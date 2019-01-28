Highlands Natural Resources : Gas Sales Commence at East Denver Project

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY HIGHLANDS TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

28 January 2019

Highlands Natural Resources plc ('Highlands' or 'the Company')

Gas Sales Commence at East Denver Project

Highlands, the London-listed natural resources company, is pleased to announce that gas sales from all eight wells at the East Denver project have commenced, following completion of the gas pipeline.

This will add to the robust oil revenue Highlands is already receiving from the eight producing wells at the project. Highlands holds a 7.5% interest in each well on the acreage.

The Directors look forward to updating the public about the Initial Production rates in due course.

***ENDS***

For further information:

Highlands Natural Resources plc

Robert Price +1 (0) 303 322 1066

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nick Tulloch +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

David Porter

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell

+44 (0) 20 3757 6880

Fiona Norman