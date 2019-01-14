Highlands Natural Resources : Colorado Shale – East Denver Project Update

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY HIGHLANDS TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

14 January 2019

Highlands Natural Resources plc ('Highlands' or 'the Company')

Colorado Shale - East Denver Project Update

Highlands, the London-listed natural resources company, is pleased to announce that all eight wells of the East Denver Project have started production.

Highlands now holds 7.5% interest in eight producing wells and the company expects to receive robust revenue streams from the wells throughout 2019.

The Directors look forward to providing further updates in due course.

