the company expects to receive robust revenue streams from the wells throughout 2019.

The Directors look forward to providing further updates in due course.

***ENDS***

For further information:

Highlands Natural Resources plc

Robert Price +1 (0) 303 322 1066

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nick Tulloch +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

David Porter

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell

+44 (0) 20 3757 6880

Fiona Norman

Disclaimer

Highlands Natural Resources plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCE
04:34aHIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Colorado Shale – East Denver Project Update
PU
01/02HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Colorado Shale – East Denver Project Update
PU
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Update on Operations, Notice of Results
AQ
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Update on Operations and Notice of Results
PU
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Withdraws 28 Drilling Permit Applications
AQ
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : West Denver Update
PU
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Update on East and West Denver, Colorado Shale Ope..
AQ
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Update on East and West Denver, Colorado Shale Ope..
PU
2018HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : Colorado Shale – Permitting of West Denver P..
PU
More news
Chart HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Highlands Natural Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Brooks Price Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Miller Vice President-Operations
Domingo Mata Vice President-Engineering
John Melvyn Davies Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Charles Cavness Vice President-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES PLC-5.50%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.48%76 500
CNOOC LTD5.43%73 092
EOG RESOURCES11.08%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.89%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.44%31 965
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.